  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 02/08/2025, Karunya Lottery KR 717 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 2 August 2025 at 17:10 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 02/08/2025, Karunya Lottery KR 717 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)

The Kerala Lottery results for 02/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 717 Result out now. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Suvarna Karunya KR 717 Lottery Result.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 717 Friday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 02/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 717 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 717 draw for 02/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

2 August 2025 at 16:02 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 717 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 717 Lucky Winner: KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: S SURESH
Agency No.: P 2267

2 August 2025 at 16:03 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 717 Result: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 717 Lucky Winner: KY 417547 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN N
Agency No.: Q 8876
 

2 August 2025 at 16:03 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 715 Result: 10 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners:

Karunya Lottery KR 715 Lucky Winner: KY 609981 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BIJU T
Agency No.: E 6672

2 August 2025 at 16:06 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 717

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: S SURESH
Agency No.: P 2267

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS IS: KY 417547 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN N
Agency No.: Q 8876

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KY 609981 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BIJU T
Agency No.: E 6672

Consolation Prize: KN 354014
KO 354014
KP 354014
KR 354014
KS 354014
KT 354014
KU 354014
KV 354014
KW 354014
KX 354014
KZ 354014

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0034  0131  0294  0307  0382  1044  1339  3385  6424  6504  6802  7524  7995  8170  8477  8515  8589  9326  9847  9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2017  4018  5152  5254  9433  9669

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0029  0687  0692  0901  1094  1159  1165  1887  2582  3690  3732  3944  4101  4252  4627  4810  5451  5532  5630  6511  6597  6657  6997  7291  7387  7566  7900  8440  8651  9681

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0008  0217  0283  0652  1013  1059  1237  1269  1364  1950  2024  2280  2306  2622  2634  2962  3133  3158  3176  3497  3683  3702  3999  4074  4075  4296  4370  4444  4470  4556  4569  4600  4825  4900  4926  4997  5086  5103  5146  5340  5378  5739  6033  6429  6475  6488  6514  6562  6713  7004  7399  7440  7534  7598  7734  7753  8129  8148  8459  8501  8541  8608  8669  8895  8973  9001  9019  9113  9360  9397  9680  9760  9825  9845  9846  9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0070  0081  0237  0261  0359  0572  0650  0794  1229  1649  1662  1744  1775  1785  1821  1859  2212  2258  2380  2452  2738  2880  3305  3371  3606  3615  3677  3821  3889  3940  3969  4059  4225  4246  4251  4260  4388  4485  4513  4568  4580  4658  4774  5064  5315  5463  5541  5635  5825  5843  5939  5969  6056  6144  6148  6241  6285  6410  6546  6690  6875  7068  7183  7210  7219  7345  7467  7500  7531  7766  7898  7914  8032  8045  8142  8158  8293  8364  8488  8523  8631  8684  8736  8761  8796  9139  9339  9486  9538  9666  9679  9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0803  9823  4699  8829  4114  7413  0529  1340  8824  3453  0295  6168  7589  4679  5609  9944  4141  5671  0482  2915  4533  5729  5528  6032  3505  5080  2974  8862  7300  1330  6349  4975  8897  7040  6047  0933  0034  2305  9314  2732  3734  8806  1647  6775  1523  0500  6652  2989  0515  2291  7380  2534  8120  5604  6512  3119  9936  9287  3817  4003  8528  6668  4433  1811  6829  9172  0668  4492  2430  3478  7762  5722  2420  2743  4413  7111  7988  3896  1364  5132  2995  2476  0753  6586  7320  9117  2819…

Karunya KR 717 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

2 August 2025 at 16:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 02.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 2 August 2025 at 16:08 IST