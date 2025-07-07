LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (07/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 10 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BZ 745119

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT 10 Today | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 07/07/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-10 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore.