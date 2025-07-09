Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery 09/07/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. OUT SOON
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 9 July 2025 at 17:03 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery 09/07/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 09/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Scroll down and check Kerala lottery, Dhanalekshmi lottery result live today.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalekshmi DL 9 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 draw.  

9 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 Result Out: 

9 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 Result Out: ₹30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Result Out: 

9 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Result Out: 

9 July 2025 at 15:21 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 09/07/2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number: 
 

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 ₹30 Lakhs: 
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹5 Lakhs Lucky Number: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS Rs.5,000/- ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. ₹30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. ₹5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000

9 July 2025 at 15:18 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 9 July 2025 at 15:24 IST