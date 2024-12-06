sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-409 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NX 710229
LIVE-BLOG

Published 14:24 IST, December 6th 2024

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (06.12.2024): NIRMAL NR-409 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize NX 710229

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for Nirmal NR-409. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 6th December, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances.

Reported by: Digital Desk
15:41 IST, December 6th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner: NX 710229 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267

15:41 IST, December 6th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: NU 334914  (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K
Agency No.: D 6978

15:42 IST, December 6th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: 1 Lakh- 3rd Prize Winner

Nirmal NR-409 Lucky 3rd Prize Winners: 1) NN 686644
2) NO 605367
3) NP 942277
4) NR 875511
5) NS 845974
6) NT 339024
7) NU 328169
8) NV 327665
9) NW 969198
10) NX 691425
11) NY 730720
12) NZ 120175

15:43 IST, December 6th 2024

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-409 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Nirmal NR-409 Lucky Consolation Prize Winners:  NN 710229
NO 710229
NP 710229
NR 710229
NS 710229
NT 710229
NU 710229
NV 710229
NW 710229
NY 710229
NZ 710229

16:03 IST, December 6th 2024

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-409 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NX 710229 (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: P R SANTHOSH
Agency No.: D 3267
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NU 334914  (VADAKARA)
Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K
Agency No.: D 6978
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 686644
2) NO 605367
3) NP 942277
4) NR 875511
5) NS 845974
6) NT 339024
7) NU 328169
8) NV 327665
9) NW 969198
10) NX 691425
11) NY 730720
12) NZ 120175

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NN 710229
NO 710229
NP 710229
NR 710229
NS 710229
NT 710229
NU 710229
NV 710229
NW 710229
NY 710229
NZ 710229
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0013  0570  3098  3330  3493  3909  4093  4918  5641  6003  6408  7262  7363  7674  8210  8222  8564  9651

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0057  0388  0564  0759  1180  1301  1417  1767  1946  2085  2371  2964  3746  4197  4278  4660  4676  5081  5448  5634  5652  5684  5909  6000  6091  7564  7685  7934  8233  8289  8383  8550  9095  9138  9765  9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0057  0388  0564  0759  1180  1301  1417  1767  1946  2085  2371  2964  3746  4197  4278  4660  4676  5081  5448  5634  5652  5684  5909  6000  6091  7564  7685  7934  8233  8289  8383  8550  9095  9138  9765  9914

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0018  0113  0139  0150  0167  0452  0461  0468  0471  0498  0553  0554  0776  1010  1011  1029  1071  1188  1296  1352  1357  1585  1619  1624  1668  1742  1749  1806  1849  1950  2243  2267  2281  2524  2578  2656  2775  2868  2969  3045  3091  3120  3194  3195  3293  3364  3462  3619  3674  3859  3945  3964  3971  3973  3983  4065  4263  4308  4309  4325  4601  4804  5012  5089  5115  5131  5202  5276  5286  5401  5468  5502  5534  5730  5856  6069  6151  6306  6361  6447  6607  6627  6667  6704  6853  6884  6897  6994  7389  7438  7490  7567  7715  7828  7839  7861  7928  8093  8159  8168  8185  8204  8225  8260  8492  8501  8597  8635  8673  8925  9006  9064  9160  9209  9224  9264  9315  9381  9412  9437  9569  9802

NIRMAL NR-409 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

Updated 16:04 IST, December 6th 2024