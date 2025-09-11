Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 11 September 2025 at 18:50 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Result, 1st Prize No. PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 11/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow : Google News Icon  
Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025, Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 11/08/2025, featuring the Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 draw, were announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 draw for 11/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

11 September 2025 at 18:36 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Live: Result Out

 The Kerala Lottery results for 11/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

11 September 2025 at 18:40 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Lucky Winner: PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA) 

Agent Name: E S CHANDRAN

Agency No.: R 6859

11 September 2025 at 18:40 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Lucky Winner: PE 913280 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: AJEESH A G  

Agency No.: Q 8518   

11 September 2025 at 18:44 IST

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Lucky Winner: PJ 107752 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: P MOHANAN 

Agency No.: P 321 

11 September 2025 at 18:50 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: PJ 313650 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: E S CHANDRAN  

Agency No.: R 6859    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: PE 913280 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: AJEESH A G  

Agency No.: Q 8518  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: PJ 107752 (PALAKKAD) 

Agent Name: P MOHANAN 

Agency No.: P 321  

Consolation Prize:  

PA 313650 

PB 313650 

PC 313650 

PD 313650 

PE 313650 

PF 313650 

PG 313650 

PH 313650 

PK 313650 

PL 313650 

PM 313650 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0916  1399  2822  3035  3785  5671  5860  6106  6285  6744  6979  8087  8385  8676  8834  8894  9313  9466  9805  9847    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0595  3125  5086  6922  7918  9061

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0393  0527  0806  1323  1496  1596  2552  2825  3757  3868  3984  4565  4927  5249  5418  5679  5966  6018  6021  6130  6292  6909  7037  7201  7856  8319  9120  9546  9949  9956 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0066  0156  0378  0431  0510  0544  0568  0759  0840  0974  1118  1296  1451  1524  1560  1569  1584  1887  2075  2131  2424  2500  2559  2771  3311  3341  3436  3840  3898  4016  4321  4514  4521  4546  4566  4629  4951  5109  5153  5214  5282  5536  5610  5857  5994  6091  6185  6266  6386  6430  6550  6670  6793  6807  6880  7040  7384  7440  7441  7515  7923  8005  8296  8529  8891  9059  9391  9426  9477  9496  9507  9561  9579  9581  9591  9830    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0203  0205  0248  0443  0770  1025  1067  1081  1216  1254  1402  1415  1467  1530  1771  1793  1957  2022  2091  2149  2467  2502  2845  3161  3172  3407  3511  3609  3667  3720  3823  3926  4066  4386  4817  4891  4900  5075  5078  5352  5387  5467  5569  5622  5644  5648  5906  6039  6050  6148  6247  6345  6390  6437  6441  6471  6681  6981  7230  7424  7580  7655  7774  8039  8055  8128  8153  8193  8210  8249  8278  8291  8418  8440  8477  8807  8985  9083  9290  9525  9637  9773  9812  9929   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0223  0240  0320  0397  0623  0677  0786  0885  1085  1128  1299  1498  1510  1593  1686  1838  1939  2060  2063  2071  2168  2195  2217  2300  2342  2376  2379  2465  2501  2555  2561  2581  2602  2618  2640  2730  2750  2776  2889  2982  3038  3040  3098  3108  3137  3249  3427  3468  3504  3554  3607  3614  3704  3743  3804  3824  3849  3935  3964  3998  4200  4257  4304  4393  4720  4815  5008  5063  5202  5253  5458  5513  5596  5642  5681  5702  5797  5808  5840  5845  5865  6023  6058  6162  6177  6335  6403  6464  6568  6640  6728  6812  6815  6861  6895  6941  6962  6963  7059  7076  7122  7255  7284  7477  7504  7505  7516  7550  7629  7692  7722  7827  7954  7998  8082  8104  8108  8131  8159  8186  8211  8214  8220  8406  8467  8480  8556  8581  8587  8729  8767  8829  8915  8976  9025  9027  9029  9155  9205  9282  9365  9483  9522  9540  9617  9664  9669  9671  9676  9809  9850  9853  9874  9888  9926  9954 

Karunya Plus Lottery KN 589 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

11 September 2025 at 13:32 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 11.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 11 September 2025 at 13:36 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source