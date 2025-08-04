Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.08.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Monday Result 1st Prize No. BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 August 2025 at 16:16 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.08.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Monday Result 1st Prize No. BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)

The Kerala Lottery results for 04/08/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Result, will be out today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Bhagyathara BT 14 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.08.2025, Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Monday Result
The Kerala Lottery results for 04/08/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 draw for 04/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

4 August 2025 at 16:09 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Live: Result Out

The Kerala Lottery results for 04/08/2025, announced live at 3 PM today.  

4 August 2025 at 16:10 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Lucky Winner: BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: NISHAD M

Agency No.: M 3331

4 August 2025 at 16:11 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Lucky Winner: BW 204963 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: A KAJA HUSSAIN  

Agency No.: P 1844

4 August 2025 at 16:11 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14 Lucky Winner: BO 191372 (WAYANADU) 

Agent Name: RAJAMANI R  

Agency No.: W 1749  

4 August 2025 at 16:15 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Bhagyathara Lottery BT 14

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)

Agent Name: NISHAD M  

Agency No.: M 3331    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BW 204963 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: A KAJA HUSSAIN  

Agency No.: P 1844  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: BO 191372 (WAYANADU)  

Agent Name: RAJAMANI R  

Agency No.: W 1749  

Consolation Prize:  

BN 418177 

BO 418177 

BP 418177 

BR 418177 

BS 418177 

BU 418177 

BV 418177 

BW 418177 

BX 418177 

BY 418177 

BZ 418177 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 1193  1469  1749  1784  2502  2576  3261  3851  4211  4626  4736  4859  5131  5390  5881  6146  7170  7625  7972  9830    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2743  3044  5309  5609  7539  9319  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0340  0440  1129  1277  1672  1977  2313  2526  2925  2976  3106  3438  3884  4188  4345  5008  6186  6454  6534  6922  7057  7067  7376  7685  8021  8900  8951  9185  9309  9717  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0115  0339  0346  0430  0484  0524  0876  0880  1088  1136  1207  1481  1495  1534  1589  1594  1602  1625  1703  1706  1940  2022  2214  2689  2815  2823  2985  3069  3299  3506  3598  3894  3916  4079  4306  4431  4473  4630  4935  5256  5402  6190  6193  6217  6253  6476  6782  6834  7023  7095  7118  7310  7393  7418  7587  7680  7711  7760  7820  7821  8500  8548  8600  8603  8664  8707  9001  9199  9303  9390  9494  9536  9579  9659  9722  9887    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0071  0121  0220  0304  0506  0608  0668  0966  0993  1158  1229  1295  1471  1834  2269  2286  2296  2337  2354  2436  2437  2684  2825  2849  2895  3090  3271  3287  3373  3374  3421  3485  3517  3556  3736  3902  4501  4594  4650  4679  4757  4870  4878  4939  5161  5185  5363  5421  5585  5623  5800  5891  5902  6023  6104  6249  6269  6340  6344  6469  6894  7041  7396  7551  7577  7637  7740  7777  7906  7915  8015  8171  8434  8540  8577  8593  8621  8625  8875  8980  9049  9085  9108  9194  9506  9556  9594  9595  9827  9904  9917  9940  9985  9991    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0086  0151  0279  0322  0377  0381  0404  0478  0497  0547  0551  0554  0582  0679  0684  0690  0694  0762  0923  0958  1079  1417  1424  1552  1570  1630  1645  1696  1755  1888  1910  1925  1928  2037  2064  2143  2206  2345  2376  2378  2529  2641  2655  2704  2706  2723  2732  2764  2951  2973  3001  3005  3260  3302  3366  3370  3371  3389  3445  3454  3507  3511  3581  3584  3612  3719  3785  4069  4227  4301  4341  4414  4426  4483  4524  4597  4761  4769  4854  5121  5122  5135  5267  5326  5332  5346  5414  5539  5643  5665  5675  5904  5917  5934  6491  6520  6547  6664  6881  6992  7051  7080  7093  7182  7200  7213  7509  7534  7611  7628  7664  7668  7757  7802  7804  7899  8028  8062  8086  8138  8263  8273  8496  8503  8508  8519  8669  8681  8761  8813  8823  8868  8906  8953  8964  9062  9388  9435  9561  9708  9764  9804  9860  9916  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

4 August 2025 at 13:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 04.08.2025: Disclaimer

Published 4 August 2025 at 13:29 IST