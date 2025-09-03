LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.09.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DV 209551 (KOZHIKKODE), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DV 209551 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: G SARAVANAN

Agency No.: D 5708

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DT 661350 (CHITTUR)

Agent Name: MOHAMMED THOUFEEK

Agency No.: P 4410

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DW 515282 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: RAJU S S

Agency No.: T 3445

Consolation Prize:

DN 209551

DO 209551

DP 209551

DR 209551

DS 209551

DT 209551

DU 209551

DW 209551

DX 209551

DY 209551

DZ 209551

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0681 1125 2557 3027 3784 4306 4442 4654 4828 5238 5534 5602 6087 6257 6620 7283 7417 7813 7854 9123

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 3324 3465 6388 6494 8092 8795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0032 0972 1017 1257 1513 1617 2663 2710 2868 2885 3207 3601 4070 4428 4492 5115 5393 5690 6013 6051 6100 6188 6559 6691 7511 8784 8839 8884 9252 9564

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0211 0238 0413 0419 0458 0629 0857 1064 1089 1243 1488 1594 1865 2203 2369 2391 2417 2649 2763 2864 2964 3321 3454 3468 3553 3738 3916 4061 4440 4547 4704 4714 4810 4907 5016 5093 5259 5346 5357 5382 5516 5625 5628 5698 6038 6280 6335 6389 6434 6543 6593 6619 6659 6720 6723 6871 7422 7439 7635 7658 7945 8064 8072 8083 8126 8378 8601 8762 9015 9065 9102 9313 9457 9533 9634 9720

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0009 0040 0078 0115 0338 0342 0453 0456 0525 0537 0696 0848 0951 1132 1233 1260 1345 1493 1543 1552 1614 1647 1866 2022 2071 2488 2638 2733 2817 2843 2873 3021 3041 3063 3178 3218 3358 3360 3412 3469 3795 3816 3867 3897 4041 4206 4224 4241 4242 4376 4478 4528 4543 4638 4645 4679 4943 4955 4990 5000 5102 5280 5378 5517 5531 5648 5799 5847 5971 6122 6150 6238 6359 6712 6882 7035 7069 7092 7126 7451 7510 7520 7648 7891 8029 8120 8249 8429 9069 9176 9194 9346 9356 9847 9967 9983

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0028 0065 0130 0162 0429 0470 0521 0544 0577 0596 0628 0688 0824 0889 1034 1049 1229 1296 1307 1350 1367 1386 1409 1465 1484 1541 1602 1658 1673 1831 1869 1928 2059 2214 2300 2361 2425 2493 2547 2619 2651 2711 2721 2801 2852 2927 2937 2975 3031 3052 3116 3296 3362 3642 3748 3908 3928 3938 3954 3995 4005 4102 4117 4198 4374 4379 4467 4593 4653 4673 4909 4950 5011 5032 5073 5090 5186 5362 5401 5479 5505 5526 5537 5632 5686 5765 5835 5870 5919 6206 6250 6478 6533 6597 6635 6679 6698 6717 6777 6855 6903 6941 7105 7116 7256 7263 7306 7471 7554 7709 7784 7822 7867 7915 8080 8088 8151 8181 8196 8225 8473 8541 8701 8854 8898 8999 9196 9300 9326 9461 9579 9599 9768 9819 9832 9929 9932 9972

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs