LIVE Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.04.2025) KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday 3PM OUT-1st Prize no. PD 265809

Kerala Lottery Results Today (10.04.2025): Among the 7 lucky draws that take place each week is the KARUNYA PLUS KN lottery. The KARUNYA KN Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Thursday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper 80 Lakh.
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA Plus KN 568 Thursday Result: 80 Lakh -1st Prize Winner PD 265809 (WAYANADU)
Agent Name: SUJEESH K S
Agency No.: W 1969
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Thursday 2nd Prize Winners: PC 681235 (KOLLAM)
Agent Name: ALIYAR KUNJU
Agency No.: Q 3298
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN 568 Lottery 3rd Prize Lucky Winners: 1) PA 843603
2) PB 100237
3) PC 825924
4) PD 761144
5) PE 842774
6) PF 777530
7) PG 217770
8) PH 143135
9) PJ 267389
10) PK 249954
11) PL 220925
12) PM 243912
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KN-568 Thursday Result: Consolation Prize Winner PA 265809
PB 265809
PC 265809
PE 265809
PF 265809
PG 265809
PH 265809
PJ 265809
PK 265809
PL 265809
PM 265809
Full list of winning numbers for KARUNYA KN-568 Lottery
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0742 1089 1863 3425 3526 3566 3701 4155 4385 4826 5552 5987 7370 7499 7632 8152 8491 9880
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 1,000 ARE: 0147 0365 0569 0923 1965 2071 2918 3151 3582 3641 4014 4467 4531 4647 4649 5106 5329 5535 6545 7318 7510 7889 7961 8259 8837 8875 8957 9146 9404 9416 9461 9798 9906 9979
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0081 0103 0137 0292 0316 0343 0621 0708 0929 0957 0989 1059 1069 1192 1521 1542 1660 1881 1886 2005 2036 2140 2174 2213 2217 2611 3335 3338 3536 3630 3656 3903 4348 4597 4619 4816 4967 5155 5162 5180 5244 5364 5501 5586 5660 5695 6160 6207 6388 6548 6916 6952 7009 7112 7175 7277 7312 7331 7574 7580 7786 7893 7963 7974 8382 8391 8432 8530 8533 8587 8607 8828 9031 9133 9265 9387 9734 9831 9912 9937
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0074 0132 0141 0198 0262 0333 0361 0392 0577 0611 0615 0695 0787 0928 0945 1007 1140 1153 1157 1360 1383 1516 1543 1663 1757 1941 2111 2117 2118 2130 2170 2191 2198 2223 2286 2299 2347 2362 2520 2715 2740 2760 3097 3167 3183 3231 3333 3447 3486 3544 3873 3916 3926 4008 4022 4066 4197 4219 4244 4283 4462 4511 4592 4808 4809 4862 4914 4975 4985 5002 5195 5309 5529 5562 5605 5640 5757 5820 5960 5998 6121 6138 6198 6217 6323 6343 6366 6410 6501 6567 6648 6792 7032 7096 7161 7178 7335 7356 7424 7547 7825 7842 7876 7944 8026 8066 8077 8108 8193 8253 8317 8455 8564 8767 9087 9104 9161 9181 9186 9334 9343 9466 9625 9673 9804 9947
Karunya Plus KN-568 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 80 LAKH
2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
6th Prize: Rs. 500
7th Prize: Rs. 100
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.