  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.07.2025): Suvarna Keralam SK 10 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RP 236657
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 July 2025 at 16:07 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.07.2025): Suvarna Keralam SK 10 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RP 236657

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 04.07.2025 for Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-4.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery FRIDAY Result: Suvarna Keralam SK 10 | Image: Republic

Live Blog

4 July 2025 at 15:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 Friday Result: 1 Crore- 1st Prize Winner: RP 236657 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: RAJESH O B
Agency No.: Q 464

4 July 2025 at 15:39 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 Friday Result: 30 Lakh- 2nd Prize Winner: RO 615419 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: GOKUL C B
Agency No.: R 10321

4 July 2025 at 16:07 IST

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result SK-10 Friday Result: - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RP 236657 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: RAJESH O B
Agency No.: Q 4648

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RO 615419 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: GOKUL C B
Agency No.: R 10321

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: RR 376283 (THRISSUR)
Agent Name: SAFIYA
Agency No.: R 7166

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 236657
RO 236657
RR 236657
RS 236657
RT 236657
RU 236657
RV 236657
RW 236657
RX 236657
RY 236657
RZ 236657
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0079  0437  1831  1970  2580  2735  3094  4332  4388  5401  5854  6064  6173  6182  7629  8763  8974  9044  9064  9117

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 1714  2684  5576  6365  6971  7996

6th Prize winner: 0190  0293  0337  0573  0636  0807  1844  2364  2468  3306  3397  3432  4359  4582  5116  5237  5484  5690  5742  6764  6818  7002  8077  8111  8316  8453  8612  9327  9413  9870

7th prize winner: 0009  0059  0271  0527  0802  0962  1137  1157  1482  1664  1817  1869  1882  2012  2332  2645  2714  2844  2861  2979  3074  3212  3350  3443  3572  3663  3702  3789  3853  3867  3924  3958  4052  4126  4214  4406  4592  4701  4877  4960  4981  4993  5103  5127  5204  5337  5493  5804  5971  6269  6556  6976  7056  7289  7315  7377  7428  7440  7560  7684  7975  8071  8128  8271  8408  8926  9031  9402  9487  9495  9500  9601  9749  9819  9878  9896

8th Prize Winner: 0055  0508  0663  0703  1163  1338  1675  1752  1908  1947  1996  1997  2038  2203  2417  2543  2693  2753  2766  2931  3169  3175  3221  3244  3256  3527  3596  3726  3737  3785  3786  3832  3925  4001  4131  4220  4471  4477  4491  4569  4571  4580  4758  4802  4858  4912  5004  5356  5465  5553  5657  5689  5757  5879  6063  6263  6277  6458  6475  6710  6899  7087  7162  7196  7427  7589  7620  7775  7833  7835  7878  7923  7948  8045  8189  8320  8361  8505  8525  8600  8893  8896  9003  9089  9383  9566  9674  9684  9697  9709  9776  9997

9th Prize: 0210  0347  0438  0730  0752  0900  0984  1064  1128  1129  1160  1176  1269  1527  1535  1810  1888  1927  2010  2240  2252  2265  2280  2298  2350  2389  2433  2500  2502  2506  2555  2644  2965  2978  2998  3032  3046  3206  3229  3331  3364  3376  3606  3637  3671  3767  3843  3912  3983  4048  4063  4067  4181  4229  4303  4317  4347  4434  4581  4616  4716  4729  4824  4833  4986  5045  5055  5091  5279  5359  5389  5399  5400  5471  5703  5740  5809  5907  5977  6025  6092  6125  6220  6229  6295  6427  6505  6601  6742  6794  6930  7040  7049  7082  7086  7134  7144  7411  7416  7432  7460  7505  7558  7578  7590  7707  7922  7959  8036  8192  8199  8299  8374  8391  8412  8432  8451  8465  8483  8523  8569  8623  8855  8887  8969  9032  9068  9097  9122  9141  9144  9257  9359  9397  9427  9581  9643  9711  9883  9900  9940  9989  9990  9998

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th prize: Rs 200

9th Prize: Rs 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

4 July 2025 at 15:35 IST

4 July 2025 at 15:35 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 4 July 2025 at 15:50 IST