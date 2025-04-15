sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (15.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-463 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 216120
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 15th 2025, 16:39 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (15.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-463 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 216120

Kerala Lottery Result Today (15.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-393 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-463 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for April 15 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-462 latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for April 15 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 draw, are live. 

April 15th 2025, 15:57 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Lucky 1st Prize Winner: SL 216120 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI
Agency No.: M 2018

April 15th 2025, 15:57 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SG 671866 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No: D 2844

April 15th 2025, 15:57 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SA 216120
SB 216120
SC 216120
SD 216120
SE 216120
SF 216120
SG 216120
SH 216120
SJ 216120
SK 216120
SM 216120

April 15th 2025, 16:39 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 463 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 216120 (MALAPPURAM)
Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI
Agency No.: M 2018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 671866 (KOZHIKKODE)
Agent Name: P A GANESH
Agency No: D 2844

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 216120
SB 216120
SC 216120
SD 216120
SE 216120
SF 216120
SG 216120
SH 216120
SJ 216120
SK 216120
SM 216120

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0206  0716  0763  2297  2427  3460  4089  4652  4866  5270  5630  5944  7451  7461  7462  8490  9402  9861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0015  0790  2555  3019  4374  4451  5957  7457  9855  9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0473  1260  1705  1871  2191  3267  3289  3403  4086  4660  5214  6252  6356  6614  6752  6809  7271  8164  9312  9409

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0257  0401  0515  0560  0677  0846  0966  1023  1048  1178  1180  1785  1956  1968  2343  2538  2640  2974  3217  3986  4502  4508  4661  4966  5127  5189  5210  5321  5334  5336  5570  5646  6046  6100  6113  6317  7213  7546  7620  7792  7863  7882  7965  8215  8218  8322  8756  8774  8894  9296  9398  9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0080  0612  0757  0871  1139  1276  1299  1344  1368  1928  2132  2281  2322  2332  2494  2572  2751  2856  3080  3109  3155  3205  3409  3576  3690  4458  4485  4624  4721  5294  5371  5426  6021  6023  7586  7635  8024  8144  8424  8526  8681  9175  9470  9586  9679

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074  0096  0194  0250  0316  0322  0437  0512  0652  0725  0822  0880  1056  1081  1120  1225  1227  1298  1339  1405  1509  1594  1708  1919  1962  2082  2089  2105  2117  2219  2254  2335  2371  2404  2467  2674  2736  2821  2835  3032  3060  3149  3176  3227  3306  3324  3359  3524  3703  3705  3733  3943  3970  3999  4056  4212  4256  4384  4400  4561  4694  4746  4797  4864  4930  5276  5290  5333  5484  5489  5600  5613  5617  5830  5841  5960  6041  6091  6241  6389  6393  6514  6518  6528  6561  6564  6568  6610  6699  6749  6804  6860  6864  6872  6957  7080  7135  7255  7544  7555  7612  7657  7700  7736  7874  8000  8055  8168  8195  8318  8440  8608  8757  8936  8959  9048  9084  9112  9304  9360  9380  9527  9556  9567  9605  9782

STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 15th 2025, 15:10 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published April 15th 2025, 15:16 IST