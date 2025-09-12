LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RY 429773 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: RY 429773 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: NOUSHAD N K

Agency No.: W 5333

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: RX 603599 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: D PRAJEEV

Agency No.: T 2614

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: RW 113261 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: GANESH PRASAD N P

Agency No.: W 868

Consolation Prize:

RN 429773

RO 429773

RP 429773

RR 429773

RS 429773

RT 429773

RU 429773

RV 429773

RW 429773

RX 429773

RZ 429773

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0722 0927 1229 1453 1725 2446 3820 4583 4617 4654 4880 5635 5769 7992 8214 8274 9088 9560 9706 9717

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1801 2192 2675 5679 7557 8419

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0235 0356 0970 1642 2050 2643 3999 4200 4311 4461 4491 4649 5460 5640 5754 6564 6617 6643 6660 6827 6893 7521 7586 7598 8006 8510 8536 8649 9292 9784

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0016 0110 0244 0275 0713 0735 0776 0793 1084 1144 1228 1805 1956 2000 2103 2272 2441 2470 2561 2923 2953 3090 3448 3525 3591 3779 4368 4380 4501 4614 4724 5189 5297 5458 5574 5807 5849 5910 5918 6005 6006 6052 6118 6140 6328 6464 6587 6686 6711 6798 6848 6938 6976 6979 7090 7339 7528 7837 7933 8221 8595 8598 8756 8763 8967 9263 9372 9422 9427 9428 9677 9703 9746 9892 9907 9988

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0135 0180 0280 0302 0496 0564 0874 0917 0984 1036 1040 1056 1066 1072 1221 1249 1357 1396 1567 1710 1829 1882 1926 1985 1996 2145 2153 2175 2275 2562 2647 2746 2890 2975 3652 3665 3692 3775 3823 3916 3918 3998 4025 4188 4240 4247 4348 4441 4618 4674 4772 4869 4917 4928 5079 5201 5376 5576 5626 5680 5895 6122 6342 6469 6472 6633 6691 6746 7001 7064 7418 7450 7590 7776 7779 8003 8145 8240 8270 8454 8525 8697 8765 8868 9062 9160 9392 9575 9734 9790 9871 9943

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0004 0153 0279 0423 0477 0550 0592 0614 0672 0837 0849 0875 0912 0969 0995 1033 1081 1122 1151 1214 1280 1290 1300 1316 1369 1547 1608 1709 1720 1813 1827 1941 2071 2109 2120 2312 2352 2395 2440 2491 2521 2552 2564 2648 2806 2851 2963 3125 3133 3137 3257 3279 3315 3450 3469 3558 3601 3738 3749 3799 3831 3835 3843 3897 3903 3926 3951 4012 4041 4259 4339 4352 4395 4397 4500 4550 4587 4835 5019 5074 5177 5336 5446 5558 5692 5806 5827 6176 6212 6221 6305 6315 6424 6429 6545 6562 6696 6697 6737 6800 6850 6886 6892 7132 7312 7338 7348 7425 7588 7602 7640 7649 7676 7745 7844 7882 7894 7988 8079 8084 8090 8110 8212 8267 8290 8398 8403 8515 8622 8631 8651 8996 9018 9061 9071 9132 9334 9494 9570 9571 9631 9632 9684 9693

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Draw Today Prize Details

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs