  • LIVE | Kerala BUMPER Lottery Today Result 23.07.2025, Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Wednesday Result Out, 1st Prize 10 Crore Winner MC 678572
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 23 July 2025 at 16:13 IST

LIVE | Kerala BUMPER Lottery Today Result 23.07.2025, Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Wednesday Result Out, 1st Prize 10 Crore Winner MC 678572

The Kerala Lottery results for 23.07.2025, featuring the Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹10 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Lottery Result now.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Monsoon Bumper Lottery BR 104 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 23.07.2025, featuring the Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 draw, announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹10 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for all the latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 draw for 23.07.2025, held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

23 July 2025 at 15:37 IST

Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Result: 10 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Monsoon Bumper Lottery Result BR-104 Lucky Winner: MC 678572
23 July 2025 at 15:46 IST

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lucky Winner: MA 719846
MB 682584
MC 302229
MD 273405
ME 372685

23 July 2025 at 15:46 IST

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners:

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lucky Winner: MA 291581
MB 148447
MC 656149
MD 714936
ME 188965

23 July 2025 at 15:47 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 10 crore IS:  MC 678572
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: MA 719846
MB 682584
MC 302229
MD 273405
ME 372685

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs Is: MA 291581
MB 148447
MC 656149
MD 714936
ME 188965

Consolation Prize: MA 678572
MB 678572
MD 678572
ME 678572

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 3 Lakhs ARE: MA 729545
MB 168612
MC 323256
MD 534242
ME 386206

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0354  0503  0788  1165  1737  2423  2617  2965  3224  3279  3287  3494  3801  4219  4339  4817  5217  5221  7025  7198  7425  7598  7775  7924  8101  8880  9315  9405  9675  9682

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0130  0188  0189  0203  0236  0309  0387  0422  0457  0514  0540  0601  0625  0668  0670  0816  0848  0929  0940  0957  0969  0972  1061  1077  1091  1169  1178  1182  1196  1240  1304  1466  1716  1884  1965  2174  2303  2333  2414  2422  2425  2537  2597  2639  2641  2900  3013  3148  3154  3256  3368  3381  3472  3671  3697  3921  3924  3949  4013  4106  4108  4111  4152  4329  4569  4634  4756  4793  4818  4888  4893  4896  4978  4994  4995  5022  5104  5149  5219  5254  5362  5366  5477  5759  5871  5945  6018  6045  6050  6127  6294  6372  6608  6701  6889  6906  6998  7007  7047  7096  7178  7212  7243  7294  7317  7365  7393  7397  7431  7532  7590  7803  7893  7926  8057  8110  8146  8335  8409  8437  8464  8553  8633  8670  8752  8788  8812  8817  8823  8869  8874  8883  8953  8975  8981  9038  9394  9411  9424  9470  9693  9806  9952  9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0001  0016  0041  0084  0085  0129  0135  0174  0226  0308  0338  0361  0397  0447  0472  0539  0567  0582  0611  0659  0716  0722  0724  0728  0758  0836  1016  1046  1104  1119  1149  1221  1320  1322  1327  1334  1350  1356  1364  1377  1460  1496  1524  1543  1547  1550  1624  1695  1724  1792  1814  1865  1874  1941  2023  2042  2071  2128  2169  2208  2261  2315  2368  2486  2540  2552  2579  2600  2636  2699  2705  2764  2882  2887  2914  2938  2944  2955  2967  3022  3027  3041  3078  3086  3197  3326  3351  3459  3608  3626  3627  3648  3662  3681  3685  3803  3876  3930  3992  4012  4049  4092  4272  4297  4392  4404  4436  4511  4633  4649  4685  4725  4728  4797  4859  4924  4931  4950  4951  4970  5035  5057  5079  5091  5110  5156  5186  5203  5244  5298  5396  5409  5413  5471  5478  5522  5590  5699  5736  5747  5778  5798  5799  5802  5867  5880  5911  5923  5965  6011  6055  6083  6150  6159  6177  6186  6190  6286  6322  6365  6386  6411  6506  6517  6552  6603  6637  6656  6741  6786  6806  6808  6827  6890  6910  6926  6939  6961  7032  7039  7074  7118  7137  7157  7182  7328  7336  7373  7446  7618  7654  7700  7723  7788  7822  7829  7848  7857  7899  8013  8022  8034  8060  8114  8115  8165  8224  8278  8281  8295  8318  8320  8398  8481  8507  8539  8542  8622  8650  8687  8692  8704  8719  8802  8808  8816  8819  8889  8892  8934  8972  9013  9086  9130  9244  9271  9280  9403  9409  9473  9495  9592  9610  9662  9691  9735  9764  9782  9846  9855  9856  9904

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE: 1914  8969  3200  2672  2528  1739  4107  2683  9974  4917  3575  5581  8031  9736  9188  2481  7371  2055  1961  3132  2811  9119  2886  9509  4903  7562  8225  2832  1994  0311  5399  2090  4225  7388  1117  8123  7543  4765  7783  5174  6792  5432  8954  8736  1128  3834  0754  0410  2943  2397  8492  9211  0632  6228  4222  3250  0359  1682  9007  3891  3228  0922  0116  4514  8649  1452  3634  6784  0227  3409  7701  9847  5166  6829  8593  7410  4524  2468  6109  7548  8643  0838  7471  8211  7288  3128  7081  0820  7037  0151  8227  2056  8487  8285  8019  8743  4184  4758  6429  6076  7570  6260  5348  7735  5330  1788  1059  7970  3376  1681  9561  9134  1407  0527  4142  9373  0845  1591  8284  0714  9575  6690  3569  0211  9728  1757  2927  2330  4841  8277  4558  6764  9743  6883  7885  2619  2576  2202  9436  1152  3007  8100  1535  7949  0073  5934  8591  5261  8529  3601  7464  3268  6515  8342  2104  6156  6816  9182  0576  2078  0776  3606  6615  6814  9301  4751  0169  5457  1020  1126  4975  4538  6171  7681  7402  9564  6416  0414  4332  6139  7638  7952  6456  9432  3767  3875  5837  0622  1200  8375  9075  0273  2342  5492  6895  2646  3146  5624  6288  7302  8418  2761  7186  4614  8580  8354  9083  5687  9721  0850  6169  8966  7151  6751  6467  6232  6765  6771  6703…

Monsoon Bumper BR 104 Lottery Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.) 

23 July 2025 at 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 23.07.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 23 July 2025 at 15:45 IST