  LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.09.2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad TUESDAY Full Winners List OUT CHECK NOW
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 30 September 2025 at 17:57 IST

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today (30.09.2025): Assam State Lottery Sambad TUESDAY Full Winners List OUT CHECK NOW

The Bodoland Lottery Result for 30.09.2025 is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Participants eagerly await the results of the Assam State Lottery. The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily.

Reported by: info desk
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE
Bodoland Lottery Result LIVE | Image: Republic World

The republicworld.com brings to you the complete winners' list.   

Live Blog

The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The Bodoland lottery results are announced every day at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST. Check all the updates now live only on republicworld.com. 

30 September 2025 at 17:56 IST

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 30.09.2025 TUESDAY 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM

Bodoland Lottery Sambad Today Result 30.09.2025 TUESDAY result: Bodoland lottery results out check here now… 

30 September 2025 at 17:54 IST

Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket information

You can purchase an Assam State Bodoland Lottery ticket for just 2 rupees and get a chance to win up to 1 Lakh rupees. To know the Assam State Bodoland Lottery result, visit this website daily and get the result at the right time every day at 12 PM, 3 PM 7 PM. Assam State Bodoland Lottery is a famous lottery of Assam State. 

30 September 2025 at 17:54 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 17:57 IST

