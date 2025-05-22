com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Full Winners List OUT
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 22nd 2025, 17:17 IST

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (22-05-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Full Winners List OUT

The Bodoland Lottery Result for May 22, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic World

The Bodoland Lottery Results for May 22, 2025 is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.

Live Blog

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST check now live. 

May 22nd 2025, 16:04 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 22-05-2025 Saturday 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 22-05-2025 Saturday result: 

May 22nd 2025, 16:04 IST

Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information

You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is the famous lottery of Assam State.

May 22nd 2025, 16:04 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published May 22nd 2025, 15:59 IST