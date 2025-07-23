LIVE | Kerala BUMPER Lottery Today Result 23.07.2025, Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Wednesday Result Out, 1st Prize 10 Crore Winner MC 678572

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 10 crore IS: MC 678572

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: MA 719846

MB 682584

MC 302229

MD 273405

ME 372685

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs Is: MA 291581

MB 148447

MC 656149

MD 714936

ME 188965

Consolation Prize: MA 678572

MB 678572

MD 678572

ME 678572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 3 Lakhs ARE: MA 729545

MB 168612

MC 323256

MD 534242

ME 386206

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0354 0503 0788 1165 1737 2423 2617 2965 3224 3279 3287 3494 3801 4219 4339 4817 5217 5221 7025 7198 7425 7598 7775 7924 8101 8880 9315 9405 9675 9682

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0130 0188 0189 0203 0236 0309 0387 0422 0457 0514 0540 0601 0625 0668 0670 0816 0848 0929 0940 0957 0969 0972 1061 1077 1091 1169 1178 1182 1196 1240 1304 1466 1716 1884 1965 2174 2303 2333 2414 2422 2425 2537 2597 2639 2641 2900 3013 3148 3154 3256 3368 3381 3472 3671 3697 3921 3924 3949 4013 4106 4108 4111 4152 4329 4569 4634 4756 4793 4818 4888 4893 4896 4978 4994 4995 5022 5104 5149 5219 5254 5362 5366 5477 5759 5871 5945 6018 6045 6050 6127 6294 6372 6608 6701 6889 6906 6998 7007 7047 7096 7178 7212 7243 7294 7317 7365 7393 7397 7431 7532 7590 7803 7893 7926 8057 8110 8146 8335 8409 8437 8464 8553 8633 8670 8752 8788 8812 8817 8823 8869 8874 8883 8953 8975 8981 9038 9394 9411 9424 9470 9693 9806 9952 9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001 0016 0041 0084 0085 0129 0135 0174 0226 0308 0338 0361 0397 0447 0472 0539 0567 0582 0611 0659 0716 0722 0724 0728 0758 0836 1016 1046 1104 1119 1149 1221 1320 1322 1327 1334 1350 1356 1364 1377 1460 1496 1524 1543 1547 1550 1624 1695 1724 1792 1814 1865 1874 1941 2023 2042 2071 2128 2169 2208 2261 2315 2368 2486 2540 2552 2579 2600 2636 2699 2705 2764 2882 2887 2914 2938 2944 2955 2967 3022 3027 3041 3078 3086 3197 3326 3351 3459 3608 3626 3627 3648 3662 3681 3685 3803 3876 3930 3992 4012 4049 4092 4272 4297 4392 4404 4436 4511 4633 4649 4685 4725 4728 4797 4859 4924 4931 4950 4951 4970 5035 5057 5079 5091 5110 5156 5186 5203 5244 5298 5396 5409 5413 5471 5478 5522 5590 5699 5736 5747 5778 5798 5799 5802 5867 5880 5911 5923 5965 6011 6055 6083 6150 6159 6177 6186 6190 6286 6322 6365 6386 6411 6506 6517 6552 6603 6637 6656 6741 6786 6806 6808 6827 6890 6910 6926 6939 6961 7032 7039 7074 7118 7137 7157 7182 7328 7336 7373 7446 7618 7654 7700 7723 7788 7822 7829 7848 7857 7899 8013 8022 8034 8060 8114 8115 8165 8224 8278 8281 8295 8318 8320 8398 8481 8507 8539 8542 8622 8650 8687 8692 8704 8719 8802 8808 8816 8819 8889 8892 8934 8972 9013 9086 9130 9244 9271 9280 9403 9409 9473 9495 9592 9610 9662 9691 9735 9764 9782 9846 9855 9856 9904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: 1914 8969 3200 2672 2528 1739 4107 2683 9974 4917 3575 5581 8031 9736 9188 2481 7371 2055 1961 3132 2811 9119 2886 9509 4903 7562 8225 2832 1994 0311 5399 2090 4225 7388 1117 8123 7543 4765 7783 5174 6792 5432 8954 8736 1128 3834 0754 0410 2943 2397 8492 9211 0632 6228 4222 3250 0359 1682 9007 3891 3228 0922 0116 4514 8649 1452 3634 6784 0227 3409 7701 9847 5166 6829 8593 7410 4524 2468 6109 7548 8643 0838 7471 8211 7288 3128 7081 0820 7037 0151 8227 2056 8487 8285 8019 8743 4184 4758 6429 6076 7570 6260 5348 7735 5330 1788 1059 7970 3376 1681 9561 9134 1407 0527 4142 9373 0845 1591 8284 0714 9575 6690 3569 0211 9728 1757 2927 2330 4841 8277 4558 6764 9743 6883 7885 2619 2576 2202 9436 1152 3007 8100 1535 7949 0073 5934 8591 5261 8529 3601 7464 3268 6515 8342 2104 6156 6816 9182 0576 2078 0776 3606 6615 6814 9301 4751 0169 5457 1020 1126 4975 4538 6171 7681 7402 9564 6416 0414 4332 6139 7638 7952 6456 9432 3767 3875 5837 0622 1200 8375 9075 0273 2342 5492 6895 2646 3146 5624 6288 7302 8418 2761 7186 4614 8580 8354 9083 5687 9721 0850 6169 8966 7151 6751 6467 6232 6765 6771 6703…

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lottery Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs