LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: JAFFER A M

Agency No.: D 4990

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KA 571960 (VADAKARA)

Agent Name: RATHEESHAN T K

Agency No.: D 6978

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KF 943438 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: NISHAN

Agency No.: R 10264

Consolation Prize:

KA 842294

KB 842294

KC 842294

KD 842294

KE 842294

KF 842294

KG 842294

KH 842294

KJ 842294

KK 842294

KL 842294

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0022 0025 0292 0716 0762 0884 1692 2237 2480 2493 3899 4334 4589 6561 6673 7783 8259 9356 9663 9927

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0279 2173 3193 3419 3866 8830

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0066 0069 1265 2030 2136 2608 3283 3521 3792 3837 4157 4308 4999 5290 5477 5700 5791 6004 6305 6863 7126 7191 7203 7282 7550 7767 8420 9060 9399 9958

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0151 0258 0323 0427 0632 0695 0702 0742 0838 0855 1022 1059 1116 1129 1296 1315 1483 1502 1516 2085 2400 2750 2882 2973 3087 3777 3933 4046 4302 4318 4360 4526 4535 4539 4610 4924 4986 5152 5333 5604 5808 5847 5885 5889 5895 6011 6029 6127 6179 6396 6914 7086 7263 7635 7671 7777 7907 8105 8264 8528 8539 8684 8933 9061 9173 9193 9294 9298 9382 9383 9512 9544 9647 9656 9659 9772

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0054 0150 0205 0284 0708 0725 0790 0841 0985 1141 1219 1432 1447 1473 1696 1814 1944 2035 2129 2143 2144 2389 2413 2488 2553 2556 2570 2829 3267 3276 3325 3437 3475 3636 3663 3671 3749 3770 3917 4085 4268 4346 4486 4665 4898 5113 5287 5509 5549 5647 5652 5811 5946 5969 5997 6403 6734 6947 7001 7036 7044 7133 7188 7250 7273 7373 7382 7491 7574 7772 7781 8065 8156 8394 8505 8701 8815 8867 8920 8956 9141 9155 9238 9241 9242 9313 9377 9516 9533 9811 9918 9942

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0080 0216 0240 0262 0311 0358 0515 0594 0789 0830 0851 0871 1016 1179 1350 1377 1378 1477 1681 1739 1791 1794 1866 1895 2128 2131 2224 2353 2412 2473 2530 2577 2587 2741 2906 2954 2976 3008 3024 3045 3094 3138 3192 3194 3249 3279 3296 3338 3802 3818 4061 4080 4262 4275 4433 4490 4570 4603 4763 4822 4855 4882 5170 5186 5228 5378 5450 5487 5555 5576 5584 5659 5688 5837 5838 5935 5958 5963 6045 6238 6286 6293 6329 6420 6459 6496 6896 6897 6948 6987 7028 7054 7059 7121 7147 7256 7258 7290 7437 7549 7569 7636 7780 7825 7835 7836 7843 7973 8005 8035 8083 8092 8099 8115 8147 8187 8201 8215 8274 8318 8438 8543 8619 8744 8761 8796 8841 8938 9096 9126 9165 9174 9192 9235 9266 9273 9287 9328 9421 9493 9587 9917 9974 9996

Karunya Lottery KR 718 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs