LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (22.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-464 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SO 964505

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 464 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: SO 964505 (IRIJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: TG UNNIKRISHNAN

Agency No.: R 5588

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: SN 939593 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: ABDUL RAHEEM K M

Agency No: P 3133

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: SN 964505

SP 964505

SR 964505

SS 964505

ST 964505

SU 964505

SV 964505

SW 964505

SX 964505

SY 964505

SZ 964505



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0452 0587 0905 0961 1148 1457 1644 1943 2039 2857 2860 4172 4843 5463 6792 7383 8065 9544

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 2135 2796 4688 7863 7926 8188 8201 8402 9836 9999

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0868 1696 1946 2031 2220 2513 3484 4689 4795 4935 5255 5534 5994 6092 6673 7391 8003 8117 8126 9686

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0196 0282 0392 0429 0762 0870 1243 1251 1473 1507 1666 1701 1768 1900 2139 2216 2632 2693 2873 2902 3004 3416 3445 3528 4324 4375 4855 4881 4929 5208 5916 6085 6131 6266 6928 7116 7169 7313 7599 7900 7930 7961 8012 8057 8104 8161 8673 8869 9072 9614 9638 9667

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0058 0390 0396 0398 0542 0728 1127 1269 1823 1844 1876 2030 2577 2680 2881 3003 3094 3332 3345 3979 4038 4216 4636 5123 5659 6380 6579 6774 6811 6855 6886 6993 7200 7491 7539 7963 8590 8732 9469 9478 9479 9513 9753 9767 9866

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0034 0137 0164 0183 0267 0275 0465 0566 0633 0648 0835 0866 0948 1044 1050 1091 1188 1206 1272 1291 1450 1559 1599 1657 1665 1833 1892 1934 1937 2001 2026 2035 2145 2173 2223 2289 2464 2485 2659 2856 2927 2959 2967 2996 3041 3161 3227 3306 3364 3691 3766 3822 3831 3847 3899 4029 4063 4149 4151 4442 4619 4880 5035 5049 5054 5139 5179 5186 5198 5252 5421 5437 5470 5632 5650 5734 5754 5887 5910 5980 6012 6154 6210 6457 6516 6551 6553 6931 6969 7254 7376 7421 7565 7614 7681 7777 7784 7846 7855 7899 7927 7956 7990 8040 8139 8213 8254 8450 8457 8614 8765 8852 8899 9003 9012 9096 9194 9238 9308 9414 9510 9609 9655 9676 9927 9945

STHREE SAKTHI SS-464 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100