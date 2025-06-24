Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 24 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (24/06/2025): Sthree Sakthi SS 473 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No. SN 883464

Kerala Lottery Result Today (24/06/2025): Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of winners today.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 473 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 473 Today

The Kerala Lottery results for 24/06/2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 latest and live updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for 24/06/2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 draw, are live Check now. 

24 June 2025 at 16:19 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Result:1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Result: SN 883464

24 June 2025 at 16:19 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHISS 473 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners: SN 353864

24 June 2025 at 16:20 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: SO 883464
SP 883464
SR 883464
SS 883464
ST 883464
SU 883464
SV 883464
SW 883464
SX 883464
SY 883464
SZ 883464

24 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI  SS 473  Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: SN 883464
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: SN 353864
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: SO 883464
SP 883464
SR 883464
SS 883464
ST 883464
SU 883464
SV 883464
SW 883464
SX 883464
SY 883464
SZ 883464

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakhs ARE: SN 700367
Agent Name: 
Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0648  0923  0973  2972  4243  4318  4522  4690  4904  5650  6604  6742  6890  7430  7459  7602  8134  9490  9576  9875
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 2099  2135  2622  3519  5415  6465
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0086  0174  0910  1012  1141  1370  1576  1666  1668  2272  2273  2697  3910  3998  4998  5156  5448  5469  5480  5501  6064  6546  7083  7520  7530  7739  8270  8549  9314  9415

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0257  0337  0360  0511  0553  0572  0773  0774  0927  0995  1029  1057  1081  1297  1441  1477  1644  1816  1866  1894  1959  2072  2117  2290  2308  2424  2657  2741  3330  3526  3753  3862  3889  4011  4065  4102  4229  4507  4640  5138  5376  5785  5843  5953  6291  6447  6469  6470  6560  6893  6999  7050  7129  7283  7301  7456  7463  7519  7709  7878  8051  8084  8092  8362  8556  8707  8717  8789  8819  9094  9242  9277  9510  9712  9803  9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0065  0097  0153  0221  0284  0362  0366  0663  0709  1092  1172  1285  1490  1494  1508  1639  1721  1776  1798  1804  1946  2178  2213  2249  2448  2549  2612  2617  2638  2673  2759  2791  2878  2988  2995  2996  3064  3205  3383  3397  3403  3427  3638  4353  4671  4963  5084  5139  5174  5442  5753  5991  6044  6147  6232  6350  6489  6603  6631  6641  6670  6821  7003  7018  7029  7046  7117  7371  7390  7744  7860  7890  8079  8266  8309  8321  8525  8690  8838  8854  8870  8961  8991  9129  9511  9730  9750  9773  9808  9860

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0431  8211  5189  8217  3332  0184  6080  0816  3120  5235  2790  3153  8622  0788  6837  0740  5214  4819  0538  8148  5595  4549  3116  3471  0807  7205  7615  4738  0795  6619  8660  9807  7562  7727  3850  3136  5450  4666  7265  1455  5273  8019  3618  2312  0977  9447  7329  3010  8656  5205  6479  2726  2956  5349  3070  6052  7521  5407  3393  0181  1097  2347  2511  0741  7271  7706  1129  4841  4991  6182  1107  1743  9060  6208  5721  1498  3728  1069  2121  2350  7019  2600  7929  8429  4573  0490  0511  9915  3668  3611  1384  2719  4663  5746  0557  4164  6122  7275  2941  6233  3183  9694  3404  6142  2016  6712  8449  3365  0998  5020  7307  9776  8083  6640  2520  8058  6810  1683  3996  7368  4458  8350  0072  8063  7409  6610  7586  4529  4140  8028  9083  5181  1295  6691  5304  9632  9269  8855  8029  0684  8053  2478  5946  1832…
 

STHREE SAKTHI SS 473 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

24 June 2025 at 15:54 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 24 June 2025 at 16:06 IST