LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 02/08/2025, Karunya Lottery KR 717 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KY 354014 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: S SURESH

Agency No.: P 2267

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKHS IS: KY 417547 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: BALAKRISHNAN N

Agency No.: Q 8876

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KY 609981 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: BIJU T

Agency No.: E 6672

Consolation Prize: KN 354014

KO 354014

KP 354014

KR 354014

KS 354014

KT 354014

KU 354014

KV 354014

KW 354014

KX 354014

KZ 354014

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0034 0131 0294 0307 0382 1044 1339 3385 6424 6504 6802 7524 7995 8170 8477 8515 8589 9326 9847 9871

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2017 4018 5152 5254 9433 9669

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0029 0687 0692 0901 1094 1159 1165 1887 2582 3690 3732 3944 4101 4252 4627 4810 5451 5532 5630 6511 6597 6657 6997 7291 7387 7566 7900 8440 8651 9681

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0008 0217 0283 0652 1013 1059 1237 1269 1364 1950 2024 2280 2306 2622 2634 2962 3133 3158 3176 3497 3683 3702 3999 4074 4075 4296 4370 4444 4470 4556 4569 4600 4825 4900 4926 4997 5086 5103 5146 5340 5378 5739 6033 6429 6475 6488 6514 6562 6713 7004 7399 7440 7534 7598 7734 7753 8129 8148 8459 8501 8541 8608 8669 8895 8973 9001 9019 9113 9360 9397 9680 9760 9825 9845 9846 9918

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0070 0081 0237 0261 0359 0572 0650 0794 1229 1649 1662 1744 1775 1785 1821 1859 2212 2258 2380 2452 2738 2880 3305 3371 3606 3615 3677 3821 3889 3940 3969 4059 4225 4246 4251 4260 4388 4485 4513 4568 4580 4658 4774 5064 5315 5463 5541 5635 5825 5843 5939 5969 6056 6144 6148 6241 6285 6410 6546 6690 6875 7068 7183 7210 7219 7345 7467 7500 7531 7766 7898 7914 8032 8045 8142 8158 8293 8364 8488 8523 8631 8684 8736 8761 8796 9139 9339 9486 9538 9666 9679 9964

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0803 9823 4699 8829 4114 7413 0529 1340 8824 3453 0295 6168 7589 4679 5609 9944 4141 5671 0482 2915 4533 5729 5528 6032 3505 5080 2974 8862 7300 1330 6349 4975 8897 7040 6047 0933 0034 2305 9314 2732 3734 8806 1647 6775 1523 0500 6652 2989 0515 2291 7380 2534 8120 5604 6512 3119 9936 9287 3817 4003 8528 6668 4433 1811 6829 9172 0668 4492 2430 3478 7762 5722 2420 2743 4413 7111 7988 3896 1364 5132 2995 2476 0753 6586 7320 9117 2819…

Karunya KR 717 Friday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 25 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs