Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 7 August 2025 at 16:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM), Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 5: Get the complete winning numbers and prize list for Karunya Plus KN 584 . Get all the live updates and latest Kerala lottery news. Kerala Lottery Result Today, Karunya Plus KN 584, August 7 Lottery, Kerala Lottery Live Updates, Winning Numbers.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 07/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

(Note: Lotteries should be played responsibly as they can be addictive. The content on this page is for informational purposes only and is not intended as guidance or encouragement to participate. Republic TV Digital does not endorse lotteries in any way.)

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 draw for 07/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

7 August 2025 at 15:42 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 07/08/2025, are announced live at 3 PM today.  

7 August 2025 at 15:42 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Lucky Winner: PN  612922 (KOTTAYAM)  

Agent Name: JOBY MATHEW 

Agency No.: K 8979 

7 August 2025 at 15:44 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Lucky Winner: PT 633404 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)  

Agent Name: ASWIN G S  

Agency No.: T 4942   

7 August 2025 at 15:44 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Lucky Winner: PV 560902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)  

Agent Name: H M RAFI  

Agency No.: T 2062  

7 August 2025 at 15:48 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PN  612922 (KOTTAYAM)   

Agent Name: JOBY MATHEW  

Agency No.: K 8979    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PT 633404 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) 

Agent Name: ASWIN G S 

Agency No.: T 4942  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PV 560902 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)  

Agent Name: H M RAFI 

Agency No.: T 2062 

Consolation Prize:

PO 612922

PP 612922

PR 612922

PS 612922

PT 612922

PU 612922

PV 612922

PW 612922

PX 612922

PY 612922

PZ 612922 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0082  2085  3111  3204  3970  5320  5497  5736  6022  6085  6131  6133  6289  6511  6779  7315  7577  7791  8138  8996    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0119  1008  2056  6326  6896  8174  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0901  0934  1022  1129  1343  1969  2716  2857  3066  3190  3261  3505  4424  4506  4923  5150  5838  6147  6351  6502  6928  7181  7736  7800  7834  8011  8034  8370  9410  9750  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0032  0051  0227  0577  0888  1055  1139  1455  1772  1982  2094  2122  2130  2170  2803  2993  3142  3484  3507  3515  3523  3782  3972  4056  4059  4166  4309  4327  4418  4467  4619  4918  5116  5130  5228  5663  5707  5755  5774  5877  5967  6016  6157  6408  6586  6596  6716  6761  6772  6976  6991  7111  7130  7624  7681  7727  7836  7929  7948  7998  8078  8126  8196  8206  8726  9000  9035  9049  9212  9346  9362  9497  9588  9695  9983  9986

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0602  7812  0909  1094  2468  3737  2015  4964  4346  7783  0491  5959  1420  2460  1385  0495  2077  4716  0283  8433  7581  5708  1029  5499  2384  8683  2652  5491  7147  4592  4267  9215  3509  9808  9328  5621  7193  1837  0699  3920  7290  2638  9460  6028  8400  9413  2640  2283  1849  2311  7622  5114  4843  4209  2844  1016  9371  1713  0677  4078  2393  9685  8838  1664  6254  6944  3413  1676  2619  5862  5870...    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 584 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

7 August 2025 at 14:00 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 07.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 14:06 IST