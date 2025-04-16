sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 16th 2025, 16:06 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (16.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-136 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FO 579460

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 16, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-136 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-76
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-136 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

April 16th 2025, 16:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner: FO 579460 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: BIJOY K
Agency No.: R 6408

April 16th 2025, 16:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: FX 654292 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: ASHOK KUMAR B
Agency No.: Y 3477

April 16th 2025, 16:04 IST

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 Result Out: 1120  2012  2013  2701  2996  3029  4888  5202  6237  6374  6699  6890  7016  7469  7550  7679  7780  7889  8936  9557  9661  9859  9918

April 16th 2025, 16:06 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 16-04-2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-136 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FO 579460 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: BIJOY K
Agency No.: R 6408

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 ₹10 Lakhs: FX 654292 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: ASHOK KUMAR B
Agency No.: Y 3477
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 1120  2012  2013  2701  2996  3029  4888  5202  6237  6374  6699  6890  7016  7469  7550  7679  7780  7889  8936  9557  9661  9859  9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0193  1286  1679  1870  2962  3418  6041  6530  7227  8088  8517  8599

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0875  0887  0918  1056  2491  2777  2829  2975  3861  3946  4558  5148  5477  5758  5902  6292  6367  6510  7488  7555  7871  8811  9455  9850

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0081  0149  0173  0178  0183  0312  0355  0359  0462  0464  0769  0935  1021  1049  1118  1143  1216  1269  1296  1358  1601  1614  1689  1692  1703  1925  1943  1983  1988  2061  2175  2206  2324  2410  3027  3097  3114  3304  3309  3371  3426  3503  3606  3701  3731  3867  4821  4842  4993  5101  5154  5267  5314  5391  5396  5468  5469  5525  5545  5601  5646  5672  6100  6116  6497  6521  6608  6620  6654  6670  6922  7149  7454  7503  7510  7512  7561  7601  7670  7738  7829  7930  8395  8535  8751  8774  8862  8890  8959  9008  9046  9117  9286  9403  9620  9624

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0013  0060  0063  0068  0111  0232  0244  0246  0333  0384  0479  0492  0516  0705  0707  0738  0781  0811  0862  0959  1007  1179  1187  1198  1219  1554  1629  1866  1952  2115  2207  2238  2252  2587  2593  2616  2706  2790  2832  2935  2976  2988  3048  3158  3180  3196  3215  3346  3561  3593  3686  3779  3805  3827  3828  3848  3905  3908  4030  4037  4241  4267  4317  4751  4956  5038  5047  5179  5218  5254  5257  5503  5597  5774  5787  5918  5954  6020  6047  6085  6086  6122  6264  6289  6621  6854  6899  6952  6980  7080  7097  7114  7235  7268  7302  7410  7428  7459  7467  7691  7856  8037  8235  8293  8340  8432  8572  8615  8705  8722  8820  8909  8950  8962  8972  9010  9024  9032  9093  9171  9189  9191  9348  9382  9710  9940

April 16th 2025, 15:01 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published April 16th 2025, 15:13 IST