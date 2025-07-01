LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (01/07/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 474 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 257441

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 474 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: SL 257441 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR T

Agency No.: Q 3730

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SL 906050 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: SUNIL KUMAR G

Agency No.: Q 5152



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SA 257441

SB 257441

SC 257441

SD 257441

SE 257441

SF 257441

SG 257441

SH 257441

SJ 257441

SK 257441

SM 257441

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs ARE: SH 409150 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: RADHIKA R

Agency No.: E 8129

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0280 0432 0654 1065 1642 2671 2814 3070 4606 4690 5742 6050 6422 6440 7338 7400 7640 8020 9080 9983



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 1980 1993 3686 5499 6025 8642



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0658 1383 1524 2150 2389 2579 3091 3111 3187 4118 4380 4398 4503 4886 5005 5416 5560 6214 6341 6564 7080 7311 7701 8255 8502 8889 9090 9510 9538 9666

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0165 0283 0391 0429 0640 0931 0960 0978 0980 1089 1354 1501 1539 1543 1700 1776 1788 1855 1860 1924 2044 2208 2528 3390 3391 3526 3685 3842 4003 4024 4035 4229 4331 4378 4506 4563 4641 4724 4770 4881 4944 5048 5108 5563 5672 5703 6052 6155 6520 7061 7096 7161 7262 7291 7529 7596 7657 7660 7949 7990 8263 8322 8479 8534 8537 8693 8802 8918 8935 8975 9026 9071 9117 9517 9542 9885

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0202 0300 0400 0458 0483 0501 0766 0797 0823 0875 0967 0971 1054 1135 1193 1405 1512 1564 1740 1840 1995 2116 2344 2402 2451 2731 2783 2844 2903 2920 2983 3002 3097 3228 3427 3503 3633 3670 3907 4110 4659 4725 4951 5212 5263 5345 5356 5395 5643 5753 5950 5967 6068 6075 6188 6202 6249 6251 6283 6291 6357 6383 6485 6587 6703 6736 6917 7243 7304 7388 7954 7989 8253 8487 8511 8568 8601 8650 8728 8775 8831 8845 9005 9074 9115 9165 9337 9424 9671 9680



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 5889 6027 1403 0520 2095 8497 8189 9048 6502 9596 7256 7725 4285 0118 9017 5496 4868 3117 7369 8383 0327 5062 6341 8363 0646 0232 1874 7810 4858 2676 9174 9216 6123 1553 2331 8715 6883 3268 3602 0312 9047 2797 1792 5338 4890 4556 4016 6472 2565 7794 6847 4440 3891 5144 6916 3605 5065 3178 9561 5212 0692 6323 9230 9439 0958 3850 7558 7087 0718 9225 1596 1946 5523 7916 4387 6305 1965 9677 7436 2623 8221 4022 7546 8788 4856 0852 8296 8887 8731 …



STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 200

9th Prize: Rs. 100