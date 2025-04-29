sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Election Results | Indian Student Found Dead | India Blasts Pakistan | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Shahid Afridi In Hot Water | IPL 2025 |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (29.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-465 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No.
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 29th 2025, 14:19 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result (29.04.2025): Sthree Sakthi SS-465 Tuesday – Check the 1st Prize Ticket No.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (29.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the STHREE SAKTHI lottery. The STHREE SAKTHI Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Tuesday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 75 Lakh. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-465 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-465 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for April 29 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 draw, are live. The first prize is an impressive ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're among the fortunate winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 latest updates. 

Live Blog

The Kerala Lottery results for April 29 2025, featuring the STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 draw, are live. 

April 29th 2025, 14:02 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

April 29th 2025, 14:02 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Lucky 2nd Prize Winners:

April 29th 2025, 14:00 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-464 Result: Consolation Prize Winners

STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: 

April 29th 2025, 14:00 IST

Kerala Lottery STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Result OUT- Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for STHREE SAKTHI SS 465 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: S
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

STHREE SAKTHI SS-465 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5,000

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 200

8th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 29th 2025, 13:59 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.  

Published April 29th 2025, 14:19 IST