LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 10 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MW 501046

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MW 501046 (IDUKKI)

Agent Name: ANSIL P S

Agency No.: Y 5889

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MR 594475 (KANNUR)

Agent Name: SAJESH P V

Agency No.: C 4328

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MY 692189 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: SANEESH P

Agency No.: W 852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MN 501046

MO 501046

MP 501046

MR 501046

MS 501046

MT 501046

MU 501046

MV 501046

MX 501046

MY 501046

MZ 501046

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0012 0875 1027 1385 2216 2425 3573 4234 5058 5423 5885 6189 6340 6638 6778 6934 7502 7925 8454 8637



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0391 1081 2063 4573 6511 9552



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0218 0609 0653 0913 1297 1796 1929 1934 2170 3744 3972 4008 4212 4269 5055 5616 5790 6817 6819 7169 7393 7812 8014 8146 8308 8366 8904 9081 9358 9933

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0163 0435 0446 0752 0923 0937 1338 1350 1389 1497 1504 1570 1642 1905 1947 2180 2182 2228 2470 2528 3258 3283 3300 3431 3471 3493 3824 3941 4004 4132 4232 4524 4561 4630 4678 4907 5065 5252 5256 5333 5349 5557 5740 5820 5823 5870 5898 5971 6171 6559 6584 6731 6755 6757 6989 7018 7053 7200 7435 8049 8110 8371 8523 8640 8698 9091 9126 9236 9275 9490 9513 9586 9909 9925 9958 9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014 0044 0328 0493 0664 0884 1007 1054 1086 1163 1181 1368 1399 1968 2035 2080 2150 2187 2279 2304 2475 2569 2611 2656 2879 2926 3495 3515 3549 3714 3738 3774 3815 4290 4353 4461 4651 4665 4769 4909 5009 5026 5127 5204 5434 5517 5587 5589 5706 5716 5720 5805 5815 5821 5961 6065 6291 6349 6373 6379 6542 6544 6753 6787 6790 6807 6890 7359 7443 7462 7689 7849 7979 8232 8261 8388 8390 8427 8526 8650 8943 8969 8974 9175 9426 9505 9598 9648 9712 9739 9750 9809



LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0011 0037 0111 0139 0144 0158 0253 0517 0556 0620 0766 0852 0897 0914 0952 0963 1039 1062 1138 1170 1196 1286 1360 1394 1430 1449 1492 1600 1624 1649 1701 1733 1739 1786 1855 1896 1909 1991 2010 2091 2195 2260 2272 2313 2361 2403 2421 2564 2596 2608 2686 2710 2771 2835 2839 2900 2952 3169 3400 3411 3481 3574 3648 3655 3695 3835 3894 3935 4040 4058 4115 4449 4527 4560 4580 4647 4692 4800 4878 4900 4941 5093 5134 5215 5330 5401 5472 5621 5638 5688 5723 5760 5769 5819 5875 5894 6154 6240 6255 6445 6464 6489 6513 7068 7078 7146 7178 7228 7230 7367 7375 7408 7413 7468 7471 7804 7922 8006 8114 8277 8358 8379 8405 8476 8513 8538 8547 8549 8658 8686 8794 8841 8932 8981 9111 9145 9149 9320 9321 9484 9508 9530 9532 9545 9664 9857 9871 9950 9965 9996