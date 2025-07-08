Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 8 July 2025 at 16:05 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (08/07/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 475 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. ST 179140

Kerala Lottery Result Today (08/07/2025): Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 475 winners today.

The Kerala Lottery results for 08/07/2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 latest and live updates. 

Live Blog

8 July 2025 at 15:42 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Result:1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Result: ST 179140 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: V G PRASANNAN
Agency No.: K 3334

8 July 2025 at 15:43 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHISS 475 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SX 388105 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: J SHOBHANA
Agency No.: K 10090
 

8 July 2025 at 15:44 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SN 179140
SO 179140
SP 179140
SR 179140
SS 179140
SU 179140
SV 179140
SW 179140
SX 179140
SY 179140
SZ 179140

8 July 2025 at 16:02 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI  SS 475 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: ST 179140 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: V G PRASANNAN
Agency No.: K 3334

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SX 388105 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: J SHOBHANA
Agency No.: K 10090
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SN 179140
SO 179140
SP 179140
SR 179140
SS 179140
SU 179140
SV 179140
SW 179140
SX 179140
SY 179140
SZ 179140

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs ARE: SX 684222 (PUNALUR)
Agent Name: MANOJ M
Agency No.: Q 7655
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0092  0438  0800  1301  1469  1659  2467  3213  3313  3709  4037  4407  5181  5320  6511  6712  7645  7886  7890  8056
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0172  1009  4477  5627  5874  9557
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0492  0500  1664  2910  2997  3261  4034  4332  4607  4650  4678  4975  5047  5123  5792  5828  6031  6397  6459  6920  6956  7777  7837  8060  8254  8394  8506  8814  9514  9907

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0052  0347  0435  0477  0538  0723  0962  0982  1003  1160  1279  1295  1507  1821  1903  1955  2130  2252  2481  2600  2694  2754  2777  2809  2895  2945  2972  3052  3141  3231  3270  3617  3702  3777  3792  3871  3996  4140  4348  4378  4527  4610  4661  4691  4870  5019  5093  5110  5184  5298  6043  6301  6430  6461  6591  6595  6695  6851  7057  7204  7250  7273  7366  7589  7591  7791  8023  8523  8856  8944  8965  8978  9080  9644  9782  9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0180  0191  0225  0362  0409  0761  0792  0897  1019  1114  1252  1268  1569  1677  1761  1762  1992  1997  2017  2272  2513  2549  2623  2646  2842  2996  3274  3322  3367  3514  3619  3658  3804  3948  4148  4172  4515  4521  4568  4731  4816  4894  4938  4944  5080  5157  5302  5415  5475  5567  5587  5650  5979  6111  6240  6270  6303  6306  6496  6882  6950  6961  7017  7136  7256  7348  7391  7554  7673  7819  7858  7923  8204  8498  8688  8731  8742  8769  8784  8792  8922  9052  9095  9259  9348  9349  9373  9374  9563  9747
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0008  0009  0054  0162  0164  0177  0247  0450  0513  0530  0662  0743  0755  0821  0946  1005  1062  1083  1111  1196  1246  1320  1323  1343  1348  1371  1508  1714  1771  1808  1846  1866  1912  1913  1929  2005  2034  2113  2129  2153  2238  2567  2575  2910  3114  3160  3232  3266  3318  3332  3392  3397  3414  3442  3461  3473  3512  3547  3596  3691  3782  3873  3906  3917  3993  4033  4050  4088  4113  4135  4224  4310  4311  4441  4705  4748  4774  4793  4872  5359  5401  5429  5450  5494  5623  5676  5857  5891  6029  6079  6095  6275  6308  6401  6421  6448  6464  6646  6703  6764  7071  7112  7173  7179  7244  7257  7272  7413  7549  7553  7571  7580  7695  7708  7759  7785  7909  7945  7990  7991  8000  8070  8242  8297  8316  8392  8555  8592  8629  8663  8773  8893  8914  8933  9088  9258  9310  9447  9524  9525  9543  9605  9613  9615  9670  9967
 

STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 200

9th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

8 July 2025 at 15:22 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 8 July 2025 at 15:28 IST