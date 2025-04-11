sb.scorecardresearch
TRENDING/
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-427 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NN 210935
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 11th 2025, 16:20 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.04.2025): NIRMAL NR-427 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw -1st Prize Winner NN 210935

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-427. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 7th March, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-427.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Kerala Lottery Result Today
Kerala Lottery Result Today | Image: Republic

Find the Kerala Lottery Result 2025 for Nirmal NR-427. Stay updated with today's special Kerala lottery result for 7th February, along with expert Kerala lottery guessing tips. Get the latest updates on Kerala Lottery results, winners, and much more to increase your winning chances, Kerala lottery result today Nirmal NR-427.

Live Blog

April 11th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: 70 Lakh- 1st Prize Winner NN 210935 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name : SANDHYA PHILIP
Agency No.: H 2440

April 11th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: 10 Lakh- 2rd Prize Winner

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: NS 279252 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SUDHEER M S
Agency No.: R 6686

April 11th 2025, 16:18 IST

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: Consolation Prize Winners

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-427 Friday Result: NO 210935
NP 210935
NR 210935
NS 210935
NT 210935
NU 210935
NV 210935
NW 210935
NX 210935
NY 210935
NZ 210935
 

April 11th 2025, 16:20 IST

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-427 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for NIRMAL NR-427 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 70 LAKH IS: NN 210935 (PATHANAMTHITTA)
Agent Name : SANDHYA PHILIP
Agency No.: H 2440
 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 10 LAKHS IS: NS 279252 (IRINJALAKKUDA)
Agent Name: SUDHEER M S
Agency No.: R 6686

 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 LAKH ARE: 1) NN 185900
2) NO 177960

3) NP 170178
4) NR 114940
5) NS 840366
6) NT 776255
7) NU 472705
8) NV 723494
9) NW 640514
10) NX 691420
11) NY 249789
12) NZ 757835

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: NO 210935
NP 210935
NR 210935
NS 210935
NT 210935
NU 210935
NV 210935
NW 210935
NX 210935
NY 210935
NZ 210935
 

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0125  0157  0856  1652  2199  2293  2590  2652  3209  3744  5519  6112  7205  7772  7777  8624  8735  9504

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0168  0225  0727  0805  0888  1124  1391  2389  2847  3130  3153  3783  3941  4113  4437  4942  5102  5131  5240  5263  5437  5694  5906  6103  6151  6651  7115  7590  8229  8829  8901  9063  9131  9330  9678  9745

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE: 0023  0090  0161  0652  0790  0885  1020  1043  1310  1516  1590  1716  1887  1966  2322  2430  2603  2694  2742  2796  2973  3013  3055  3164  3169  3334  3469  3612  3747  4056  4122  4313  4331  4349  4445  4487  4497  4519  4565  4774  4775  4816  4849  4889  5111  5171  5180  5347  5508  5632  5867  5882  5963  6132  6258  6633  6662  6704  6926  7007  7326  7537  7896  8056  8127  8142  8286  8345  8521  8604  8643  8759  8823  9018  9406  9542  9551  9804  9840

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE: 0126  0154  0160  0392  0491  0617  0816  0831  0889  1040  1062  1102  1127  1216  1257  1349  1429  1482  1557  1736  1850  2076  2303  2521  2560  2567  2582  2599  2631  2635  2639  2687  2746  2885  3064  3090  3122  3143  3178  3234  3281  3350  3365  3407  3538  3575  3607  3648  3933  3970  4051  4082  4115  4116  4132  4200  4263  4277  4358  4375  4535  4568  4643  4648  4739  5063  5179  5264  5267  5269  5337  5397  5619  5891  5910  6109  6418  6543  6585  6607  6628  6778  6792  6818  6866  6964  7162  7221  7410  7473  7522  7557  7587  7601  7662  7809  7815  7871  8025  8092  8175  8213  8313  8376  8390  8547  8579  8646  8947  8968  9049  9110  9188  9211  9305  9369  9628  9636  9720  9723  9831  9960

NIRMAL NR-427 Lottery Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

April 11th 2025, 12:28 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published April 11th 2025, 12:31 IST