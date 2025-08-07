LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 07/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.
(Note: Lotteries should be played responsibly as they can be addictive. The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not intended as guidance or encouragement to participate. Republic TV Digital does not endorse lotteries in any way.)
The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 draw for 07/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM)
Agent Name: JOBY MATHEW
Agency No.: K 8979
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 633404 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: ASWIN G S
Agency No.: T 4942
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PV 560902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Agent Name: H M RAFI
Agency No.: T 2062
Consolation Prize:
PO 612922
PP 612922
PR 612922
PS 612922
PT 612922
PU 612922
PV 612922
PW 612922
PX 612922
PY 612922
PZ 612922
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0082 2085 3111 3204 3970 5320 5497 5736 6022 6085 6131 6133 6289 6511 6779 7315 7577 7791 8138 8996
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0119 1008 2056 6326 6896 8174
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0901 0934 1022 1129 1343 1969 2716 2857 3066 3190 3261 3505 4424 4506 4923 5150 5838 6147 6351 6502 6928 7181 7736 7800 7834 8011 8034 8370 9410 9750
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0032 0051 0227 0577 0888 1055 1139 1455 1772 1982 2094 2122 2130 2170 2803 2993 3142 3484 3507 3515 3523 3782 3972 4056 4059 4166 4309 4327 4418 4467 4619 4918 5116 5130 5228 5663 5707 5755 5774 5877 5967 6016 6157 6408 6586 6596 6716 6761 6772 6976 6991 7111 7130 7624 7681 7727 7836 7929 7948 7998 8078 8126 8196 8206 8726 9000 9035 9049 9212 9346 9362 9497 9588 9695 9983 9986
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0602 7812 0909 1094 2468 3737 2015 4964 4346 7783 0491 5959 1420 2460 1385 0495 2077 4716 0283 8433 7581 5708 1029 5499 2384 8683 2652 5491 7147 4592 4267 9215 3509 9808 9328 5621 7193 1837 0699 3920 7290 2638 9460 6028 8400 9413 2640 2283 1849 2311 7622 5114 4843 4209 2844 1016 9371 1713 0677 4078 2393 9685 8838 1664 6254 6944 3413 1676 2619 5862 5870...
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
