LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (27.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No.

The Kerala Lottery results for May 27 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners.
Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result:
STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:
STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:
Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 469 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE:
STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakhs
Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000
4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
5th Prize: Rs. 5,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
