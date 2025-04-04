LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03.2025): NIRMAL NR-426 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NM 216211

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-426 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NM 216211 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SINURAJ P

Agency No.: C 4861



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NH 138840 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ATHUL KRISHNA A

Agency No.: H 3580





LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NA 380009

2) NB 988427

3) NC 727149

4) ND 950943

5) NE 937056

6) NF 767740

7) NG 130107

8) NH 253592

9) NJ 773096

10) NK 390650

11) NL 814980

12) NM 615504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NA 216211

NB 216211

NC 216211

ND 216211

NE 216211

NF 216211

NG 216211

NH 216211

NJ 216211

NK 216211

NL 216211

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0288 0408 0640 2076 2192 2307 2984 3312 4351 5095 5314 5625 5732 5811 7534 8366 9239 9442

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0124 0531 0699 0809 1311 1385 1403 1864 2155 2548 2551 2772 2948 3506 3527 3840 4115 6116 6267 6298 6799 6894 6924 7214 7428 7451 7547 7894 8517 8640 8809 8983 9196 9528 9823 9960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0387 0566 0628 0717 0891 0964 0968 0978 0985 0990 1004 1006 1143 1481 1513 1542 1544 1633 1852 1880 1996 2065 2222 2519 2591 2831 2912 2976 3014 3020 3073 3086 3158 3271 3320 3408 3568 4038 4384 4654 4882 5177 5229 5428 5432 5661 5675 5767 5801 5825 5844 5870 6122 6168 6262 6662 6841 6971 7011 7076 7244 7413 7870 8070 8207 8267 8279 8315 8346 8400 8410 8554 8639 8691 9143 9389 9509 9584 9749

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0047 0110 0147 0158 0186 0298 0395 0406 0412 0606 0752 0824 0826 1021 1122 1240 1647 1670 1710 1932 2022 2123 2204 2277 2370 2384 2429 2451 2592 2661 2692 2736 2889 2905 2913 2926 3044 3188 3206 3232 3233 3262 3290 3326 3337 3386 3476 3543 3688 3754 3823 3878 4010 4116 4179 4252 4307 4348 4464 4582 4635 4786 4856 4934 5076 5108 5142 5152 5630 5664 5814 5817 5827 5910 5924 6020 6094 6218 6280 6316 6358 6380 6474 6607 6638 7143 7219 7320 7377 7531 7583 7697 7905 8109 8203 8296 8303 8541 8659 8679 8687 8726 8782 8864 8904 8931 8944 8970 9076 9081 9198 9267 9290 9370 9376 9396 9535 9806 9812 9813 9818 9979

NIRMAL NR-426 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100