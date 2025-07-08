LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (08/07/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 475 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize 1 Crore Ticket No. ST 179140

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: ST 179140 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: V G PRASANNAN

Agency No.: K 3334

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SX 388105 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: J SHOBHANA

Agency No.: K 10090



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SN 179140

SO 179140

SP 179140

SR 179140

SS 179140

SU 179140

SV 179140

SW 179140

SX 179140

SY 179140

SZ 179140

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs ARE: SX 684222 (PUNALUR)

Agent Name: MANOJ M

Agency No.: Q 7655



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0092 0438 0800 1301 1469 1659 2467 3213 3313 3709 4037 4407 5181 5320 6511 6712 7645 7886 7890 8056



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0172 1009 4477 5627 5874 9557



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0492 0500 1664 2910 2997 3261 4034 4332 4607 4650 4678 4975 5047 5123 5792 5828 6031 6397 6459 6920 6956 7777 7837 8060 8254 8394 8506 8814 9514 9907

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0052 0347 0435 0477 0538 0723 0962 0982 1003 1160 1279 1295 1507 1821 1903 1955 2130 2252 2481 2600 2694 2754 2777 2809 2895 2945 2972 3052 3141 3231 3270 3617 3702 3777 3792 3871 3996 4140 4348 4378 4527 4610 4661 4691 4870 5019 5093 5110 5184 5298 6043 6301 6430 6461 6591 6595 6695 6851 7057 7204 7250 7273 7366 7589 7591 7791 8023 8523 8856 8944 8965 8978 9080 9644 9782 9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0180 0191 0225 0362 0409 0761 0792 0897 1019 1114 1252 1268 1569 1677 1761 1762 1992 1997 2017 2272 2513 2549 2623 2646 2842 2996 3274 3322 3367 3514 3619 3658 3804 3948 4148 4172 4515 4521 4568 4731 4816 4894 4938 4944 5080 5157 5302 5415 5475 5567 5587 5650 5979 6111 6240 6270 6303 6306 6496 6882 6950 6961 7017 7136 7256 7348 7391 7554 7673 7819 7858 7923 8204 8498 8688 8731 8742 8769 8784 8792 8922 9052 9095 9259 9348 9349 9373 9374 9563 9747



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0008 0009 0054 0162 0164 0177 0247 0450 0513 0530 0662 0743 0755 0821 0946 1005 1062 1083 1111 1196 1246 1320 1323 1343 1348 1371 1508 1714 1771 1808 1846 1866 1912 1913 1929 2005 2034 2113 2129 2153 2238 2567 2575 2910 3114 3160 3232 3266 3318 3332 3392 3397 3414 3442 3461 3473 3512 3547 3596 3691 3782 3873 3906 3917 3993 4033 4050 4088 4113 4135 4224 4310 4311 4441 4705 4748 4774 4793 4872 5359 5401 5429 5450 5494 5623 5676 5857 5891 6029 6079 6095 6275 6308 6401 6421 6448 6464 6646 6703 6764 7071 7112 7173 7179 7244 7257 7272 7413 7549 7553 7571 7580 7695 7708 7759 7785 7909 7945 7990 7991 8000 8070 8242 8297 8316 8392 8555 8592 8629 8663 8773 8893 8914 8933 9088 9258 9310 9447 9524 9525 9543 9605 9613 9615 9670 9967



STHREE SAKTHI SS 475 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 200

9th Prize: Rs. 100