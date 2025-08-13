Republic World
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DA 807900 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 13 August 2025 at 18:10 IST

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Wednesday Result
Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.08.2025, Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Wednesday Result | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results for 13/08/2025, featuring the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 draw, are announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.  

Live Blog

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 draw for 13/08/2025 will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

13 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

13 August 2025 at 18:01 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Lucky Winner: DA 807900 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: GIRIJA T 

Agency No.: W 2480  

13 August 2025 at 18:05 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Lucky Winner: DL 144187 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH  

Agency No.: Q 6396 

13 August 2025 at 18:06 IST

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Lucky Winner: DG 229599 (KOTTAYAM)  

Agent Name: SECRETARY, KSLASWCS LTD 4479  

Agency No.: K 6713  

13 August 2025 at 18:10 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DA 807900 (WAYANADU)  

Agent Name: GIRIJA T  

Agency No.: W 2480    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DL 144187 (KOLLAM)  

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH 

Agency No.: Q 6396  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh IS: DG 229599 (KOTTAYAM)  

Agent Name: SECRETARY, KSLASWCS LTD 4479  

Agency No.: K 6713  

Consolation Prize:  

DB 807900 

DC 807900 

DD 807900 

DE 807900 

DF 807900 

DG 807900 

DH 807900 

DJ 807900 

DK 807900 

DL 807900 

DM 807900 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0572  1383  1937  2514  3484  3759  5131  5649  6453  6472  6751  6932  7947  8022  8054  8239  9133  9762  9799  9967    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2790  3632  7343  9338  9901  9995  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0340  0499  0714  1004  1251  1788  1992  2029  2093  2424  2566  2636  2675  3095  3427  3875  4505  4622  4699  4814  4862  6132  6246  6889  7080  7649  7772  8681  8758  9723  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0007  0020  0041  0112  0460  0505  0749  0754  0835  0909  1375  1397  1476  1549  1584  1703  1866  2038  2248  2393  2755  2941  2963  3018  3157  3188  3229  3255  3317  3594  3707  3815  3832  3937  4179  4381  4624  4897  4905  5123  5500  5561  5844  6042  6089  6313  6326  6701  6740  6793  6795  6853  7011  7177  7354  7552  7599  7699  7767  7824  7980  8118  8176  8220  8480  8573  8655  9080  9142  9143  9203  9205  9256  9522  9743  9796    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0206  0306  0330  0419  0603  0707  0729  0883  1095  1124  1273  1274  1387  1723  1812  1873  2060  2103  2137  2163  2287  2463  2526  3021  3087  3092  3101  3133  3141  3281  3410  3483  3670  3688  3764  4048  4084  4105  4131  4591  4634  4695  4770  4813  4928  4934  4968  5034  5048  5179  5275  5376  5646  5664  5791  5955  6057  6210  6250  6479  6566  6738  6830  6855  6899  6954  7373  7535  7548  7607  7752  7876  7924  8056  8128  8139  8142  8316  8324  8418  8426  8479  8490  8544  8621  8724  8730  9088  9178  9310  9315  9365  9398  9737  9787  9801    

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0085  0266  0292  0317  0536  0583  0636  0756  1053  1071  1092  1113  1187  1205  1238  1415  1428  1449  1473  1481  1583  1719  1754  1984  2030  2031  2077  2172  2439  2497  2602  2623  2739  2857  2888  2999  3010  3100  3123  3251  3263  3608  3720  3731  3850  3859  3901  3904  3988  4005  4026  4224  4364  4372  4414  4510  4694  4703  4848  4873  4924  5082  5144  5212  5366  5388  5522  5713  5718  5734  5745  5771  5803  5838  5909  5922  5960  5968  6087  6126  6137  6198  6245  6268  6469  6489  6536  6538  6544  6622  6801  6838  6869  6875  6900  7066  7284  7309  7376  7403  7431  7527  7528  7541  7674  7718  7771  7843  8011  8071  8143  8303  8317  8354  8363  8455  8526  8548  8711  8986  9082  9089  9127  9128  9163  9193  9234  9332  9383  9471  9576  9597  9686  9736  9888  9938  9973  9984  

Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL 13 Wednesday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

13 August 2025 at 13:05 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.08.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 13 August 2025 at 13:14 IST