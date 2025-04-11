LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-427 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NN 210935

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-427 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NN 210935 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name : SANDHYA PHILIP

Agency No.: H 2440



LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NS 279252 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: SUDHEER M S

Agency No.: R 6686





LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 185900

2) NO 177960

3) NP 170178

4) NR 114940

5) NS 840366

6) NT 776255

7) NU 472705

8) NV 723494

9) NW 640514

10) NX 691420

11) NY 249789

12) NZ 757835

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NO 210935

NP 210935

NR 210935

NS 210935

NT 210935

NU 210935

NV 210935

NW 210935

NX 210935

NY 210935

NZ 210935



(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0125 0157 0856 1652 2199 2293 2590 2652 3209 3744 5519 6112 7205 7772 7777 8624 8735 9504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168 0225 0727 0805 0888 1124 1391 2389 2847 3130 3153 3783 3941 4113 4437 4942 5102 5131 5240 5263 5437 5694 5906 6103 6151 6651 7115 7590 8229 8829 8901 9063 9131 9330 9678 9745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0023 0090 0161 0652 0790 0885 1020 1043 1310 1516 1590 1716 1887 1966 2322 2430 2603 2694 2742 2796 2973 3013 3055 3164 3169 3334 3469 3612 3747 4056 4122 4313 4331 4349 4445 4487 4497 4519 4565 4774 4775 4816 4849 4889 5111 5171 5180 5347 5508 5632 5867 5882 5963 6132 6258 6633 6662 6704 6926 7007 7326 7537 7896 8056 8127 8142 8286 8345 8521 8604 8643 8759 8823 9018 9406 9542 9551 9804 9840

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0126 0154 0160 0392 0491 0617 0816 0831 0889 1040 1062 1102 1127 1216 1257 1349 1429 1482 1557 1736 1850 2076 2303 2521 2560 2567 2582 2599 2631 2635 2639 2687 2746 2885 3064 3090 3122 3143 3178 3234 3281 3350 3365 3407 3538 3575 3607 3648 3933 3970 4051 4082 4115 4116 4132 4200 4263 4277 4358 4375 4535 4568 4643 4648 4739 5063 5179 5264 5267 5269 5337 5397 5619 5891 5910 6109 6418 6543 6585 6607 6628 6778 6792 6818 6866 6964 7162 7221 7410 7473 7522 7557 7587 7601 7662 7809 7815 7871 8025 8092 8175 8213 8313 8376 8390 8547 8579 8646 8947 8968 9049 9110 9188 9211 9305 9369 9628 9636 9720 9723 9831 9960

NIRMAL NR-427 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100