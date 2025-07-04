LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.07.2025): Suvarna Keralam SK 10 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Out -1st Prize RP 236657

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam Lottery Result

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore: RP 236657 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: RAJESH O B

Agency No.: Q 4648

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RO 615419 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: GOKUL C B

Agency No.: R 10321

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: RR 376283 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: SAFIYA

Agency No.: R 7166

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS: RN 236657

RO 236657

RR 236657

RS 236657

RT 236657

RU 236657

RV 236657

RW 236657

RX 236657

RY 236657

RZ 236657



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5000 ARE: 0079 0437 1831 1970 2580 2735 3094 4332 4388 5401 5854 6064 6173 6182 7629 8763 8974 9044 9064 9117

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 ARE: 1714 2684 5576 6365 6971 7996

6th Prize winner: 0190 0293 0337 0573 0636 0807 1844 2364 2468 3306 3397 3432 4359 4582 5116 5237 5484 5690 5742 6764 6818 7002 8077 8111 8316 8453 8612 9327 9413 9870

7th prize winner: 0009 0059 0271 0527 0802 0962 1137 1157 1482 1664 1817 1869 1882 2012 2332 2645 2714 2844 2861 2979 3074 3212 3350 3443 3572 3663 3702 3789 3853 3867 3924 3958 4052 4126 4214 4406 4592 4701 4877 4960 4981 4993 5103 5127 5204 5337 5493 5804 5971 6269 6556 6976 7056 7289 7315 7377 7428 7440 7560 7684 7975 8071 8128 8271 8408 8926 9031 9402 9487 9495 9500 9601 9749 9819 9878 9896

8th Prize Winner: 0055 0508 0663 0703 1163 1338 1675 1752 1908 1947 1996 1997 2038 2203 2417 2543 2693 2753 2766 2931 3169 3175 3221 3244 3256 3527 3596 3726 3737 3785 3786 3832 3925 4001 4131 4220 4471 4477 4491 4569 4571 4580 4758 4802 4858 4912 5004 5356 5465 5553 5657 5689 5757 5879 6063 6263 6277 6458 6475 6710 6899 7087 7162 7196 7427 7589 7620 7775 7833 7835 7878 7923 7948 8045 8189 8320 8361 8505 8525 8600 8893 8896 9003 9089 9383 9566 9674 9684 9697 9709 9776 9997

9th Prize: 0210 0347 0438 0730 0752 0900 0984 1064 1128 1129 1160 1176 1269 1527 1535 1810 1888 1927 2010 2240 2252 2265 2280 2298 2350 2389 2433 2500 2502 2506 2555 2644 2965 2978 2998 3032 3046 3206 3229 3331 3364 3376 3606 3637 3671 3767 3843 3912 3983 4048 4063 4067 4181 4229 4303 4317 4347 4434 4581 4616 4716 4729 4824 4833 4986 5045 5055 5091 5279 5359 5389 5399 5400 5471 5703 5740 5809 5907 5977 6025 6092 6125 6220 6229 6295 6427 6505 6601 6742 6794 6930 7040 7049 7082 7086 7134 7144 7411 7416 7432 7460 7505 7558 7578 7590 7707 7922 7959 8036 8192 8199 8299 8374 8391 8412 8432 8451 8465 8483 8523 8569 8623 8855 8887 8969 9032 9068 9097 9122 9141 9144 9257 9359 9397 9427 9581 9643 9711 9883 9900 9940 9989 9990 9998

Prize Money For Each Category

1st Prize: Rs 1 cr

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 5,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5000

5th Prize: Rs. 2000

6th Prize: Rs. 1000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th prize: Rs 200

9th Prize: Rs 100