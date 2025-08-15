LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.08.2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Full Winners List OUT CHECK NOW

Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic World

The Bodoland Lottery Results for 15.08.2025 are set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad FRIDAY Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com brings to you the complete winners' list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.