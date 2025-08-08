LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.08.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 15 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RG 748405 (ADOOR), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RG 748405 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: RADHA KRISHNA PILLAI

Agency No.: H 2484

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RH 296103 (KAYAMKULAM)

Agent Name: THULASEEDHARAN G

Agency No.: A 4430

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RA 897240 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: K V REJEESH

Agency No.: D 4565

Consolation Prize:

RA 748405

RB 748405

RC 748405

RD 748405

RE 748405

RF 748405

RH 748405

RJ 748405

RK 748405

RL 748405

RM 748405

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0611 1234 1460 1515 1530 1551 2405 2602 3175 3935 4024 5449 5697 6097 6198 6380 7301 8918 9061 9216

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2158 2946 5577 7039 8490 9723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0126 0598 0997 1178 1882 2339 2358 3187 3287 3717 3778 4573 4733 4905 5382 5389 6099 6211 6225 6302 6847 7153 7352 8424 8435 8579 8733 9575 9609 9682

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0556 0559 0575 0766 0918 0975 1209 1220 1343 1372 1405 1418 1586 1729 1792 1811 1846 2026 2175 2204 2291 2350 2411 2444 2464 2600 2659 2726 2838 3050 3082 3097 3253 3366 3587 3653 4096 4237 4333 4417 4760 4772 4853 4872 4974 5135 5192 5238 5468 5591 5628 5639 5737 5798 5827 5944 6024 6072 6322 6349 7054 7123 7469 7722 7894 8323 8473 8640 8720 8723 8802 8837 8904 8955 9003 9429

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 9804 7187 8396 7689 1982 3496 9969 0221 9259 1597 5197 9534 2719 3535 5068 4921 3504 9005 3141 0601 0036 0484 9402 5575 9428 0283 4151 8344 5404 2467 2212 0365 4425 3134...

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:

