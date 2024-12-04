Published 16:03 IST, December 4th 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery (04.12.24): 04/12/2024 Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result-1st Prize Ticket No. JC 3255
The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 04, 2024 featuring the Pooja Bumper BR 100 draw. The first prize is a whopping 12 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates
Live Blog
16:02 IST, December 4th 2024
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 12 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
15:54 IST, December 4th 2024
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 1 Crore - 2nd Prize Winner
15:54 IST, December 4th 2024
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: 50 Lakh - 3nd Prize Winner :
15:55 IST, December 4th 2024
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Consolation Prize - :
16:00 IST, December 4th 2024
Pooja Bumper BR 100 Result Out: Complete Winners List Here :
1st Prize Rs.12,00,00,000/- [Rs.12 Crores]
JC 325526 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: LAYA S VIJAYAN
Agency No.: Q 2664
2nd Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- [Rs.1 Crore]
JA 378749
JB 939547
JC 616613
JD 211004
JE 584418
3rd Prize Rs.50,00,000/- [50 Lakh]
JA 865014
JB 219120
JC 453056
JD 495570
JE 200323
JA 312149
JB 387139
JC 668645
JD 312202
JE 128265
4th Prize Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakh]
JA 327015
JB 682624
JC 328971
JD 137506
JE 927317
5th Prize Rs.2,00,000/- [2 Lakh]
JA 759527
JB 911608
JC 821081
JD 878866
JE 156782
6th Prize Rs.5,000/-
0048 0759 0871 1073 1235 1391 2384 3174 3435 3453 3491 3609 3846 6379 6413 6419 6440 6550 7064 7521 7600 7776 8930 8940
7th Prize Rs.2,000/-
0014 0058 0069 0309 0684 0694 0900 0917 1060 1065 1102 1181 1241 1254 1259 1414 1500 1567 1574 1600 1762 1931 2008 2158 2203 2216 2268 2436 2494 2528 2578 2700 2711 2867 2899 3000 3025 3052 3142 3211 3228 3232 3349 3378 3476 3525 3592 3643 3708 3730 3782 3918 3931 4040 4080 4219 4266 4359 4467 4475 4533 4562 4588 5214 5281 5384 5592 5677 5682 5861 6012 6014 6032 6045 6077 6093 6213 6406 6407 6474 6576 6622 6626 6680 6747 6765 6845 6884 6921 6939 6947 6976 7020 7179 7222 7232 7317 7365 7388 7401 7420 7528 7733 7739 7817 7848 7905 7931 8087 8147 8204 8288 8376 8446 8502 8527 8555 8584 8651 8672 8701 8813 8827 8867 8992 9071 9077 9109 9199 9298 9306 9336 9445 9454 9460 9499 9537 9543 9581 9680 9747 9792 9838 9994
8th Prize Rs.1,000/-
0101 0162 0347 0358 0384 0445 0547 0581 0614 0621 0644 0679 0689 0788 0837 0839 0848 0919 0920 0944 0974 1045 1116 1143 1158 1193 1211 1232 1240 1266 1343 1357 1404 1439 1480 1626 1645 1708 1750 1809 1860 1904 2019 2020 2052 2060 2090 2140 2151 2189 2262 2288 2389 2466 2510 2512 2539 2597 2694 2827 2882 2898 2932 2937 2955 3029 3047 3166 3213 3286 3312 3327 3402 3403 3404 3410 3419 3518 3543 3547 3632 3644 3705 3723 3767 3775 3788 3881 3926 3973 3991 3997 4015 4019 4021 4061 4093 4132 4151 4166 4196 4226 4383 4398 4410 4426 4443 4549 4561 4569 4623 4626 4639 4652 4716 4748 4778 4820 4846 4950 4963 4974 5038 5040 5059 5070 5109 5154 5156 5158 5175 5206 5318 5361 5370 5399 5466 5495 5500 5527 5546 5560 5563 5565 5578 5634 5664 5690 5717 5718 5824 5835 5867 5891 5904 5970 5998 6017 6019 6039 6047 6050 6140 6169 6258 6296 6303 6317 6345 6462 6490 6502 6533 6537 6599 6634 6711 6716 6768 6799 6874 6881 6905 6937 6946 6999 7019 7076 7077 7106 7155 7169 7220 7248 7282 7311 7313 7328 7341 7424 7438 7486 7636 7643 7701 7706 7787 7814 7823 7824 7847 7876 7880 7941 7966 7971 8010 8020 8034 8109 8164 8189 8190 8195 8202 8233 8245 8366 8396 8398 8400 8401 8402 8466 8516 8580 8627 8679 8716 8785 8790 8811 8949 8952 8974 9140 9176 9214 9237 9270 9334 9347 9367 9426 9432 9476 9494 9622 9664 9694 9703 9712 9746 9794 9853 9897 9920 9922 9939 9941
9th Prize Rs.500/-
1150 7440 6577 9100 2011 1221 9403 5582 9122 0421 0678 2600 3813 9453 3230 7053 2874 8211 3953 8411 0137 7729 1646 5074 9304 7379 6435 6026 3842 3170 8478 5398 7919 8713 3839 9811 7243 7719 4130 2978 4653 0378 1169 5084 1911 2044 9149 3019 1390 9083 6989 8505 3359 0440 4092 0919 1009 7595 7154 1627 0550 1396 5764 3736 6964 5221 3599 5795 9471 3989 3027 9430 4179 1821 0695 0982 0867 6417 3361 4417 0471 8971 8152 4297 8313 7863 5132 7318 9654 3296 5663 8730 3134 1905 7089 0125 0392 6176 5832 7804 6100 2564 6922 6107 3224 1697 7840 8583 3529 6188 1509 0340 0571 9815 6411 2172 3937 3866 6524 1517 3065 9840 8083 6480 1877 3414 9305 2698 4551 4665 0216 6055 9056 2549 9463 4965 5102 2205 7292 7631 2740 8649 4090 9586 6139 2486 6191 9795 9317 7679 5543 2699 5589 0935 1219 7737 7479 1783 4966 7630 2227 6869 7284 1428 4062 9741 7825 6688 3652 8021 0097 9389 7811 3218 8861 9078 4051 3646 8650 5843 2401 0857 0517 9914 3554 7218 6325 6166 1518 9235 1663 9848 5382 6436 7100 5056 4487 5072 6988 2246 9542 9061 6388 0359 4165 4122 1816 6152 8474 8619 0985 5801 4772 9640 4058 5687 3178 0124 8101 7620 6732 4118 5314 7463 1983 3902 2954 3591 7219 7492 8081 5625 0154 1870 4022 6612 2687 6556 6789 0713 6638 4440 4259 3392 5169 6238 0401 7375 8810 6237 5698 7850 1534 2420 3049 6549 5556 3705 9159 3593
Updated 16:03 IST, December 4th 2024