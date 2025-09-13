Republic World
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 13 September 2025 at 16:53 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 723 Saturday Result, 1st Prize No. KX 939961 (PALAKKAD), Check Full Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 13/09/2025, featuring the Karunya Lottery KR 723Result, are out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Follow Republic World Live for the Latest Updates of the Karunya Lottery KR 723 Lottery Result.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.09.2025, Karunya Lottery KR 723 Saturday Result
The Karunya Lottery KR 723 draw for 13/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.  

 

Live Blog

The Karunya Lottery KR 723 draw for 13/08/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly. 

13 September 2025 at 16:45 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Live: Result Out

The Kerala Lottery results for 13/08/2025, were announced live at 3 PM today.  

13 September 2025 at 16:47 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Lucky Winner: KX 939961 (PALAKKAD)  

Agent Name: HARIHARAN T  

Agency No.: P 8783  

13 September 2025 at 16:48 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Result: 30 Lakh - 2nd Prize Winner

 Karunya Lottery KR 723 Lucky Winner: KS 515515 (PUNALUR) 

Agent Name: SAJEEV R  

Agency No.: Q 9380  

13 September 2025 at 16:48 IST

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Result: 5 Lakhs - 3rd Prize Winners

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Lucky Winner: KS 156746 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) 

Agent Name: VASANTHA K 

Agency No.: T 10981 

13 September 2025 at 16:52 IST

Full list of winning numbers for Karunya Lottery KR 723

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 crore IS:  

Agent Name:  

Agency No.:    

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: KS 515515 (PUNALUR)  

Agent Name: SAJEEV R 

Agency No.: Q 9380 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 Lakh ARE: KS 156746 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) 

Agent Name: VASANTHA K  

Agency No.: T 10981 

Consolation Prize:  

KN 939961

KO 939961

KP 939961

KR 939961

KS 939961

KT 939961

KU 939961

KV 939961

KW 939961

KY 939961

KZ 939961 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE RS 5,000 ARE: 0874  1020  1621  1804  2053  2562  2801  2975  3118  6082  6462  7708  7779  7909  8466  8511  9499  9721  9803  9867   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE RS 2,000 ARE: 0836  2769  3031  3079  4657  9757  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1000 ARE: 0180  0351  0552  1399  2581  2679  2813  2997  3128  3138  3228  3254  3259  4249  5181  5188  5217  5219  5356  5691  7188  7400  8690  8873  9105  9117  9330  9563  9652  9827  

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0080  0086  0216  0280  0326  0328  0802  0906  0954  1441  1671  1689  1717  1918  2165  2306  2316  2456  2579  2781  3449  3518  3567  4085  4272  4358  4401  4517  4544  4673  4724  4726  4813  4952  5591  5710  5929  6052  6214  6261  6298  6407  6472  6557  6600  6614  6838  6942  7007  7216  7413  7549  7711  7897  7915  7944  7989  8098  8355  8513  8538  8589  8617  8760  9085  9110  9145  9204  9226  9434  9582  9698   

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0347  0392  0615  0693  0754  0899  0934  0981  1321  1381  1681  1848  1854  1924  1974  2066  2319  2345  2421  2526  2548  2832  2872  2934  2998  3245  3413  3454  3510  3534  3597  3740  3835  3884  3891  4022  4091  4237  4328  4502  4610  4820  4832  5056  5106  5142  5148  5156  5172  5175  5176  5220  5316  5584  5694  5769  5872  5956  5977  5991  6061  6184  6436  6549  6590  6606  6653  7000  7303  7382  7505  7521  7588  7777  7824  8383  8386  8492  8715  8726  8752  8820  8921  8980  9118  9326  9382  9394  9796  9853  9877  9989

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 200 ARE: 0045  0090  0154  0240  0482  0497  0599  0785  1254  1300  1373  1491  1542  1543  1615  1640  1652  1788  1830  1882  1960  2003  2139  2181  2182  2276  2440  2496  2500  2577  2583  2692  2718  2728  2849  2855  2921  2964  3002  3021  3166  3167  3325  3360  3415  3604  3608  3637  3743  4157  4174  4216  4238  4388  4404  4441  4459  4518  4524  4681  4697  4878  4957  4964  5208  5223  5262  5611  5703  5741  5781  5788  5813  5821  6033  6077  6137  6199  6226  6321  6416  6445  6483  6562  6596  6696  6840  6845  6865  6930  6957  6995  7038  7159  7213  7280  7284  7302  7313  7372  7504  7543  7553  7628  7650  7660  7675  7685  7843  7880  7889  8018  8054  8214  8225  8250  8374  8404  8441  8499  8517  8543  8645  8683  8712  8748  8811  8954  8997  9052  9101  9111  9131  9276  9356  9442  9510  9548  9591  9681  9685  9752  9855  9890 

Karunya Lottery KR 723 Saturday Draw Today Prize Details  

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore  

2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs  

3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs  

(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)  

13 September 2025 at 16:43 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.09.2025: Disclaimer

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 13 September 2025 at 16:53 IST

