LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 07/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.

(Note: Lotteries should be played responsibly as they can be addictive. The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not intended as guidance or encouragement to participate. Republic TV Digital does not endorse lotteries in any way.)