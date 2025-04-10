sb.scorecardresearch
  • LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.04.2025) KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PD 265809
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 10th 2025, 16:10 IST

LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.04.2025) KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PD 265809

Kerala Lottery Results Today (10.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh. Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-568 Result Out
Live Blog

April 10th 2025, 16:06 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 568 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 568 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner PD 265809 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: SUJEESH K S
Agency No.: W 1969

April 10th 2025, 16:07 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Thursday Result: 10 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PC 681235 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ALIYAR KUNJU
Agency No.: Q 3298

April 10th 2025, 16:07 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners:

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 843603
2) PB 100237
3) PC 825924
4) PD 761144
5) PE 842774
6) PF 777530
7) PG 217770
8) PH 143135
9) PJ 267389
10) PK 249954
11) PL 220925
12) PM 243912

April 10th 2025, 16:07 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner PA 265809
PB 265809
PC 265809
PE 265809
PF 265809
PG 265809
PH 265809
PJ 265809
PK 265809
PL 265809
PM 265809

April 10th 2025, 16:08 IST

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-567 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 10th 2025, 14:13 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 10th 2025, 14:17 IST