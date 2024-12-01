Published 16:39 IST, December 1st 2024
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today: AKSHAYA AK-679 SUNDAY Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. AD 506035
Kerala Lottery Results Today 01.12.2024: Among the 8 lucky draws that take place each week is the AKSHAYA lottery. The "AKSHAYA" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 70 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday Result Out: 70 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: AD 506035 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PRIYA M
Agency No.: P 6350
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: 5 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 679 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: AL 263557 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAFEEQ O K
Agency No.: E 6659
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Sunday Result Out: Consolation Prize Winner
AKSHAYA AK 679 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners: AA 506035
AB 506035
AC 506035
AE 506035
AF 506035
AG 506035
AH 506035
AJ 506035
AK 506035
AL 506035
AM 506035
Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK 679 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners
Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA AK-679 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 70 LAKH IS: AD 506035 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PRIYA M
Agency No.: P 6350
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: AL 263557 (ERNAKULAM)
Agent Name: RAFEEQ O K
Agency No.: E 6659
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) AA 929448
2) AB 403501
3) AC 347057
4) AD 730487
5) AE 163554
6) AF 269244
7) AG 755854
8) AH 204511
9) AJ 790075
10) AK 223753
11) AL 637546
12) AM 303056
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: AA 506035
AB 506035
AC 506035
AE 506035
AF 506035
AG 506035
AH 506035
AJ 506035
AK 506035
AL 506035
AM 506035
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0390 1301 1618 2563 2757 4102 4259 4847 5895 6282 6362 6879 7841 7892 9025 9416 9547 9763
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0275 1737 3007 3502 5631 6966 7490
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0870 2529 2570 2778 2820 3028 3289 3663 4110 4661 5146 5290 6103 6431 6464 6566 6853 6859 7249 7375 7772 8331 8737 8918 9703 9795
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0014 0159 0198 0262 0345 0633 0661 1069 1375 1480 1628 1791 1797 1803 1804 1830 1974 2441 2647 2762 2875 3297 3303 3498 3566 3920 3935 4032 4088 4096 4443 4532 4596 4757 4842 4910 4947 5059 5292 5394 5409 5456 5617 5658 5692 5776 6184 6207 6371 6373 6570 6635 6833 7099 7429 7504 7581 7695 7779 7798 7869 8452 8532 8669 8724 8952 9095 9310 9452 9542 9688 9838
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0083 0127 0224 0361 0476 0545 0593 0598 1040 1158 1198 1255 1340 1365 1492 1548 1612 1666 1728 1780 1879 1940 1963 2130 2226 2333 2402 2453 2554 2711 2776 2781 2793 2863 2895 2896 2943 2973 3053 3165 3195 3199 3211 3427 3697 3770 3804 3970 4041 4186 4248 4249 4342 4495 4658 4814 4876 4982 5098 5330 5345 5650 5785 5829 5871 5926 5930 6011 6038 6208 6213 6234 6286 6345 6378 6493 6513 6591 6599 6604 6629 6654 6751 6815 6936 7076 7173 7198 7267 7521 7680 7705 7716 7891 7898 7906 8014 8029 8080 8177 8403 8437 8445 8451 8574 8633 8691 8744 8759 8770 9001 9031 9129 9332 9336 9346 9405 9412 9490 9564 9657 9691 9804
AKSHAYA AK-679: Lottery Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Kerala Lottery Results: How To Check Online
Follow the step by steps given here to download, Print, and Share Kerala Lotteries results:
Step 1: View the result of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.net
Step 2: Click on the name of the lottery you want to check provided in the navigation menu.
Step 3: Now a web page opens and there you will see a table with the date and name of the draw results
Step 4: Here you can click on the date or name of the lottery you wish to check results.
Step 5: Here opens the page which contains the lottery results.
Step 6: Now check the results carefully.
Kerala AKSHAYA AK Lottery PRICE Today
AKSHAYA AK is one of the seven lotteries held every week. Every Sunday at 3 p.m., the AKSHAYA AK lottery draw is held. Each lottery is denoted by an alphabetical code, and the AKSHAYA AK lottery code is "SS", which also includes the draw number. WIN WIN lottery only cost Rs 40.
Kerala Lottery Results Today: AKSHAYA AK -678 Prize Details
There are 9 prizes on an AKSHAYA AK lottery ticket, including a consolation prize. The winner of the first prize received "75 Lakhs" rupees, while the winners of the second and third prizes received 10 lakhs and 5,000, respectively (one prize per series). The winners received a total of 252715 prizes. The lottery agency will pay the agents (who sell the winning tickets) the remaining amount after deducting 10% of the first through third prize. 10% of the prize money (the agent's commission) will be awarded in the event of placing fourth through eighth and the consolation prizes. This money will come from a government-allocated fund.
