  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RY 429773 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 12 September 2025 at 17:43 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Result, 1st Prize No. RY 429773 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 12/09/2025, featuring the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025, Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Result | Image: Republic

Live Blog

The Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 draw for 12/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

12 September 2025 at 17:39 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Lucky Winner: RY 429773 (WAYANADU)  

Agent Name: NOUSHAD N K  

Agency No.: W 5333 

12 September 2025 at 17:40 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Lucky Winner: RX 603599 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Agent Name: D PRAJEEV  

Agency No.: T 2614

12 September 2025 at 17:40 IST

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Lucky Winner: RW 113261 (MANANTHAVADY) 

Agent Name: GANESH PRASAD N P  

Agency No.: W 868  

12 September 2025 at 17:43 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18

Consolation Prize:  

RN 429773

RO 429773

RP 429773

RR 429773

RS 429773

RT 429773

RU 429773

RV 429773

RW 429773

RX 429773

RZ 429773 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0722  0927  1229  1453  1725  2446  3820  4583  4617  4654  4880  5635  5769  7992  8214  8274  9088  9560  9706  9717    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 1801  2192  2675  5679  7557  8419  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0235  0356  0970  1642  2050  2643  3999  4200  4311  4461  4491  4649  5460  5640  5754  6564  6617  6643  6660  6827  6893  7521  7586  7598  8006  8510  8536  8649  9292  9784  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0016  0110  0244  0275  0713  0735  0776  0793  1084  1144  1228  1805  1956  2000  2103  2272  2441  2470  2561  2923  2953  3090  3448  3525  3591  3779  4368  4380  4501  4614  4724  5189  5297  5458  5574  5807  5849  5910  5918  6005  6006  6052  6118  6140  6328  6464  6587  6686  6711  6798  6848  6938  6976  6979  7090  7339  7528  7837  7933  8221  8595  8598  8756  8763  8967  9263  9372  9422  9427  9428  9677  9703  9746  9892  9907  9988 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0135  0180  0280  0302  0496  0564  0874  0917  0984  1036  1040  1056  1066  1072  1221  1249  1357  1396  1567  1710  1829  1882  1926  1985  1996  2145  2153  2175  2275  2562  2647  2746  2890  2975  3652  3665  3692  3775  3823  3916  3918  3998  4025  4188  4240  4247  4348  4441  4618  4674  4772  4869  4917  4928  5079  5201  5376  5576  5626  5680  5895  6122  6342  6469  6472  6633  6691  6746  7001  7064  7418  7450  7590  7776  7779  8003  8145  8240  8270  8454  8525  8697  8765  8868  9062  9160  9392  9575  9734  9790  9871  9943   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0004  0153  0279  0423  0477  0550  0592  0614  0672  0837  0849  0875  0912  0969  0995  1033  1081  1122  1151  1214  1280  1290  1300  1316  1369  1547  1608  1709  1720  1813  1827  1941  2071  2109  2120  2312  2352  2395  2440  2491  2521  2552  2564  2648  2806  2851  2963  3125  3133  3137  3257  3279  3315  3450  3469  3558  3601  3738  3749  3799  3831  3835  3843  3897  3903  3926  3951  4012  4041  4259  4339  4352  4395  4397  4500  4550  4587  4835  5019  5074  5177  5336  5446  5558  5692  5806  5827  6176  6212  6221  6305  6315  6424  6429  6545  6562  6696  6697  6737  6800  6850  6886  6892  7132  7312  7338  7348  7425  7588  7602  7640  7649  7676  7745  7844  7882  7894  7988  8079  8084  8090  8110  8212  8267  8290  8398  8403  8515  8622  8631  8651  8996  9018  9061  9071  9132  9334  9494  9570  9571  9631  9632  9684  9693  

Suvarna Keralam Lottery SK 18 Friday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

12 September 2025 at 17:31 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 12.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 17:38 IST

