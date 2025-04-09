sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery (09.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-135 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FF 237122
Updated April 9th 2025, 18:54 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (09.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-135 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FF 237122

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 09, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-136
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-136 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 09, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-136 draw.  

The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw.  

April 9th 2025, 16:02 IST

April 9th 2025, 16:04 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-136 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FF 237122 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: SELVAN C
Agency No.: K 8459

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: FH 576284 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: VIPIN P V
Agency No.: K 9898
 

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FA 237122
FB 237122
FC 237122
FD 237122
FE 237122
FG 237122
FH 237122
FJ 237122
FK 237122
FL 237122
FM 237122
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-135: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 1158  1310  1327  3313  3547  4362  4700  5001  5909  6253  6351  6369  6941  7302  7402  7423  7559  8035  8309  8495  8849  9633  9733

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0378  2891  4066  4111  4266  5185  5814  5893  6723  7069  7233  8841

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0158  0259  0265  0286  1691  2079  2609  2616  2683  3053  3567  4585  4921  5373  5466  5732  5943  5961  7030  7325  8236  8550  9795  9906

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0148  0211  0285  0489  0573  0621  0779  0978  1000  1011  1022  1179  1502  1513  1788  1934  1963  1986  2018  2021  2083  2112  2160  2199  2231  2348  2413  2503  2593  2687  2699  2798  2991  3092  3101  3106  3337  3484  3633  3697  3758  3808  3879  4022  4088  4216  4295  4403  4455  4470  4590  4733  5020  5079  5376  5380  5385  5637  5739  5851  6006  6025  6068  6174  6431  6465  6576  6650  6666  6860  6879  6920  7110  7185  7197  7264  7565  7743  7901  7914  8422  8631  8674  8689  8842  8904  8937  9049  9267  9340  9368  9373  9584  9623  9862  9954

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0038  0205  0258  0260  0291  0295  0503  0606  0698  1036  1077  1267  1349  1848  2225  2316  2406  2419  2437  2481  2597  2621  2681  2750  2766  2788  3071  3104  3121  3175  3177  3190  3288  3467  3478  3507  3591  3711  3751  3908  3958  4015  4031  4040  4128  4180  4190  4193  4225  4309  4402  4533  4539  4552  4669  4822  4839  4883  4903  4937  5028  5085  5178  5262  5298  5329  5458  5516  5569  5656  5901  5999  6149  6219  6263  6278  6327  6329  6331  6335  6374  6425  6597  6661  6715  6792  6825  6849  6952  6985  7002  7038  7044  7083  7150  7181  7249  7494  7603  7659  7721  7800  7805  7817  7905  8039  8061  8099  8194  8226  8277  8285  8440  8451  8553  8761  8798  8995  9053  9263  9306  9551  9792  9812  9843  9888

FIFTY FIFTY FF-135 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

April 9th 2025, 13:06 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published April 9th 2025, 13:09 IST