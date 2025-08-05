LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result 1st Prize No. SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)

Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result | Image: File Photo

The Kerala Lottery results for 05/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Lucky Winner: SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)Kerala

Agent Name: SHINE D T

Agency No.: T 3795

(Note: Lotteries should be played responsibly as they can be addictive. The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not intended as guidance or encouragement to participate. Republic TV Digital does not endorse lotteries in any way.)