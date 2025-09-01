Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.09.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Result, 1st Prize No. BX 357510 (PALAKKAD), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 1 September 2025 at 16:32 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.09.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Result, 1st Prize No. BX 357510 (PALAKKAD), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/09/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.09.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.09.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 01/08/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 draw for 01/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

1 September 2025 at 16:15 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Lucky Winner: BX 357510 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SIDDIQUE T  

Agency No.: P 3007 

1 September 2025 at 16:28 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Lucky Winner: BZ 432819 (IDUKKI)  

Agent Name: BHOOLOKA PANDYAN  

Agency No.: Y 3471 

1 September 2025 at 16:28 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Lucky Winner: BY 970561 (KAYAMKULAM) 

Agent Name: K SANTHOSH KUMAR  

Agency No.:  A 2936  

1 September 2025 at 16:32 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: BX 357510 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: SIDDIQUE T  

Agency No.: P 3007   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BZ 432819 (IDUKKI) 

Agent Name: BHOOLOKA PANDYAN 

Agency No.: Y 3471 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: BY 970561 (KAYAMKULAM)  

Agent Name: K SANTHOSH KUMAR 

Agency No.:  A 2936  

Consolation Prize:  

BN 357510

BO 357510

BP 357510

BR 357510

BS 357510

BT 357510

BU 357510

BV 357510

BW 357510

BY 357510

BZ 357510 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0368  0928  1463  2200  2474  3859  5757  5927  6319  6438  6554  6933  6943  7170  7426  8080  8569  9546  9623  9688  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0856  3258  5092  7850  8084  9580

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0025  0280  0637  0812  0999  2006  2378  2499  2892  3176  3899  3911  4091  4457  4466  4771  5810  5922  6282  7256  7920  7985  8141  8403  8443  8507  8742  9023  9129  9821  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0114  0490  0534  0623  0647  0751  0816  0939  1003  1263  1465  1519  1555  1609  1637  1730  1840  1853  1883  1959  2027  2049  2140  2253  2266  2398  2426  2746  2828  3046  3140  3638  3797  4118  4146  4193  4395  4614  4659  4920  4973  5118  5146  5170  5201  5410  5656  5729  5902  6193  6307  6322  6471  6544  6606  6869  6927  7080  7168  7377  7505  7908  7968  8183  8571  8727  8751  8967  9007  9096  9290  9369  9541  9679  9984  9988    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0195  0309  0525  0685  0841  0924  0934  0956  0994  1005  1203  1285  1386  1398  1457  1487  1578  1751  1830  1869  2136  2178  2301  2599  2663  2697  2823  3162  3241  3278  3293  3312  3402  3558  3562  3881  3921  3969  4086  4420  4551  4604  4768  4786  4955  5112  5121  5210  5329  5580  5595  5615  5755  5804  5935  6003  6009  6080  6171  6621  6719  6722  7055  7179  7380  7382  7569  7707  7781  7783  7814  7887  7910  7957  8020  8029  8195  8287  8326  8429  8480  8496  8499  8618  8857  8864  8870  8879  8943  8959  9314  9487  9698  9706    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0017  0018  0119  0174  0178  0449  0465  0523  0535  0537  0621  0749  1106  1258  1332  1334  1360  1374  1438  1468  1599  1623  1887  1933  1966  2176  2194  2229  2256  2268  2438  2600  2661  2731  2984  3002  3097  3141  3247  3281  3342  3353  3415  3440  3447  3509  3607  3620  3642  3805  3823  4141  4158  4186  4237  4341  4352  4393  4449  4468  4582  4606  4700  4716  4925  5105  5128  5190  5230  5233  5242  5284  5286  5303  5559  5705  5765  5816  5825  5938  5995  5997  6053  6106  6143  6164  6481  6559  6587  6627  6782  6876  7039  7111  7182  7205  7340  7401  7598  7616  7649  7744  7787  7848  7868  7870  7990  8019  8074  8076  8131  8175  8197  8206  8245  8491  8503  8514  8561  8598  8630  8637  8645  8737  8806  8962  8988  9020  9064  9111  9220  9249  9316  9344  9431  9472  9528  9561  9583  9603  9631  9685  9709  9938 

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 18 Monday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

1 September 2025 at 13:54 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 01.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 1 September 2025 at 13:57 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source