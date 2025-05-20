LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (20.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-468 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SF 788753

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 468 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SF 788753 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: JAYASREE J

Agency No.: P 6658

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SB 363288 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: SECRETARY, WAYANAD COOPERATIVE SOCIETY

Agency No.: W 1687



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SA 788753

SB 788753

SC 788753

SD 788753

SE 788753

SG 788753

SH 788753

SJ 788753

SK 788753

SL 788753

SM 788753



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: SL 150583 (WAYANAD)

Agent Name: ANEESH POULOSE

Agency No.: W 773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 1) SA 795991

2) SB 524490

3) SC 387580

4) SD 218403

5) SE 344434

6) SF 263501

7) SG 680373

8) SH 707835

9) SJ 703468

10) SK 273527

11) SL 526054

12) SM 536440



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0152 0812 1107 1221 1533 1545 3751 3919 4866 5232 5840 6337 7557 7712 8128 8480 9137 9904



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0375 0880 0969 1531 1562 2186 2325 3135 3174 3457 3500 4178 4825 5164 5267 5431 5449 6077 6306 6489 6534 6682 6694 7060 7367 7776 8381 8515 8573 8627 8680 8913 9138 9322 9788 9961

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0149 0614 0640 0658 0699 0788 0933 1027 1066 1225 1409 1415 1461 1536 1823 1914 1993 2098 2389 2392 2430 2432 2589 2611 3162 3222 3344 3536 3682 3864 3908 4240 4265 4284 4341 4405 4480 4718 4919 4940 5010 5186 5396 5697 5974 5981 6004 6054 6142 6365 6531 6539 6841 6866 6963 7006 7043 7047 7092 7141 7147 7159 7243 7311 7325 7359 7541 7609 7668 7674 7685 7824 7870 7956 7993 8003 8085 8157 8200 8254 8435 8505 8707 8739 8768 8880 9181 9497 9581 9656 9663 9735 9829 9841 9982 9987

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0056 0059 0071 0072 0156 0171 0173 0407 0449 0603 0661 0679 0718 0721 0737 0822 0836 0869 1017 1090 1105 1127 1131 1280 1410 1459 1469 1512 1516 1628 1653 1861 1923 1929 2060 2128 2182 2190 2198 2370 2405 2429 2467 2494 2513 2583 2650 2710 2784 2818 2845 2869 2898 2919 2966 3001 3047 3065 3197 3233 3284 3290 3326 3430 3454 3577 3596 3627 3675 3720 3762 3827 3851 3885 3914 4061 4114 4163 4165 4172 4175 4191 4230 4285 4389 4442 4468 4473 4555 4581 4585 4593 4629 4630 4687 4738 4767 4802 4818 4862 4981 5113 5173 5196 5289 5307 5423 5450 5451 5484 5539 5552 5577 5680 5736 5767 5803 5862 5924 5975 5984 6002 6104 6107 6202 6208 6271 6275 6372 6381 6400 6458 6613 6630 6659 6717 6746 6874 6875 6924 6989 7009 7072 7098 7175 7227 7252 7299 7304 7326 7459 7487 7520 7560 7638 7728 7754 7786 7844 7855 7856 7883 7992 8056 8206 8251 8484 8496 8508 8572 8605 8615 8652 8679 8727 8837 8847 8859 8888 8918 8940 8944 9025 9059 9066 9086 9131 9182 9217 9251 9372 9405 9406 9469 9482 9486 9564 9572 9593 9599 9605 9619 9808 9883

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0018 0041 0050 0063 0107 0137 0176 0186 0249 0250 0263 0280 0311 0355 0379 0452 0476 0478 0479 0514 0556 0580 0707 0823 0874 0906 0910 0965 1036 1096 1128 1138 1155 1199 1223 1234 1282 1298 1428 1445 1491 1550 1576 1620 1756 1816 1850 1980 2010 2059 2079 2087 2231 2265 2355 2391 2406 2409 2448 2558 2607 2618 2713 2797 2899 2946 2998 3004 3010 3066 3180 3186 3210 3306 3345 3355 3365 3371 3487 3497 3506 3525 3545 3547 3660 3704 3708 3776 3930 3991 4030 4141 4155 4205 4226 4237 4287 4343 4453 4458 4466 4533 4544 4549 4570 4654 4714 4833 4852 4854 4877 4886 4923 4982 4990 5006 5024 5083 5102 5111 5178 5215 5310 5352 5383 5389 5402 5504 5533 5561 5574 5609 5632 5659 5732 5746 5907 5910 5956 5963 6044 6067 6173 6181 6188 6219 6280 6285 6288 6300 6313 6423 6462 6586 6610 6625 6628 6639 6647 6676 6702 6833 6905 6913 6998 7004 7018 7030 7062 7123 7131 7160 7165 7208 7217 7231 7247 7251 7273 7307 7333 7374 7383 7389 7419 7455 7469 7480 7517 7568 7587 7607 7656 7683 7773 7785 7850 7854 7887 7911 7922 7942 7976 7983 8068 8182 8202 8228 8310 8314 8349 8386 8406 8452 8467 8533 8568 8597 8619 8671 8729 8783 8842 8846 8877 8879 8936 8970 9049 9074 9083 9104 9107 9161 9292 9304 9315 9325 9339 9429 9524 9573 9627 9649 9692 9724 9733 9786 9825 9922 9937 9969

STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100