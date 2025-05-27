Republic World
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (27.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 27th 2025, 12:17 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (27.05.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (27.05.2025): Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 1 Crore. Scroll down to view the list of winners today.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-393 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-469 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for May 27 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-468 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 latest and live updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for May 27 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 draw, are live Check now. 

May 27th 2025, 12:13 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result:1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result:

May 27th 2025, 12:13 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result: 40 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:

May 27th 2025, 12:12 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:

May 27th 2025, 11:57 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 469 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-469 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 40 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 25 Lakhs

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

5th Prize: Rs. 5,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

May 27th 2025, 11:56 IST

Published May 27th 2025, 12:17 IST