LIC Smart Pension Plan: Know Eligibility Criteria, Features, and More

LIC Smart Pension Plan: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has recently launched, the 'Smart Pension Plan,' designed to provide a secure and flexible retirement solution. This plan aims to cater to various financial needs, ensuring a reliable income stream for retirees and their families.

LIC Smart Pension Plan Key Features

Non-Participating, Non-Linked Plan: The Smart Pension Plan is a non-par, non-linked individual/group savings and immediate annuity plan. This means it does not have market-linked returns, providing guaranteed benefits irrespective of market fluctuations.

Range of Flexible Annuity Options Policyholders can choose From:

Single Life Annuity: Provides annuity payments for the lifetime of the annuitant.

Joint Life Annuity: Ensures annuity payments continue for both the primary annuitant and the secondary annuitant (such as a spouse).

Higher Annuity Rates for Loyal Customers: Existing LIC policyholders and nominees/beneficiaries of deceased policyholders are offered higher annuity rates, making the plan more rewarding for loyal customers.

Liquidity Options: The policy provides partial or full withdrawal options under certain conditions, offering financial flexibility to policyholders when needed.

Flexible Annuity Payment Modes: Policyholders can choose their preferred payment mode: Monthly, Quarterly, Half-Yearly, or Yearly.

Special Benefits for NPS Subscribers: Subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS) can opt for an immediate annuity, ensuring a seamless transition to a retirement income stream.

Support for Dependents with Disabilities: The plan includes an option to secure financial benefits for dependents with disabilities, ensuring their long-term financial well-being.

LIC Smart Pension Plan Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Entry Age: 18 years, allowing young investors to start planning early.

Maximum Entry Age: Ranges from 65 to 100 years, depending on the annuity option selected, making the plan accessible to a wide range of individuals.