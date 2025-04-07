LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07-04-2025): WIN WIN W-816 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize No. WM 808430

The Kerala Lottery results are live for Apr 07, 2025, featuring WIN WIN W-816 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 lakh! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. Follow Republicworld Live for Latest Updates. The Kerala Lottery results live, featuring the Karunya : WIN WIN W-814 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹75 Lakhs.
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result: 75 Lakh - 1st Prize Winner: WM 808430 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: KRIJESH T M
Agency No: H 920
Kerala Lottery WIN WIN W-816 Result 5 Lakh: WH 335520 (KARUNAGAPPALLY)
Agent Name: ASHIWNI MOHAN
Agency No.: Q 7900
CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 8,000: 1) WA 721392
2) WB 513030
3) WC 878989
5) WE 257353
6) WF 559165
7) WG 203374
8) WH 563910
9) WJ 742090
10) WK 784537
11) WL 846515
12) WM 669303
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0175 0707 1226 1581 1848 2957 3796 3986 4096 4561 6429 7546 7774 8196 9518 9632 9835 9866
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0547 0772 3068 3907 5196 5260 5860 6445 6963 9858
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0586 0969 2154 2518 2971 3260 4907 5377 5514 5928 6562 7027 8541 9003
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0125 0157 0502 1051 1116 1128 1170 1232 1357 1447 1551 1656 1713 1777 1889 2168 2263 2433 2441 2666 2962 3048 3201 3204 3294 3357 3387 3577 3668 3805 3989 4371 4623 4820 4985 5006 5021 5291 5324 5329 5462 5991 6034 6085 6425 6435 6516 6660 6862 6868 6886 6900 6940 7035 7067 7083 7123 7131 7323 7483 7556 7579 7629 7987 8081 8188 8387 8466 8579 8592 8649 8739 8829 9073 9144 9223 9347 9376 9465 9474 9557 9829
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 5997 7978 4846 4160 2290 1254 1353 7375 0817 5417 6806 4489 5806 1398 6678 9955 6061 3105 0035 3695 2708 9567 7042 7211 9679 3439 9531 0371 7014 4174 6930 9466 7742 7461 8188 4962 4948 8649 2544 6598 1462 7748 5885 3441 4477 8163 2916 8366 4203 8956 6464 7537 0778 5258 9416 3107 8981 3153 6114 8789 0118 8347 5786 9639 7546 8839 7139 2588 0317 9841 6200 1444 2706 8617 1004 1246 1158 8119 3463 2867 0132 3708 1702 5473 9544 0783 9555 8385 3778 6913 2617 7797 8272 0158 3925 3258 6248 4582 7773 0224 1239 7410 6336 7823 2470 0273 6923 7923 1505 7334 3373 9352 3960 0283 5893 8167 5104 0066 6613 6597 8140 8597 4496 9802...
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. Participation in a lottery may involve financial risks, therefore, always exercise caution and stay informed.