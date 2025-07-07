Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 10 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BZ 745119
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 7 July 2025 at 16:14 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 10 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BZ 745119

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 07/07/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore is live now. Check kerala lottery Monday result now.

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 Today
Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT 10 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 07/07/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

Live Blog

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw Out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. Check all the lucky numbers now only on republicworld. 

7 July 2025 at 15:31 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result: BZ 745119 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PARAMASIVAN K
Agency No.: P 2882

7 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result: 30 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result 30 Lakh: BY 175855 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: VAYYAPURI K S
Agency No.: P 2870

7 July 2025 at 15:32 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000: BN 745119

BO 745119
BP 745119
BR 745119
BS 745119
BT 745119
BU 745119

BV 745119
BW 745119
BX 745119
BY 745119

7 July 2025 at 16:05 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: BZ 745119 (CHITTUR)
Agent Name: PARAMASIVAN K
Agency No.: P 2882

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: BY 175855 (PALAKKAD)
Agent Name: VAYYAPURI K S
Agency No.: P 2870

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: BO 149027 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name: SREENIVASAN M

Agency No.: H 723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 0498  1344  1575  2106  2943  3516  3928  4011  4616  4695  5244  5550  6364  7518  7727  8204  8415  8664  9266  9858

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 0798  2336  3891  4370  8483  9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 0563  0794  1225  2664  2666  2859  3085  3913  4002  4103  4250  4426  4558  4623  5371  5804  5855  5896  7240  7768  7860  7949  8222  8605  8636  8642  8659  8825  9394  9518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 0024  0074  0720  0779  1251  1579  1581  1609  1797  1908  1965  2041  2312  2434  2550  2762  2939  3213  3309  3316  3343  3348  3424  3573  3613  3794  3810  3817  4030  4083  4194  4222  4228  4304  4459  4628  4674  5088  5102  5128  5351  5566  5751  5915  6088  6100  6360  6422  6755  6796  7011  7135  7237  7710  7973  8327  8447  8454  8529  8608  8736  8834  8969  9041  9137  9233  9234  9255  9423  9437  9581  9669  9705  9742  9748  9752

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 0088  0245  0316  0406  0741  0749  0750  0955  0977  1026  1037  1071  1088  1093  1354  1367  1374  1441  1460  1569  1585  1707  1725  1800  1804  1989  2056  2164  2216  2245  2294  2439  2703  2948  3027  3154  3161  3190  3381  3484  3626  3740  3811  3848  3894  3998  4069  4226  4275  4281  4675  4773  4804  4986  5050  5126  5537  5858  5864  6006  6460  6467  6488  6803  6947  7066  7171  7307  7378  7637  7876  7957  8250  8283  8369  8457  8505  8542  8604  8634  8735  8958  9273  9341  9539  9553  9559  9560  9629  9639  9855  9912  9915  9925

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9th PRIZE: 0231  0246  0269  0325  0367  0432  0459  0508  0701  0738  0753  0757  0975  0990  1025  1272  1275  1299  1382  1455  1476  1498  1582  1591  1621  1713  1736  1792  1857  2034  2057  2176  2253  2267  2291  2298  2500  2549  2736  2873  2916  3033  3134  3171  3194  3321  3560  3567  3595  3673  3720  3759  3835  4297  4379  4443  4480  4631  4759  4774  4870  4923  4939  5033  5085  5172  5197  5211  5325  5401  5528  5535  5555  5570  5571  5583  5591  5647  5753  5774  5796  5919  5982  6012  6027  6056  6234  6308  6331  6365  6405  6516  6591  6613  6616  6658  6668  6714  6721  6827  6893  6917  6925  6941  6964  7099  7235  7267  7338  7347  7370  7377  7389  7403  7519  7534  7540  7659  7671  7714  7803  7897  8212  8215  8511  8714  8719  8766  8779  8929  8949  8957  9054  9076  9142  9184  9326  9605  9659  9773  9827  9871  9959  9997

7 July 2025 at 15:30 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 7 July 2025 at 15:35 IST