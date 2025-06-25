Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 25 June 2025 at 16:09 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery 25/06/2025: Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No. DE 770015

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 25/06/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL7 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalekshmi DL 7
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Dhanalekshmi DL 7 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

25 June 2025 at 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL7 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL7 Result Out: DE 770015 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: SUKUMARAN P
Agency No.: P 3227

25 June 2025 at 15:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL7 Result Out: ₹30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL7 Result Out: DH 852097 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SONA JAISON
Agency No.: R 10214
 

25 June 2025 at 15:45 IST

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 Result Out: DA 770015
DB 770015
DC 770015
DD 770015
DF 770015
DG 770015
DH 770015
DJ 770015
DK 770015
DL 770015
DM 770015
 

25 June 2025 at 16:09 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 25/06/2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number: DE 770015 (PATTAMBI)
Agent Name: SUKUMARAN P
Agency No.: P 3227
 

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 7 ₹30 Lakhs: DH 852097 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SONA JAISON
Agency No.: R 10214
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹5 Lakhs Lucky Number: DF 102014 (THIRUR)
Agent Name: ABHILASH C
Agency No.: M 3288

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS Rs.5,000/- ARE: 0113  0283  0376  1029  1332  1866  2493  2573  2916  3443  4270  4686  4963  5450  5534  6272  6603  6663  7554  7682

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 2052  3559  4387  5114  7121  8124
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0024  0654  0990  1182  2546  2553  2890  2967  3243  3460  3693  3972  4469  4610  4747  4825  5271  5408  5718  5805  6293  6438  7327  7891  8272  8406  8650  8890  8927  9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0271  0293  0536  0569  0614  0725  0840  1038  1066  1232  1345  1347  1443  1494  1582  1689  1755  1760  1855  1895  1906  1966  2163  2349  2393  2398  2468  2794  3153  3292  3341  3670  3749  4019  4224  4286  4526  4533  4567  4617  4642  4828  5046  5159  5179  5368  5421  5674  5681  5743  5767  5807  6390  7059  7130  7604  7638  7643  7784  7786  7874  7997  8059  8093  8165  8391  8609  8622  8700  8749  9145  9213  9399  9876  9894  9899

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0046  0100  0141  0561  0657  0711  0873  0983  1065  1117  1309  1559  1761  1785  1841  1972  2186  2381  2603  2613  2651  2728  2800  2810  2817  2975  2980  2985  3024  3027  3096  3123  3223  3427  3573  3674  3859  3980  4012  4343  4618  4641  4689  4715  4720  4765  4915  4933  5068  5110  5165  5177  5178  5396  5480  5501  5573  5589  5655  5707  5714  5862  6028  6058  6087  6130  6222  6608  6763  7127  7197  7264  7289  7291  7367  7429  7436  7467  7512  7527  7636  7890  8092  8158  8214  8462  8525  8663  9119  9317  9540  9599  9650  9663  9682  9801

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0009  0231  0314  0365  0384  0452  0480  0656  0749  0797  0920  1022  1053  1168  1518  1538  1539  1571  1633  1753  1792  1826  1872  1934  1960  1963  2053  2257  2280  2281  2286  2340  2389  2412  2447  2453  2463  2503  2734  2820  3086  3354  3416  3430  3682  3776  3804  3914  4006  4047  4287  4473  4493  4510  4568  4582  4624  4897  5009  5079  5083  5111  5391  5444  5451  5581  5590  5619  5734  5755  5833  5846  5879  5898  6011  6081  6263  6268  6287  6333  6439  6472  6504  6653  6669  6700  6737  6846  6873  6962  6966  7012  7058  7168  7296  7348  7448  7488  7496  7581  7718  7913  7966  8011  8099  8101  8270  8354  8440  8489  8518  8531  8608  8618  8710  8748  8755  8774  8946  9100  9139  9219  9235  9362  9363  9473  9535  9572  9598  9656  9658  9701  9726  9752  9808  9925  9941  9957

1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. ₹30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. ₹5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000

25 June 2025 at 15:42 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 25 June 2025 at 15:50 IST