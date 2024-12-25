sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:49 IST, December 25th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery (25.12.24): Fifty Fifty FF-122 WEDNESDAY Result-1st Prize Ticket No FX 105427

The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 25, 2024 featuring the Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-122
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF-122 | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for December 25, 2024 featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹80 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live featuring the  Fifty Fifty FF-122 draw. 

Live Blog

16:01 IST, December 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 1 Crore -1st Prize Winner FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

16:01 IST, December 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-121 Result Out: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner : FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name:  P K MOHANAN
Agency No.: E 11795

16:01 IST, December 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: 3rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result 3rd Prize Winners:  0336  0339  1154  1415  1755  1917  2361  3412  3716  4030  4306  4877  5079  5408  5842  6816  6916  7303  7689  8251  8981  9280  9533

16:01 IST, December 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Result Out: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: FN 105427
FO 105427
FP 105427
FR 105427
FS 105427
FT 105427
FU 105427
FV 105427
FW 105427
FY 105427
FZ 105427

16:03 IST, December 25th 2024

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 25-12-2024 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Fifty Fifty FF-122 Lottery

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122 First Prize ₹80 Lakhs Lucky Number: FX 105427 (NEYYATTINKARA)
Agent Name: SAJEEVAN K
Agency No.: T 3830

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Second Prize ₹10 Lakhs Lucky Number: FZ 378422 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name:  P K MOHANAN
Agency No.: E 11795

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Consolation Prize ₹8,000 Lucky Number: FN 105427
FO 105427
FP 105427
FR 105427
FS 105427
FT 105427
FU 105427
FV 105427
FW 105427
FY 105427
FZ 105427
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF-122: Third Prize ₹5,000 Lucky Number: 0336  0339  1154  1415  1755  1917  2361  3412  3716  4030  4306  4877  5079  5408  5842  6816  6916  7303  7689  8251  8981  9280  9533

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0484  0608  2779  4426  4496  4614  6059  7755  7818  8307  8625  9587

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0083  0262  0888  1389  2177  3144  3470  3819  4177  4727  4909  4925  5140  5402  6218  6358  6661  7943  8016  8074  8973  9090  9167  9342

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0150  0357  0476  0864  0887  0894  0936  1033  1054  1073  1152  1259  1284  1318  1399  1412  1515  1617  1976  1987  2032  2105  2323  2442  2532  2542  2660  2709  2775  2777  2898  2971  2988  3154  3211  3308  3321  3353  3557  3639  3704  3737  3793  4073  4199  4271  4311  4553  4689  4891  5070  5305  5627  5787  5910  6155  6382  6503  6574  6667  6814  6932  6940  7045  7122  7251  7470  7506  7581  7600  7610  7676  7840  7942  8144  8342  8369  8514  8533  8567  8569  8707  8884  8986  8993  9018  9019  9307  9531  9598  9639  9650  9743  9756  9770  9967

UCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0121  0191  0328  0332  0358  0385  0464  0679  0684  0709  0934  0946  0954  1004  1249  1370  1416  1428  1435  1447  1623  1807  1922  2005  2059  2084  2204  2231  2313  2469  2648  2804  3071  3221  3246  3266  3307  3553  3596  3608  3733  3808  3858  3920  3945  3990  4006  4008  4063  4079  4104  4148  4348  4409  4563  4571  4659  4665  4713  4862  4867  5034  5056  5236  5334  5380  5441  5531  5590  5629  5658  5705  5725  5777  5953  6026  6064  6104  6457  6550  6557  6648  6763  6797  6801  6864  6884  6913  6973  7001  7029  7090  7119  7404  7422  7476  7492  7603  7714  7775  7801  8063  8066  8150  8180  8456  8493  8761  8796  8806  8889  8926  8946  9092  9129  9158  9163  9418  9519  9537  9552  9622  9730  9886  9899  9906

FIFTY FIFTY FF-122 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:03 IST, December 25th 2024