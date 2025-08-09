Republic World
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 9 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 09/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 718 Result out now. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of Karunya KR 718 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 09/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 718 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 718 draw for 09/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

9 August 2025 at 16:34 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Live: Result OUT

  The Kerala Lottery results for 09/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

9 August 2025 at 16:34 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Lucky Winner: KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE) 

Agent Name: JAFFER A M  

Agency No.: D 4990

9 August 2025 at 16:36 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Lucky Winner: KA 571960 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K  

Agency No.: D 6978 

9 August 2025 at 16:37 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Lucky Winner: KF 943438 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: NISHAN  

Agency No.: R 10264  

9 August 2025 at 16:41 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 718

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE)  

Agent Name: JAFFER A M 

Agency No.: D 4990   

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KA 571960 (VADAKARA)  

Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K  

Agency No.: D 6978  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KF 943438 (THRISSUR)  

Agent Name: NISHAN 

Agency No.: R 10264 

Consolation Prize:  

KA 842294

KB 842294

KC 842294

KD 842294

KE 842294

KF 842294

KG 842294

KH 842294

KJ 842294

KK 842294

KL 842294 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0022  0025  0292  0716  0762  0884  1692  2237  2480  2493  3899  4334  4589  6561  6673  7783  8259  9356  9663  9927  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0279  2173  3193  3419  3866  8830 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0066  0069  1265  2030  2136  2608  3283  3521  3792  3837  4157  4308  4999  5290  5477  5700  5791  6004  6305  6863  7126  7191  7203  7282  7550  7767  8420  9060  9399  9958  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0151  0258  0323  0427  0632  0695  0702  0742  0838  0855  1022  1059  1116  1129  1296  1315  1483  1502  1516  2085  2400  2750  2882  2973  3087  3777  3933  4046  4302  4318  4360  4526  4535  4539  4610  4924  4986  5152  5333  5604  5808  5847  5885  5889  5895  6011  6029  6127  6179  6396  6914  7086  7263  7635  7671  7777  7907  8105  8264  8528  8539  8684  8933  9061  9173  9193  9294  9298  9382  9383  9512  9544  9647  9656  9659  9772    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0054  0150  0205  0284  0708  0725  0790  0841  0985  1141  1219  1432  1447  1473  1696  1814  1944  2035  2129  2143  2144  2389  2413  2488  2553  2556  2570  2829  3267  3276  3325  3437  3475  3636  3663  3671  3749  3770  3917  4085  4268  4346  4486  4665  4898  5113  5287  5509  5549  5647  5652  5811  5946  5969  5997  6403  6734  6947  7001  7036  7044  7133  7188  7250  7273  7373  7382  7491  7574  7772  7781  8065  8156  8394  8505  8701  8815  8867  8920  8956  9141  9155  9238  9241  9242  9313  9377  9516  9533  9811  9918  9942    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0080  0216  0240  0262  0311  0358  0515  0594  0789  0830  0851  0871  1016  1179  1350  1377  1378  1477  1681  1739  1791  1794  1866  1895  2128  2131  2224  2353  2412  2473  2530  2577  2587  2741  2906  2954  2976  3008  3024  3045  3094  3138  3192  3194  3249  3279  3296  3338  3802  3818  4061  4080  4262  4275  4433  4490  4570  4603  4763  4822  4855  4882  5170  5186  5228  5378  5450  5487  5555  5576  5584  5659  5688  5837  5838  5935  5958  5963  6045  6238  6286  6293  6329  6420  6459  6496  6896  6897  6948  6987  7028  7054  7059  7121  7147  7256  7258  7290  7437  7549  7569  7636  7780  7825  7835  7836  7843  7973  8005  8035  8083  8092  8099  8115  8147  8187  8201  8215  8274  8318  8438  8543  8619  8744  8761  8796  8841  8938  9096  9126  9165  9174  9192  9235  9266  9273  9287  9328  9421  9493  9587  9917  9974  9996  

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

9 August 2025 at 13:17 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025: Disclaimer

Published On: 9 August 2025 at 13:21 IST

Published On: 9 August 2025 at 13:21 IST