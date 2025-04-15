LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (15.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-463 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SL 216120

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 463 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SL 216120 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: P T SAIDALAVI

Agency No.: M 2018

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SG 671866 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: P A GANESH

Agency No: D 2844

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 216120

SB 216120

SC 216120

SD 216120

SE 216120

SF 216120

SG 216120

SH 216120

SJ 216120

SK 216120

SM 216120

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0206 0716 0763 2297 2427 3460 4089 4652 4866 5270 5630 5944 7451 7461 7462 8490 9402 9861

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0015 0790 2555 3019 4374 4451 5957 7457 9855 9947

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0473 1260 1705 1871 2191 3267 3289 3403 4086 4660 5214 6252 6356 6614 6752 6809 7271 8164 9312 9409

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0257 0401 0515 0560 0677 0846 0966 1023 1048 1178 1180 1785 1956 1968 2343 2538 2640 2974 3217 3986 4502 4508 4661 4966 5127 5189 5210 5321 5334 5336 5570 5646 6046 6100 6113 6317 7213 7546 7620 7792 7863 7882 7965 8215 8218 8322 8756 8774 8894 9296 9398 9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0080 0612 0757 0871 1139 1276 1299 1344 1368 1928 2132 2281 2322 2332 2494 2572 2751 2856 3080 3109 3155 3205 3409 3576 3690 4458 4485 4624 4721 5294 5371 5426 6021 6023 7586 7635 8024 8144 8424 8526 8681 9175 9470 9586 9679

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074 0096 0194 0250 0316 0322 0437 0512 0652 0725 0822 0880 1056 1081 1120 1225 1227 1298 1339 1405 1509 1594 1708 1919 1962 2082 2089 2105 2117 2219 2254 2335 2371 2404 2467 2674 2736 2821 2835 3032 3060 3149 3176 3227 3306 3324 3359 3524 3703 3705 3733 3943 3970 3999 4056 4212 4256 4384 4400 4561 4694 4746 4797 4864 4930 5276 5290 5333 5484 5489 5600 5613 5617 5830 5841 5960 6041 6091 6241 6389 6393 6514 6518 6528 6561 6564 6568 6610 6699 6749 6804 6860 6864 6872 6957 7080 7135 7255 7544 7555 7612 7657 7700 7736 7874 8000 8055 8168 8195 8318 8440 8608 8757 8936 8959 9048 9084 9112 9304 9360 9380 9527 9556 9567 9605 9782

STHREE SAKTHI SS-463 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100