LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 06.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 722 Saturday Result, Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:

Agent Name:

Agency No.:

Consolation Prize:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

Karunya Lottery KR 722 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs