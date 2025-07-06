Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 10 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MW 501046
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 6 July 2025 at 16:35 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 10 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. MW 501046

Kerala Lottery Results Today 06/07/2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 10. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to check the full list of Kerala lottery Sunday winners now.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM 10 Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi SM 10" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners today. 

6 July 2025 at 16:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: MW 501046 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: ANSIL P S
Agency No.: Y 5889

6 July 2025 at 16:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Sunday Result Out: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: MR 594475 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SAJESH P V
Agency No.: C 4328

6 July 2025 at 16:15 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 10 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: MW 501046 (IDUKKI)
Agent Name: ANSIL P S
Agency No.: Y 5889

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: MR 594475 (KANNUR)
Agent Name: SAJESH P V
Agency No.: C 4328

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: MY 692189 (MANANTHAVADY)
Agent Name: SANEESH P
Agency No.: W 852

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: MN 501046
MO 501046
MP 501046
MR 501046
MS 501046
MT 501046
MU 501046
MV 501046
MX 501046
MY 501046
MZ 501046

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-: 0012  0875  1027  1385  2216  2425  3573  4234  5058  5423  5885  6189  6340  6638  6778  6934  7502  7925  8454  8637
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0391  1081  2063  4573  6511  9552
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0218  0609  0653  0913  1297  1796  1929  1934  2170  3744  3972  4008  4212  4269  5055  5616  5790  6817  6819  7169  7393  7812  8014  8146  8308  8366  8904  9081  9358  9933

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0163  0435  0446  0752  0923  0937  1338  1350  1389  1497  1504  1570  1642  1905  1947  2180  2182  2228  2470  2528  3258  3283  3300  3431  3471  3493  3824  3941  4004  4132  4232  4524  4561  4630  4678  4907  5065  5252  5256  5333  5349  5557  5740  5820  5823  5870  5898  5971  6171  6559  6584  6731  6755  6757  6989  7018  7053  7200  7435  8049  8110  8371  8523  8640  8698  9091  9126  9236  9275  9490  9513  9586  9909  9925  9958  9973

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0014  0044  0328  0493  0664  0884  1007  1054  1086  1163  1181  1368  1399  1968  2035  2080  2150  2187  2279  2304  2475  2569  2611  2656  2879  2926  3495  3515  3549  3714  3738  3774  3815  4290  4353  4461  4651  4665  4769  4909  5009  5026  5127  5204  5434  5517  5587  5589  5706  5716  5720  5805  5815  5821  5961  6065  6291  6349  6373  6379  6542  6544  6753  6787  6790  6807  6890  7359  7443  7462  7689  7849  7979  8232  8261  8388  8390  8427  8526  8650  8943  8969  8974  9175  9426  9505  9598  9648  9712  9739  9750  9809
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0011  0037  0111  0139  0144  0158  0253  0517  0556  0620  0766  0852  0897  0914  0952  0963  1039  1062  1138  1170  1196  1286  1360  1394  1430  1449  1492  1600  1624  1649  1701  1733  1739  1786  1855  1896  1909  1991  2010  2091  2195  2260  2272  2313  2361  2403  2421  2564  2596  2608  2686  2710  2771  2835  2839  2900  2952  3169  3400  3411  3481  3574  3648  3655  3695  3835  3894  3935  4040  4058  4115  4449  4527  4560  4580  4647  4692  4800  4878  4900  4941  5093  5134  5215  5330  5401  5472  5621  5638  5688  5723  5760  5769  5819  5875  5894  6154  6240  6255  6445  6464  6489  6513  7068  7078  7146  7178  7228  7230  7367  7375  7408  7413  7468  7471  7804  7922  8006  8114  8277  8358  8379  8405  8476  8513  8538  8547  8549  8658  8686  8794  8841  8932  8981  9111  9145  9149  9320  9321  9484  9508  9530  9532  9545  9664  9857  9871  9950  9965  9996

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

6 July 2025 at 15:56 IST

Published 6 July 2025 at 16:05 IST