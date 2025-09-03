Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 3 September 2025 at 17:59 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.09.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DV 209551 (KOZHIKKODE), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 03/09/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: info desk
The Kerala Lottery results for 03/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 draw for 03/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

3 September 2025 at 17:54 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Lucky Winner: DV 209551 (KOZHIKKODE) 

Agent Name: G SARAVANAN  

Agency No.: D 5708 

3 September 2025 at 17:54 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Lucky Winner: DT 661350 (CHITTUR) 

Agent Name: MOHAMMED THOUFEEK 

Agency No.: P 4410   

3 September 2025 at 17:55 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Lucky Winner: DW 515282 (ATTINGAL)  

Agent Name: RAJU S S  

Agency No.: T 3445 

3 September 2025 at 17:57 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DV 209551 (KOZHIKKODE)  

Agent Name: G SARAVANAN 

Agency No.: D 5708   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DT 661350 (CHITTUR) 

Agent Name: MOHAMMED THOUFEEK  

Agency No.: P 4410  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DW 515282 (ATTINGAL) 

Agent Name: RAJU S S 

Agency No.: T 3445 

Consolation Prize:  

DN 209551

DO 209551

DP 209551

DR 209551

DS 209551

DT 209551

DU 209551

DW 209551

DX 209551

DY 209551

DZ 209551 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0681  1125  2557  3027  3784  4306  4442  4654  4828  5238  5534  5602  6087  6257  6620  7283  7417  7813  7854  9123  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 3324  3465  6388  6494  8092  8795

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0032  0972  1017  1257  1513  1617  2663  2710  2868  2885  3207  3601  4070  4428  4492  5115  5393  5690  6013  6051  6100  6188  6559  6691  7511  8784  8839  8884  9252  9564

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0211  0238  0413  0419  0458  0629  0857  1064  1089  1243  1488  1594  1865  2203  2369  2391  2417  2649  2763  2864  2964  3321  3454  3468  3553  3738  3916  4061  4440  4547  4704  4714  4810  4907  5016  5093  5259  5346  5357  5382  5516  5625  5628  5698  6038  6280  6335  6389  6434  6543  6593  6619  6659  6720  6723  6871  7422  7439  7635  7658  7945  8064  8072  8083  8126  8378  8601  8762  9015  9065  9102  9313  9457  9533  9634  9720    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0009  0040  0078  0115  0338  0342  0453  0456  0525  0537  0696  0848  0951  1132  1233  1260  1345  1493  1543  1552  1614  1647  1866  2022  2071  2488  2638  2733  2817  2843  2873  3021  3041  3063  3178  3218  3358  3360  3412  3469  3795  3816  3867  3897  4041  4206  4224  4241  4242  4376  4478  4528  4543  4638  4645  4679  4943  4955  4990  5000  5102  5280  5378  5517  5531  5648  5799  5847  5971  6122  6150  6238  6359  6712  6882  7035  7069  7092  7126  7451  7510  7520  7648  7891  8029  8120  8249  8429  9069  9176  9194  9346  9356  9847  9967  9983    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0028  0065  0130  0162  0429  0470  0521  0544  0577  0596  0628  0688  0824  0889  1034  1049  1229  1296  1307  1350  1367  1386  1409  1465  1484  1541  1602  1658  1673  1831  1869  1928  2059  2214  2300  2361  2425  2493  2547  2619  2651  2711  2721  2801  2852  2927  2937  2975  3031  3052  3116  3296  3362  3642  3748  3908  3928  3938  3954  3995  4005  4102  4117  4198  4374  4379  4467  4593  4653  4673  4909  4950  5011  5032  5073  5090  5186  5362  5401  5479  5505  5526  5537  5632  5686  5765  5835  5870  5919  6206  6250  6478  6533  6597  6635  6679  6698  6717  6777  6855  6903  6941  7105  7116  7256  7263  7306  7471  7554  7709  7784  7822  7867  7915  8080  8088  8151  8181  8196  8225  8473  8541  8701  8854  8898  8999  9196  9300  9326  9461  9579  9599  9768  9819  9832  9929  9932  9972  

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 16 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

3 September 2025 at 17:51 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 03.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 3 September 2025 at 17:59 IST

