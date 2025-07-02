Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery 02/07/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DU 350667
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 2 July 2025 at 16:39 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery 02/07/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DU 350667

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 02/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL-8 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for  02/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore ! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw.  

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 draw.  

2 July 2025 at 16:16 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 Result Out: DU 350667 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745

2 July 2025 at 16:16 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL8 Result Out: ₹30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 Result Out: DT 837599 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: SREERAG P V
Agency No.: C 5598
 

2 July 2025 at 16:17 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 Result Out: DN 350667
DO 350667
DP 350667
DR 350667
DS 350667
DT 350667
DV 350667
DW 350667
DX 350667
DY 350667
DZ 350667

2 July 2025 at 16:19 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 02/07/2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number: DU 350667 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: A PEER MOHAMMED
Agency No.: T 2745
 

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 8 ₹30 Lakhs: DT 837599 (PAYYANNUR)
Agent Name: SREERAG P V
Agency No.: C 5598
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹5 Lakhs Lucky Number: DX 308220 (KANHANGAD)
Agent Name: AJESH GEORGE
Agency No.: S 1660

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS Rs.5,000/- ARE: 0686  1066  1240  3830  5058  5343  6027  6359  6361  7639  7731  7769  8099  8198  8362  8588  9111  9271  9500  9727

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 1213  4477  5191  5430  7801  8962
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0305  0492  0562  0612  0796  0918  1182  1969  2179  2402  3244  3266  4013  5699  6124  6135  6200  6202  6516  6626  7079  7636  7878  7897  7932  7945  8583  8954  9375  9801

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0142  0389  0428  0438  0460  0797  0812  0834  1283  1423  1536  1783  1851  1940  1984  2110  2643  2821  2925  3025  3095  3252  3328  3408  3465  3644  3655  4017  4177  4216  4290  4409  4442  4446  4629  4679  5108  5284  5305  5520  5634  5872  5908  5916  5923  6394  6577  6613  6940  7124  7158  7170  7280  7451  7703  7714  7760  7829  7977  8024  8084  8223  8428  8558  8821  8900  8935  8967  8986  9082  9422  9484  9501  9576  9915  9940

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0109  0116  0149  0185  0310  0322  0325  0468  0926  1211  1340  1387  1485  1522  1530  1540  1548  1709  1829  1840  1846  2131  2317  2376  2705  2786  2839  2880  3214  3219  3313  3344  3435  3441  3508  3516  3805  3869  4052  4121  4382  4424  4480  4652  4694  4826  4979  4980  5148  5171  5301  5304  5306  5398  5769  5823  5880  5962  5987  6107  6198  6412  6526  6534  6778  6866  6882  7073  7173  7211  7258  7541  7657  7759  7776  7799  8214  8221  8290  8300  8365  8391  8450  8574  8799  8871  8930  9088  9125  9133  9187  9230  9320  9420  9481  9487

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0020  0073  0136  0153  0253  0258  0384  0408  0600  0670  1011  1012  1102  1135  1236  1239  1296  1332  1439  1445  1452  1502  1523  1534  1564  1656  1672  1677  1742  1800  1868  1924  1962  1976  2039  2125  2211  2212  2270  2323  2332  2373  2397  2452  2513  2524  2550  2564  2591  2637  2671  2687  2815  3049  3084  3143  3416  3428  3500  3623  3626  3732  3831  3918  3948  4111  4141  4171  4239  4565  4599  4604  4726  4793  4904  4941  4948  4953  5046  5070  5079  5121  5194  5339  5578  5669  6138  6191  6251  6295  6307  6310  6313  6396  6545  6594  6598  6788  6793  6890  6991  7030  7108  7162  7227  7268  7485  7554  7607  7855  7900  8019  8053  8092  8196  8261  8456  8486  8519  8586  8638  8640  8643  8718  8741  8895  8911  8921  9001  9029  9071  9273  9489  9681  9754  9840  9856  9985

1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. ₹30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. ₹5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000

2 July 2025 at 16:14 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 2 July 2025 at 16:20 IST