  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03.2025): NIRMAL NR-426 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NM 216211
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 4th 2025, 16:32 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.03.2025): NIRMAL NR-426 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NM 216211

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-426. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 7th March, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-426.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-456 Lucky Draw Friday Winners
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today: NIRMAL NR-456 Lucky Draw Friday Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

 Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 7th March, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. 

April 4th 2025, 16:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: NM 216211 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SINURAJ P
Agency No.: C 4861

April 4th 2025, 16:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: NH 138840 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: ATHUL KRISHNA A
Agency No.: H 3580

April 4th 2025, 16:29 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-426 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NA 380009
2) NB 988427
3) NC 727149
4) ND 950943
5) NE 937056
6) NF 767740
7) NG 130107
8) NH 253592
9) NJ 773096
10) NK 390650
11) NL 814980
12) NM 615504

April 4th 2025, 16:30 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-426 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners: NA 216211
NB 216211
NC 216211
ND 216211
NE 216211
NF 216211
NG 216211
NH 216211
NJ 216211
NK 216211
NL 216211

April 4th 2025, 16:31 IST

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-426 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-426 Lottery

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0288  0408  0640  2076  2192  2307  2984  3312  4351  5095  5314  5625  5732  5811  7534  8366  9239  9442

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0124  0531  0699  0809  1311  1385  1403  1864  2155  2548  2551  2772  2948  3506  3527  3840  4115  6116  6267  6298  6799  6894  6924  7214  7428  7451  7547  7894  8517  8640  8809  8983  9196  9528  9823  9960

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0387  0566  0628  0717  0891  0964  0968  0978  0985  0990  1004  1006  1143  1481  1513  1542  1544  1633  1852  1880  1996  2065  2222  2519  2591  2831  2912  2976  3014  3020  3073  3086  3158  3271  3320  3408  3568  4038  4384  4654  4882  5177  5229  5428  5432  5661  5675  5767  5801  5825  5844  5870  6122  6168  6262  6662  6841  6971  7011  7076  7244  7413  7870  8070  8207  8267  8279  8315  8346  8400  8410  8554  8639  8691  9143  9389  9509  9584  9749

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0047  0110  0147  0158  0186  0298  0395  0406  0412  0606  0752  0824  0826  1021  1122  1240  1647  1670  1710  1932  2022  2123  2204  2277  2370  2384  2429  2451  2592  2661  2692  2736  2889  2905  2913  2926  3044  3188  3206  3232  3233  3262  3290  3326  3337  3386  3476  3543  3688  3754  3823  3878  4010  4116  4179  4252  4307  4348  4464  4582  4635  4786  4856  4934  5076  5108  5142  5152  5630  5664  5814  5817  5827  5910  5924  6020  6094  6218  6280  6316  6358  6380  6474  6607  6638  7143  7219  7320  7377  7531  7583  7697  7905  8109  8203  8296  8303  8541  8659  8679  8687  8726  8782  8864  8904  8931  8944  8970  9076  9081  9198  9267  9290  9370  9376  9396  9535  9806  9812  9813  9818  9979

NIRMAL NR-426 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 4th 2025, 14:14 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published April 4th 2025, 14:19 IST