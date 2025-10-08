Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 8 October 2025 at 15:31 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 08/10/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Wednesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Wednesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 08/10/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 draw for 08/10/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

8 October 2025 at 15:23 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA) 

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR P

Agency No.: H 2074

8 October 2025 at 15:24 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: DU 601043 (WAYANDU) 

Agent Name: JAMEELA  

Agency No.: W 2241   

8 October 2025 at 15:24 IST

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Lucky Winner: DR 622489 (THRISSUR) 

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM 

Agency No.: R 4119 

8 October 2025 at 15:27 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA) 

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR P  

Agency No.: H 2074    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DU 601043 (WAYANDU)  

Agent Name: JAMEELA  

Agency No.: W 2241 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DR 622489 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM 

Agency No.: R 4119

Consolation Prize:  

DN 784922

DO 784922

DR 784922

DS 784922

DT 784922

DU 784922

DV 784922

DW 784922

DX 784922

DY 784922

DZ 784922 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0127  0865  1291  1327  1706  2046  2167  2374  2688  2839  3770  4201  4260  4506  5646  5685  6188  7902  9625  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0508  1322  3337  4591  5112  8008

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0249  2281  2397  2422  2443  3510  3515  4316  4340  4653  5030  5060  6275  6530  6639  6663  6926  7382  8442  9048  9116  9209  9242  9502  9571

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0167  0316  0393  0432  0837  0907  0981  1100  1197  1271  1393  1746  1766  1770  1850  1861  1911  2116  2134  2477  3011  3028  3087  3140  3224  3257  3269  3315  3382  3440  3638  3905  3987  3994  4025  4127  4521  4631  5007  5066  5105  5158  5248  5592  5616  5736  5817  5848  5907  6094  6105  6137  6336  6575  6621  6684  6828  6831  7008  7355  7639  7651  8018  8103  8294  8319  8380  8710  8906  8959  9041  9485  9491  9672  9752  9839    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0002  0057  0141  0152  0372  0521  0583  0650  0653  0855  0899  1142  1256  1306  1562  1563  1973  2011  2026  2307  2596  2633  2677  2877  2915  3115  3256  3532  3697  3752  3822  4015  4019  4053  4092  4265  4309  4318  4376  4648  4728  4737  4963  5005  5124  5178  5200  5251  5270  5343  5372  5403  5426  5447  5467  5595  5821  5830  6157  6292  6400  6538  6626  6785  6811  7518  7565  7573  7649  7730  7815  7871  8001  8025  8099  8284  8302  8464  8517  8629  8773  8847  8909  8936  8987  9016  9097  9366  9533  9602  9616  9623  9631  9635  9646  9728   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0079  0246  0485  0549  0557  0587  0593  0755  0790  0891  0967  1019  1104  1124  1294  1408  1443  1467  1518  1727  1803  1863  2021  2051  2097  2136  2212  2268  2270  2309  2324  2387  2537  2573  2613  2647  2670  2674  2780  3202  3318  3443  3446  3482  3489  3527  3553  3741  3772  3801  3973  3976  4068  4077  4081  4159  4375  4436  4484  4547  4639  4650  4680  4731  4772  4786  4824  4829  4851  4997  5018  5194  5208  5339  5446  5654  5703  5738  5764  6131  6239  6261  6307  6325  6543  6617  6679  6794  6867  6868  6915  7067  7116  7150  7156  7157  7329  7551  7600  7604  7679  7774  7868  7888  7916  7952  7959  7991  8130  8157  8224  8237  8245  8259  8290  8389  8480  8495  8507  8519  8701  8795  9030  9033  9034  9199  9274  9276  9297  9320  9385  9530  9596  9666  9710  9712  9870  9874 

Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 487 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

8 October 2025 at 15:21 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 8 October 2025 at 15:31 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source