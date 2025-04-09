LIVE | Kerala Lottery (09.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-135 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FF 237122

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 09, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-136 draw.
The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner FF 237122 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SELVAN C
Agency No.: K 8459
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135 Result Out: FH 576284 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: VIPIN P V
Agency No.: K 9898
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135 Result Out: FA 237122
FB 237122
FC 237122
FD 237122
FE 237122
FG 237122
FH 237122
FJ 237122
FK 237122
FL 237122
FM 237122
Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-136 Lottery
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FF 237122 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SELVAN C
Agency No.: K 8459
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: FH 576284 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: VIPIN P V
Agency No.: K 9898
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 237122
FB 237122
FC 237122
FD 237122
FE 237122
FG 237122
FH 237122
FJ 237122
FK 237122
FL 237122
FM 237122
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 1158 1310 1327 3313 3547 4362 4700 5001 5909 6253 6351 6369 6941 7302 7402 7423 7559 8035 8309 8495 8849 9633 9733
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0378 2891 4066 4111 4266 5185 5814 5893 6723 7069 7233 8841
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0158 0259 0265 0286 1691 2079 2609 2616 2683 3053 3567 4585 4921 5373 5466 5732 5943 5961 7030 7325 8236 8550 9795 9906
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0148 0211 0285 0489 0573 0621 0779 0978 1000 1011 1022 1179 1502 1513 1788 1934 1963 1986 2018 2021 2083 2112 2160 2199 2231 2348 2413 2503 2593 2687 2699 2798 2991 3092 3101 3106 3337 3484 3633 3697 3758 3808 3879 4022 4088 4216 4295 4403 4455 4470 4590 4733 5020 5079 5376 5380 5385 5637 5739 5851 6006 6025 6068 6174 6431 6465 6576 6650 6666 6860 6879 6920 7110 7185 7197 7264 7565 7743 7901 7914 8422 8631 8674 8689 8842 8904 8937 9049 9267 9340 9368 9373 9584 9623 9862 9954
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0038 0205 0258 0260 0291 0295 0503 0606 0698 1036 1077 1267 1349 1848 2225 2316 2406 2419 2437 2481 2597 2621 2681 2750 2766 2788 3071 3104 3121 3175 3177 3190 3288 3467 3478 3507 3591 3711 3751 3908 3958 4015 4031 4040 4128 4180 4190 4193 4225 4309 4402 4533 4539 4552 4669 4822 4839 4883 4903 4937 5028 5085 5178 5262 5298 5329 5458 5516 5569 5656 5901 5999 6149 6219 6263 6278 6327 6329 6331 6335 6374 6425 6597 6661 6715 6792 6825 6849 6952 6985 7002 7038 7044 7083 7150 7181 7249 7494 7603 7659 7721 7800 7805 7817 7905 8039 8061 8099 8194 8226 8277 8285 8440 8451 8553 8761 8798 8995 9053 9263 9306 9551 9792 9812 9843 9888
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.