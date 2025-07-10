LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today 10.07.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 Lottery Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 09/07/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL9 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for the Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results are live, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 580 draw.

What About Dhanalekshmi Lottery Result DL 9 WEDNESDAY Result?

The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Dhanalekshmi DL-9 lottery results on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The draw, which was originally scheduled for July 9, was postponed and will now take place today at around 1:30 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Following this, the Karunya Plus KN-580 draw will be held at 3:00 PM.