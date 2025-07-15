LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today 15.07.2025, Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 476 Tuesday Result, Winners List

The Kerala Lottery results for 15/07/2025, featuring the Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 476 draw, will be announced live at 3 PM today. The first prize is a whopping ₹1 crore! Check the official winners list to see if you’re among the lucky winners. Stay tuned to Republicworld Live for the latest updates.
The Sthree Sakthi Lottery SS 476 draw for 15/07/2025, will be held today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala lottery results for this draw will be announced shortly.
The Kerala Lottery results for 15/07/2025, will be announced live at 3 PM today.
Karunya Plus KN 578 Thursday Draw Today Prize Details
1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
2nd Prize: Rs. 30 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
(Note: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they can be addictive. This page's content is for informational purposes only; it is not meant to be interpreted as guidance or inspiration. Republic TV Digital doesn't in any manner advertise lotteries.)
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only.