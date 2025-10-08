LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 08.10.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 21 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DP 784922 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: ANIL KUMAR P

Agency No.: H 2074

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DU 601043 (WAYANDU)

Agent Name: JAMEELA

Agency No.: W 2241

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: DR 622489 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: K ARUMUGHAM

Agency No.: R 4119

Consolation Prize:

DN 784922

DO 784922

DR 784922

DS 784922

DT 784922

DU 784922

DV 784922

DW 784922

DX 784922

DY 784922

DZ 784922

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0127 0865 1291 1327 1706 2046 2167 2374 2688 2839 3770 4201 4260 4506 5646 5685 6188 7902 9625

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0508 1322 3337 4591 5112 8008

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0249 2281 2397 2422 2443 3510 3515 4316 4340 4653 5030 5060 6275 6530 6639 6663 6926 7382 8442 9048 9116 9209 9242 9502 9571

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0167 0316 0393 0432 0837 0907 0981 1100 1197 1271 1393 1746 1766 1770 1850 1861 1911 2116 2134 2477 3011 3028 3087 3140 3224 3257 3269 3315 3382 3440 3638 3905 3987 3994 4025 4127 4521 4631 5007 5066 5105 5158 5248 5592 5616 5736 5817 5848 5907 6094 6105 6137 6336 6575 6621 6684 6828 6831 7008 7355 7639 7651 8018 8103 8294 8319 8380 8710 8906 8959 9041 9485 9491 9672 9752 9839

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0002 0057 0141 0152 0372 0521 0583 0650 0653 0855 0899 1142 1256 1306 1562 1563 1973 2011 2026 2307 2596 2633 2677 2877 2915 3115 3256 3532 3697 3752 3822 4015 4019 4053 4092 4265 4309 4318 4376 4648 4728 4737 4963 5005 5124 5178 5200 5251 5270 5343 5372 5403 5426 5447 5467 5595 5821 5830 6157 6292 6400 6538 6626 6785 6811 7518 7565 7573 7649 7730 7815 7871 8001 8025 8099 8284 8302 8464 8517 8629 8773 8847 8909 8936 8987 9016 9097 9366 9533 9602 9616 9623 9631 9635 9646 9728

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0079 0246 0485 0549 0557 0587 0593 0755 0790 0891 0967 1019 1104 1124 1294 1408 1443 1467 1518 1727 1803 1863 2021 2051 2097 2136 2212 2268 2270 2309 2324 2387 2537 2573 2613 2647 2670 2674 2780 3202 3318 3443 3446 3482 3489 3527 3553 3741 3772 3801 3973 3976 4068 4077 4081 4159 4375 4436 4484 4547 4639 4650 4680 4731 4772 4786 4824 4829 4851 4997 5018 5194 5208 5339 5446 5654 5703 5738 5764 6131 6239 6261 6307 6325 6543 6617 6679 6794 6867 6868 6915 7067 7116 7150 7156 7157 7329 7551 7600 7604 7679 7774 7868 7888 7916 7952 7959 7991 8130 8157 8224 8237 8245 8259 8290 8389 8480 8495 8507 8519 8701 8795 9030 9033 9034 9199 9274 9276 9297 9320 9385 9530 9596 9666 9710 9712 9870 9874

