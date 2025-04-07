sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-04-2025): WIN WIN W-816 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WM 808430
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 7th 2025, 17:10 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-04-2025): WIN WIN W-816 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WM 808430

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 07 2025, featuring the WIN WIN W-816 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients.

Reported by: Republic World
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-816 Today | Image: Republic

Live Blog

April 7th 2025, 15:50 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner: WM 808430 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: KRIJESH T M
Agency No: H 920

April 7th 2025, 15:51 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result: 5 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result 5 Lakh: WH 335520 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: ASHIWNI MOHAN
Agency No.: Q 7900

April 7th 2025, 15:51 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: 1) WA 721392
2) WB 513030
3) WC 878989
5) WE 257353
6) WF 559165
7) WG 203374
8) WH 563910
9) WJ 742090
10) WK 784537
11) WL 846515
12) WM 669303

April 7th 2025, 15:59 IST

Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

April 7th 2025, 10:51 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.   

Published April 7th 2025, 10:57 IST