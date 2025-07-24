Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 24 July 2025 at 16:20 IST

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24-07-2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Full Winners List OUT CHECK SOON

The Bodoland Lottery Result for 24-07-2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. Scroll down to check Bodoland lottery THURSDAY results Now.

Reported by: info desk
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE
The Bodoland Lottery Results for 24-07-2025 is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery Sambad THURSDAY Lucky Draw No. The republicworld.com bring to you the complete winners list. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day.

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The Bodoland lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST check all the updates now live only on republicworld.com.

24 July 2025 at 16:20 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 24-07-2025 THURSDAY 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 24-07-2025 THURSDAY result: Bodoland lottery result out check here now…

24 July 2025 at 15:40 IST

Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information

You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is the famous lottery of Assam State.

24 July 2025 at 15:40 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.

Published 24 July 2025 at 15:42 IST