LIVE | Kerala Lottery 02/07/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DU 350667

Kerala Lottery Result Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-8 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 02/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore ! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw.