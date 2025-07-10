Republic World
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 10 July 2025 at 13:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 10/07/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates. Scroll down and check Kerala lottery, Karunya Plus KN 580 lottery result live today.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result
The Kerala Lottery results are live for 09/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for the Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 draw.   

What About Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 WEDNESDAY Result?

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-9 lottery results on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The draw, which was originally scheduled for July 9, was postponed and will now take place today at around 1:30 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following this, the Karunya Plus KN-580 draw will be held at 3:00 PM.

 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results live featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 draw.   

10 July 2025 at 13:22 IST

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday 09/07/2025 LIVE: Full list of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 Lottery 

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 First Prize ₹1 Crore Lucky Number:  

Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 ₹30 Lakhs:  

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below) 

Kerala Lottery: Third Prize ₹5 Lakhs Lucky Number:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS Rs.5,000/- ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:  

1st Prize: Rs ₹1 Crore 

2nd Prize: Rs. ₹30 lakhs 

3rd Prize: Rs. ₹5 Lakhs 

Consolation Prize: Rs. ₹5000 

10 July 2025 at 13:18 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 10 July 2025 at 13:23 IST