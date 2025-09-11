LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: E S CHANDRAN

Agency No.: R 6859

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PE 913280 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AJEESH A G

Agency No.: Q 8518

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PJ 107752 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: P MOHANAN

Agency No.: P 321

Consolation Prize:

PA 313650

PB 313650

PC 313650

PD 313650

PE 313650

PF 313650

PG 313650

PH 313650

PK 313650

PL 313650

PM 313650

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0916 1399 2822 3035 3785 5671 5860 6106 6285 6744 6979 8087 8385 8676 8834 8894 9313 9466 9805 9847

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0595 3125 5086 6922 7918 9061

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0393 0527 0806 1323 1496 1596 2552 2825 3757 3868 3984 4565 4927 5249 5418 5679 5966 6018 6021 6130 6292 6909 7037 7201 7856 8319 9120 9546 9949 9956

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066 0156 0378 0431 0510 0544 0568 0759 0840 0974 1118 1296 1451 1524 1560 1569 1584 1887 2075 2131 2424 2500 2559 2771 3311 3341 3436 3840 3898 4016 4321 4514 4521 4546 4566 4629 4951 5109 5153 5214 5282 5536 5610 5857 5994 6091 6185 6266 6386 6430 6550 6670 6793 6807 6880 7040 7384 7440 7441 7515 7923 8005 8296 8529 8891 9059 9391 9426 9477 9496 9507 9561 9579 9581 9591 9830

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0203 0205 0248 0443 0770 1025 1067 1081 1216 1254 1402 1415 1467 1530 1771 1793 1957 2022 2091 2149 2467 2502 2845 3161 3172 3407 3511 3609 3667 3720 3823 3926 4066 4386 4817 4891 4900 5075 5078 5352 5387 5467 5569 5622 5644 5648 5906 6039 6050 6148 6247 6345 6390 6437 6441 6471 6681 6981 7230 7424 7580 7655 7774 8039 8055 8128 8153 8193 8210 8249 8278 8291 8418 8440 8477 8807 8985 9083 9290 9525 9637 9773 9812 9929

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0223 0240 0320 0397 0623 0677 0786 0885 1085 1128 1299 1498 1510 1593 1686 1838 1939 2060 2063 2071 2168 2195 2217 2300 2342 2376 2379 2465 2501 2555 2561 2581 2602 2618 2640 2730 2750 2776 2889 2982 3038 3040 3098 3108 3137 3249 3427 3468 3504 3554 3607 3614 3704 3743 3804 3824 3849 3935 3964 3998 4200 4257 4304 4393 4720 4815 5008 5063 5202 5253 5458 5513 5596 5642 5681 5702 5797 5808 5840 5845 5865 6023 6058 6162 6177 6335 6403 6464 6568 6640 6728 6812 6815 6861 6895 6941 6962 6963 7059 7076 7122 7255 7284 7477 7504 7505 7516 7550 7629 7692 7722 7827 7954 7998 8082 8104 8108 8131 8159 8186 8211 8214 8220 8406 8467 8480 8556 8581 8587 8729 8767 8829 8915 8976 9025 9027 9029 9155 9205 9282 9365 9483 9522 9540 9617 9664 9669 9671 9676 9809 9850 9853 9874 9888 9926 9954

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs