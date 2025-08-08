Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RG 748405 (ADOOR), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 8 August 2025 at 15:57 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RG 748405 (ADOOR), Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 8: Get the complete winning numbers and prize list for Suvarna Keralam SK 15. Get all the live updates and latest Kerala lottery news. Kerala Lottery Result Today, Suvarna Keralam SK 15, August 8 Lottery, Kerala Lottery Live Updates, Winning Numbers.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 08/08/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 draw for 08/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

8 August 2025 at 15:43 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Live: Result OUT

The Kerala Lottery results for 08/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

8 August 2025 at 15:43 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Lucky Winner: RG 748405 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHA KRISHNA PILLAI  

Agency No.: H 2484  

8 August 2025 at 15:54 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Lucky Winner: RH 296103 (KAYAMKULAM) 

Agent Name: THULASEEDHARAN G  

Agency No.: A 4430  

8 August 2025 at 15:54 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Lucky Winner: RA 897240 (VADAKARA)  

Agent Name: K V REJEESH  

Agency No.: D 4565 

8 August 2025 at 15:57 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RG 748405 (ADOOR)  

Agent Name: RADHA KRISHNA PILLAI  

Agency No.: H 2484   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RH 296103 (KAYAMKULAM)  

Agent Name: THULASEEDHARAN G  

Agency No.: A 4430  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RA 897240 (VADAKARA)  

Agent Name: K V REJEESH  

Agency No.: D 4565 

Consolation Prize:  

RA 748405

RB 748405

RC 748405

RD 748405

RE 748405

RF 748405

RH 748405

RJ 748405

RK 748405

RL 748405

RM 748405 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0611  1234  1460  1515  1530  1551  2405  2602  3175  3935  4024  5449  5697  6097  6198  6380  7301  8918  9061  9216    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2158  2946  5577  7039  8490  9723  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0126  0598  0997  1178  1882  2339  2358  3187  3287  3717  3778  4573  4733  4905  5382  5389  6099  6211  6225  6302  6847  7153  7352  8424  8435  8579  8733  9575  9609  9682  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0556  0559  0575  0766  0918  0975  1209  1220  1343  1372  1405  1418  1586  1729  1792  1811  1846  2026  2175  2204  2291  2350  2411  2444  2464  2600  2659  2726  2838  3050  3082  3097  3253  3366  3587  3653  4096  4237  4333  4417  4760  4772  4853  4872  4974  5135  5192  5238  5468  5591  5628  5639  5737  5798  5827  5944  6024  6072  6322  6349  7054  7123  7469  7722  7894  8323  8473  8640  8720  8723  8802  8837  8904  8955  9003  9429    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 9804  7187  8396  7689  1982  3496  9969  0221  9259  1597  5197  9534  2719  3535  5068  4921  3504  9005  3141  0601  0036  0484  9402  5575  9428  0283  4151  8344  5404  2467  2212  0365  4425  3134...    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:  

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

8 August 2025 at 15:38 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 15:42 IST