  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01/07/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 474 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 257441
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 July 2025 at 15:54 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01/07/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 474 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 257441

Kerala Lottery Result Today (01/07/2025): Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of winners today.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-393 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-474 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/07/2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 latest and live updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/07/2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 draw, are live Check now. 

1 July 2025 at 15:30 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Result:1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Result: SL 257441 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR T
Agency No.: Q 3730

1 July 2025 at 15:31 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHISS 474 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SL 906050 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR G
Agency No.: Q 5152

1 July 2025 at 15:31 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA 257441
SB 257441
SC 257441
SD 257441
SE 257441
SF 257441
SG 257441
SH 257441
SJ 257441
SK 257441
SM 257441

1 July 2025 at 15:54 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI  SS 474  Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: SL 257441 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR T
Agency No.: Q 3730

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SL 906050 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR G
Agency No.: Q 5152
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SA 257441
SB 257441
SC 257441
SD 257441
SE 257441
SF 257441
SG 257441
SH 257441
SJ 257441
SK 257441
SM 257441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs ARE: SH 409150 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RADHIKA R
Agency No.: E 8129

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0280  0432  0654  1065  1642  2671  2814  3070  4606  4690  5742  6050  6422  6440  7338  7400  7640  8020  9080  9983
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1980  1993  3686  5499  6025  8642
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0658  1383  1524  2150  2389  2579  3091  3111  3187  4118  4380  4398  4503  4886  5005  5416  5560  6214  6341  6564  7080  7311  7701  8255  8502  8889  9090  9510  9538  9666

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0165  0283  0391  0429  0640  0931  0960  0978  0980  1089  1354  1501  1539  1543  1700  1776  1788  1855  1860  1924  2044  2208  2528  3390  3391  3526  3685  3842  4003  4024  4035  4229  4331  4378  4506  4563  4641  4724  4770  4881  4944  5048  5108  5563  5672  5703  6052  6155  6520  7061  7096  7161  7262  7291  7529  7596  7657  7660  7949  7990  8263  8322  8479  8534  8537  8693  8802  8918  8935  8975  9026  9071  9117  9517  9542  9885

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0202  0300  0400  0458  0483  0501  0766  0797  0823  0875  0967  0971  1054  1135  1193  1405  1512  1564  1740  1840  1995  2116  2344  2402  2451  2731  2783  2844  2903  2920  2983  3002  3097  3228  3427  3503  3633  3670  3907  4110  4659  4725  4951  5212  5263  5345  5356  5395  5643  5753  5950  5967  6068  6075  6188  6202  6249  6251  6283  6291  6357  6383  6485  6587  6703  6736  6917  7243  7304  7388  7954  7989  8253  8487  8511  8568  8601  8650  8728  8775  8831  8845  9005  9074  9115  9165  9337  9424  9671  9680
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 5889  6027  1403  0520  2095  8497  8189  9048  6502  9596  7256  7725  4285  0118  9017  5496  4868  3117  7369  8383  0327  5062  6341  8363  0646  0232  1874  7810  4858  2676  9174  9216  6123  1553  2331  8715  6883  3268  3602  0312  9047  2797  1792  5338  4890  4556  4016  6472  2565  7794  6847  4440  3891  5144  6916  3605  5065  3178  9561  5212  0692  6323  9230  9439  0958  3850 7558  7087  0718  9225  1596  1946  5523  7916  4387  6305  1965  9677  7436  2623  8221  4022  7546  8788  4856  0852  8296  8887  8731 …
 

STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 200

9th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

1 July 2025 at 15:28 IST

Published 1 July 2025 at 15:36 IST