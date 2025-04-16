LIVE | Kerala Lottery (16.04.25): Fifty Fifty FF-136 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. FO 579460

The Kerala Lottery results are live for April 16, 2025, featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-135 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-136 draw.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FO 579460 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: BIJOY K
Agency No.: R 6408
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136 ₹10 Lakhs: FX 654292 (KATTAPPANA)
Agent Name: ASHOK KUMAR B
Agency No.: Y 3477
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-136: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 1120 2012 2013 2701 2996 3029 4888 5202 6237 6374 6699 6890 7016 7469 7550 7679 7780 7889 8936 9557 9661 9859 9918
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 0193 1286 1679 1870 2962 3418 6041 6530 7227 8088 8517 8599
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0875 0887 0918 1056 2491 2777 2829 2975 3861 3946 4558 5148 5477 5758 5902 6292 6367 6510 7488 7555 7871 8811 9455 9850
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0081 0149 0173 0178 0183 0312 0355 0359 0462 0464 0769 0935 1021 1049 1118 1143 1216 1269 1296 1358 1601 1614 1689 1692 1703 1925 1943 1983 1988 2061 2175 2206 2324 2410 3027 3097 3114 3304 3309 3371 3426 3503 3606 3701 3731 3867 4821 4842 4993 5101 5154 5267 5314 5391 5396 5468 5469 5525 5545 5601 5646 5672 6100 6116 6497 6521 6608 6620 6654 6670 6922 7149 7454 7503 7510 7512 7561 7601 7670 7738 7829 7930 8395 8535 8751 8774 8862 8890 8959 9008 9046 9117 9286 9403 9620 9624
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0013 0060 0063 0068 0111 0232 0244 0246 0333 0384 0479 0492 0516 0705 0707 0738 0781 0811 0862 0959 1007 1179 1187 1198 1219 1554 1629 1866 1952 2115 2207 2238 2252 2587 2593 2616 2706 2790 2832 2935 2976 2988 3048 3158 3180 3196 3215 3346 3561 3593 3686 3779 3805 3827 3828 3848 3905 3908 4030 4037 4241 4267 4317 4751 4956 5038 5047 5179 5218 5254 5257 5503 5597 5774 5787 5918 5954 6020 6047 6085 6086 6122 6264 6289 6621 6854 6899 6952 6980 7080 7097 7114 7235 7268 7302 7410 7428 7459 7467 7691 7856 8037 8235 8293 8340 8432 8572 8615 8705 8722 8820 8909 8950 8962 8972 9010 9024 9032 9093 9171 9189 9191 9348 9382 9710 9940
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
