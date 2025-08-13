LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.08.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 718 Wednesday Result, 1st Prize No. DA 807900 (WAYANADU), Check Full Winners List

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS: DA 807900 (WAYANADU)

Agent Name: GIRIJA T

Agency No.: W 2480

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: DL 144187 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: AISWARYA MURUKESH

Agency No.: Q 6396

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh IS: DG 229599 (KOTTAYAM)

Agent Name: SECRETARY, KSLASWCS LTD 4479

Agency No.: K 6713

Consolation Prize:

DB 807900

DC 807900

DD 807900

DE 807900

DF 807900

DG 807900

DH 807900

DJ 807900

DK 807900

DL 807900

DM 807900

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0572 1383 1937 2514 3484 3759 5131 5649 6453 6472 6751 6932 7947 8022 8054 8239 9133 9762 9799 9967

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 2790 3632 7343 9338 9901 9995

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0340 0499 0714 1004 1251 1788 1992 2029 2093 2424 2566 2636 2675 3095 3427 3875 4505 4622 4699 4814 4862 6132 6246 6889 7080 7649 7772 8681 8758 9723

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0007 0020 0041 0112 0460 0505 0749 0754 0835 0909 1375 1397 1476 1549 1584 1703 1866 2038 2248 2393 2755 2941 2963 3018 3157 3188 3229 3255 3317 3594 3707 3815 3832 3937 4179 4381 4624 4897 4905 5123 5500 5561 5844 6042 6089 6313 6326 6701 6740 6793 6795 6853 7011 7177 7354 7552 7599 7699 7767 7824 7980 8118 8176 8220 8480 8573 8655 9080 9142 9143 9203 9205 9256 9522 9743 9796

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0206 0306 0330 0419 0603 0707 0729 0883 1095 1124 1273 1274 1387 1723 1812 1873 2060 2103 2137 2163 2287 2463 2526 3021 3087 3092 3101 3133 3141 3281 3410 3483 3670 3688 3764 4048 4084 4105 4131 4591 4634 4695 4770 4813 4928 4934 4968 5034 5048 5179 5275 5376 5646 5664 5791 5955 6057 6210 6250 6479 6566 6738 6830 6855 6899 6954 7373 7535 7548 7607 7752 7876 7924 8056 8128 8139 8142 8316 8324 8418 8426 8479 8490 8544 8621 8724 8730 9088 9178 9310 9315 9365 9398 9737 9787 9801

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0085 0266 0292 0317 0536 0583 0636 0756 1053 1071 1092 1113 1187 1205 1238 1415 1428 1449 1473 1481 1583 1719 1754 1984 2030 2031 2077 2172 2439 2497 2602 2623 2739 2857 2888 2999 3010 3100 3123 3251 3263 3608 3720 3731 3850 3859 3901 3904 3988 4005 4026 4224 4364 4372 4414 4510 4694 4703 4848 4873 4924 5082 5144 5212 5366 5388 5522 5713 5718 5734 5745 5771 5803 5838 5909 5922 5960 5968 6087 6126 6137 6198 6245 6268 6469 6489 6536 6538 6544 6622 6801 6838 6869 6875 6900 7066 7284 7309 7376 7403 7431 7527 7528 7541 7674 7718 7771 7843 8011 8071 8143 8303 8317 8354 8363 8455 8526 8548 8711 8986 9082 9089 9127 9128 9163 9193 9234 9332 9383 9471 9576 9597 9686 9736 9888 9938 9973 9984

