  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result 1st Prize No. SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 5 August 2025 at 16:26 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result 1st Prize No. SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 5: Get the complete winning numbers and prize list for Sthree Sakthi SS-479. Get all the live updates and latest Kerala lottery news. Kerala Lottery Result Today, Sthree Sakthi SS-479, August 5 Lottery, Kerala Lottery Live Updates, Winning Numbers.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 05.08.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Tuesday Result

The Kerala Lottery results for 05/08/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner  

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Lucky Winner: SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)Kerala

Agent Name: SHINE D T  

Agency No.: T 3795

(Note: Lotteries should be played responsibly as they can be addictive. The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not intended as guidance or encouragement to participate. Republic TV Digital does not endorse lotteries in any way.)

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 draw for 05/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

Consolation Prize Rs.. 5,000/-

  • SN 299702
  • SO 299702
  • SP 299702
  • SS 299702
  • ST 299702
  • SU 299702
  • SV 299702
  • SW 299702
  • SX 299702
  • SY 299702
  • SZ 299702 

5 August 2025 at 16:23 IST

Lucky Numbers For 8th Prize Of Rs 200 Are:

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Ongoing Check 8th Prize Winning Numbers 

5 August 2025 at 16:20 IST

Lucky Numbers For 9th Prize Of Rs 200 Are:

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live: Ongoing Check 9th Prize Winning Numbers 

5 August 2025 at 15:32 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 479 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 05/08/2025, announced live at 3 PM today.  

5 August 2025 at 15:33 IST

5 August 2025 at 15:33 IST

5 August 2025 at 15:34 IST

5 August 2025 at 16:09 IST

5 August 2025 at 11:55 IST

Published 5 August 2025 at 12:00 IST