LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.09.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Wednesday Result, Winners List
The Kerala Lottery results for 09/09/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Lottery Result.
- Utility News
- 2 min read
The Kerala Lottery results for 09/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.
Live Blog
The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 draw for 09/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
10 September 2025 at 12:38 IST
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Live: Result At 3 PM
The Kerala Lottery results for 09/08/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.
10 September 2025 at 12:38 IST
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
10 September 2025 at 12:37 IST
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
10 September 2025 at 12:37 IST
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Lucky Winner:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
10 September 2025 at 12:37 IST
Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE:
Agent Name:
Agency No.:
Consolation Prize:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE:
Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 17 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
10 September 2025 at 12:36 IST
Kerala Lottery Result Today 09.09.2025: Disclaimer
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.