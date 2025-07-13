Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Utility News /
  • LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 11 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. COMING SOON
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 13 July 2025 at 09:28 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (13/07/2025): Samrudhi SM 11 SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- 1st Prize Ticket No. COMING SOON

Kerala Lottery Results Today 13/07/2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 11. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to check the full list of Kerala lottery Sunday winners now.

Reported by: info desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Kerala Samrudhi SM 11 Lottery Result Today: Check List Of Winners
Kerala Samrudhi SM 11 Lottery Result Today: Check List Of Winners | Image: Republic

Kerala Lottery Results Today 13/07/2025: Among the 9 lucky draws that take place each week is the Samrudhi lottery SM 11. The "Samrudhi" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. The lucky draw's first prize winner will get a Bumper ₹ 1 crore. Scroll down to view the full list of winners Live.

Live Blog

The "Samrudhi SM 11" Kerala Lottery draw takes place every Sunday at 3 PM. Scroll down to view the full list of winners today. 

13 July 2025 at 09:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Sunday Result Out: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Sunday Lucky 1st Prize Winner: 
Agent Name:
Agency No.: 

13 July 2025 at 09:24 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Sunday Result Out: 25 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Sunday 2nd Prize Lucky Winner: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

13 July 2025 at 09:25 IST

Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Result Today - Check Full List Of Winners

Full list of winning numbers for Kerala Lottery Samrudhi Lottery Result SM 11 Lottery

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF Kerala Lottery for RS 1 Crore: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH ARE: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs.5,000/-:
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 
 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)

13 July 2025 at 09:22 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published 13 July 2025 at 09:28 IST