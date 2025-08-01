Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Friday Result, 1st Winners RV 514226 (GURUVAYOOR)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 August 2025 at 17:28 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Friday Result, 1st Winners RV 514226 (GURUVAYOOR)

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Result, will be out soon. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Suvarna Keralam SK 14 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Friday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 01/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 draw for 01/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

1 August 2025 at 13:52 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Live: Result At 3 PM

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/08/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.  

1 August 2025 at 15:39 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Lucky Winner: RV 514226 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SHANAVAS A K
Agency No.: R 5648

1 August 2025 at 15:39 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

 Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Lucky Winner: RX 949034 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: UDHAYAMMA
Agency No.: A 5055
 

1 August 2025 at 15:40 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 583 Lucky Winner: RO 288477 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: SINI SURESH
Agency No.: A 7108

1 August 2025 at 17:28 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RV 514226 (GURUVAYOOR)
Agent Name: SHANAVAS A K
Agency No.: R 5648

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RX 949034 (KAYAMKULAM)
Agent Name: UDHAYAMMA
Agency No.: A 5055

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RO 288477 (CHERTHALA)
Agent Name: SINI SURESH
Agency No.: A 7108

Consolation Prize: RN 514226
RO 514226
RP 514226
RR 514226
RS 514226
RT 514226
RU 514226
RW 514226
RX 514226
RY 514226
RZ 514226

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0269  0494  0803  1503  1954  2992  3288  3562  3904  4075  4511  4523  4785  4889  5355  6265  6278  6504  8301  9064  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0271  1697  3549  3761  7297  8650 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0537  0704  0724  0925  1042  2308  2741  3929  4044  4152  4264  4460  4818  4864  5046  6086  6098  6124  6328  6615  6755  6810  7020  7196  7520  7821  7951  8320  9062  9376 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0020  0180  0236  0299  0366  0610  1069  1223  1333  1610  1966  2228  2403  2563  2742  2781  2886  2946  2966  3169  3229  3516  3573  3638  3658  3660  3710  3779  3889  4094  4134  4157  4524  4604  4657  4710  4779  4826  4887  4920  4935  5122  5293  5321  5451  5567  5921  6249  6250  6266  6428  6510  6577  6668  7025  7242  7642  7834  7930  8039  8187  8310  8344  8479  8495  8538  8556  8768  9050  9091  9132  9222  9307  9489  9570  9893

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0093  0163  0188  0261  0283  0361  0561  0861  0921  0985  1073  1165  1198  1273  1683  1749  1807  1885  2187  2270  2305  2377  2433  2578  2719  2855  3000  3016  3115  3370  3413  3610  3736  3765  4256  4280  4336  4495  4566  4585  4623  4763  4810  5006  5118  5171  5231  5291  5300  5337  5379  5490  5526  5850  5998  6129  6248  6260  6585  7132  7252  7280  7375  7389  7451  7572  7574  7675  7936  7964  8109  8259  8309  8435  8465  8622  8683  8701  8851  9020  9066  9179  9235  9244  9354  9355  9423  9519  9622  9669  9713  9808

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0108  0169  0329  0442  0470  0477  0592  0684  0690  1030  1148  1214  1238  1357  1366  1373  1390  1456  1494  1543  1571  1612  1625  1641  1764  1771  1796  1868  1891  2011  2041  2047  2117  2193  2218  2230  2280  2292  2412  2481  2540  2544  2579  2641  2699  2804  3026  3033  3104  3259  3340  3437  3498  3510  3524  3531  3539  3558  3629  3685  3920  4031  4092  4145  4225  4242  4261  4266  4309  4476  4518  4521  4571  4618  4671  4686  4908  5265  5444  5470  5575  5577  5617  5713  5838  5991  6085  6162  6480  6488  6508  6540  6625  6695  6889  6929  6979  7005  7070  7071  7121  7222  7232  7395  7411  7419  7446  7448  7468  7526  7569  7640  7901  7914  7918  7987  8013  8042  8151  8170  8171  8520  8559  8688  8760  9167  9250  9257  9263  9271  9311  9448  9507  9569  9590  9595  9668  9676  9680  9696  9832  9847  9969  9970  

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 14 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

1 August 2025 at 13:50 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.08.2025: Disclaimer

Published 1 August 2025 at 13:55 IST