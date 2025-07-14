Republic World
  LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 11 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BE 220046
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 14 July 2025 at 15:22 IST

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (14/07/2025): Bhagyathara BT 11 Monday Draw OUT: 1st Ticket Prize. BE 220046

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 14/07/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-3 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore is live now. Check kerala lottery Monday result now.

Reported by: info desk
Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-747 Today
Kerala Lottery Results live | Image: Republic

The Kerala Lottery results are live for 14/07/2025, featuring the Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore! Check the official winners list to see if you're one of the lucky recipients. Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 draw. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. 

Live Blog

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 draw Out. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 Crore. Check all the lucky numbers now only on republicworld. 

14 July 2025 at 15:19 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result: 1 Crore - 1st Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result:

14 July 2025 at 15:19 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result: 30 Lakh - 2rd Prize Winner

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result 30 Lakh:

14 July 2025 at 15:19 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result: Consolation Prize Winner

CONSOLATION PRIZE Winners OF RS 5000:

14 July 2025 at 15:20 IST

Bhagyathara Lottery Result BT-11 Result OUT Soon - Check Full List Of Winners

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 Crore IS: 
Agent Name: 
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKHS IS: 
Agent Name: S
Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5,00,000 ARE: 
Agent Name: 

Agency No.: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4th PRIZE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5th PRIZE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6th PRIZE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7th PRIZE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8th PRIZE: 

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9th PRIZE: 

14 July 2025 at 15:17 IST

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.

Published 14 July 2025 at 15:22 IST